Judo Bank vs CommBank Term Deposits
Australia’s biggest bank and one of its smallest challengers may seem worlds apart, but both have term deposits designed to give savers certainty. While Judo Bank leans on sharp rates and a low entry point, CommBank offers the weight of a household name and more options at maturity. Here’s how their term deposits stack up.
Judo and CBA term deposits side-by-side
The following table provides a direct comparison of the key features of the Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit and the Commonwealth Bank (CBA) Term Deposit, allowing you to see how each product's features stack up against one another.
Feature
Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit
Commonwealth Bank (CBA) Term Deposits
Highest rate available
|4.20% p.a. for 7 months
|3.80% p.a. for 1 year (limited time special offer)
Minimum deposit
|$1,000
|$5,000
Maximum deposit
|$2,000,0000 (for higher amounts you must contact the bank)
|$1,999,999 (for higher amounts you must contact the bank)
Notice period for early withdrawal
|31 days
|31 days
Early withdrawal cost
|Prepayment cost (interest reduction) applies.
|A prepayment interest adjustment and an administration fee apply.
Interest payment frequency
|At maturity, or monthly, or annually.
|At maturity; or every 28 days (4 weekly) and/or at maturity; or every 6 months and/or at maturity; or every 12 months (annually) and/or at maturity.
Term durations
|You can choose a term from one month up to five years.
|You can choose a term from one month up to five years.
Loyalty bonus
|0.10% p.a. when you roll over your entire term deposit. From 1 September 2025, this rate reduces to 0.05% p.a.
|No.
What happens at maturity?
|A 10-calendar-day grace period is provided. If no instructions are given, the funds automatically roll over into a new term of the same length at the prevailing rate. You can also add funds to your principal during this period.
|If no instructions are provided, the funds are moved to a variable rate Holding Facility. They are not automatically reinvested in a new term deposit, but rather renewed every seven days until you give instructions.
|Government guarantee
|Deposits up to $250,000 per account holder are protected by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme.
|Deposits up to $250,000 per account holder are protected by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme.
Term Deposit
- Best rate
4.35
%
p.a.
for 5 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
4.30
%
p.a.
for 5 years($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 1 month 2.10% 2 months 2.30% 3 months 4.05% 4 months 4.15% 5 months 4.35% 6 months 4.05% 7 months 4.20% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.10% 10 months 4.05% 11 months 4.10% 1 year 4.00% 2 years 3.95% 3 years 4.00% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.30%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
yes
- Automatic rollover
yes
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
3.50
%
p.a.
for 1 year($5,000 to $49,999)
- Next best option
-
3.50
%
p.a.
for 13 months($50,000 to $1,999,999)
- interest rates
INTEREST RATES P.A. $5,000 to $49,999 $50,000 to $1,999,999 1 month 1.15% 1.20% 2 months 1.40% 1.45% 3 months 2.80% 2.85% 4 months 2.90% 2.95% 5 months 2.95% 3.00% 6 months 3.00% 3.05% 7 months 3.05% 3.10% 8 months 3.10% 3.15% 9 months 3.15% 3.20% 10 months 3.20% 3.25% 11 months 3.25% 3.30% 1 year 3.50% 3.50% 13 months 3.45% 3.50% 18 months 3.40% 3.45% 2 years 3.35% 3.40% 3 years 3.35% 3.40% 4 years 3.35% 3.40% 5 years 3.35% 3.40%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
yes
- Automatic rollover
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Commonwealth Bank term deposits
What else to know?
- How to apply. Both banks offer online applications. For a Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit, you can apply directly as a new customer with identification documents and a nominated Australian bank account. For Commonwealth Bank Term Deposits, existing customers can open an account through NetBank, but new customers must call or visit a branch.
- No additional deposits. A key characteristic of most term deposits is that you cannot add more funds once the term has started. To add to your savings, you would need to open a separate term deposit or wait until the current one matures.
- Maturity. At Commonwealth Bank, if you don't provide instructions at maturity, your funds will not automatically roll over into a new term deposit. Instead, they are moved into a holding facility, where they will remain until you provide new instructions for withdrawal or reinvestment. While in this facility funds earn a variable interest rate, paid every seven days. You can renew or withdraw at any time, however, if stored for longer than 26 weeks, CBA will automatically renew your funds as a rolling 1-month term deposit at the then-current advertised rate.
Judo Bank vs CBA: term deposit verdict
Both products are designed for savers who are comfortable with locking away their funds for a set period. The choice between them comes down to your individual circumstances and saving habits.
If you're starting with a smaller deposit ($1,000 minimum) and are interested in earning a loyalty bonus for reinvesting your savings, Judo Bank may be a good choice. If you have a larger sum to deposit ($5,000 minimum) and prefer a big, well-established bank with various options at maturity, then Commonwealth Bank may be for you.
It's important to remember that rates and terms are subject to change. Always check the official bank websites or product disclosure statements for the most current information before making a decision.
Note: The information in this article is correct as at 27 August, 2025.
Term deposit comparisons on Mozo
Your selected term deposits
* Different interest rates apply to different amounts or different interest payment frequencies.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Term Deposit Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.