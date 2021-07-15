The best international money transfer providers 2025
Whether you are looking to send money overseas for business or personal reasons, getting the best deal on your exchange is essential if you want to get the most value for money.
There are a wide range of options available to Australians when it comes to sending money internationally, from banks through to specialist international money transfer (IMT) providers.
Our aim is to make your search easier, offering helpful information on a range of different IMT options, including our editor's picks and providers that picked up Mozo Awards this year.
Mozo Editor's Pick: Best IMT providers
Below are some popular international money transfer providers for business and personal transfers that the editorial team believes are worth highlighting this month.
OFX
- Transfers over $10,000 are fee free
- $250 transfer minimum
OFX (formerly known as OzForex) can transfer money to over 197 countries in 50 different currencies. Any transaction less than $10,000 will have a $15 flat fee, but if you send more than $10,000, your transaction will have no transfer fee. OFX says most transactions should take 24-48 hours, and they also offer same day transactions for the USA and UK. OFX offers forward contracts (up to 12 months), spot deals, automated regular payments, and limit orders (minimum transfer amount is $30,000).
TorFX
- No transfer fees
- $200 transfer minimum
- 40 different currencies
TorFX offers transfers of over 40 different currencies to more than 120 countries. It has no fees on your international payments, but keep in mind that the minimum you can transfer is $200. According to TorFX, transfers can take between 24-48 hours. It has features like forward contracts (up to 2 years in advance) and automated regular transfers to pay overseas staff.
Send Payments
- $250 transfer minimum
- No transfer fees
- Business or personal transfers to more than 180 countries
Send Payments offers transfers to 180 countries in 34 different currencies with just a $250 transfer minimum up to $50,000 daily maximum. According to Send Payments, transfers typically land at their destination account within 24-48 hours of Send receiving them from you but sometimes it can happen within a few hours! Send Payments does not charge a fee to transfer money and it is regulated in Australia by both ASIC and AUSTRAC and holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL).
Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025 winners
Each year, Mozo money experts compare quotes from international money transfer providers and banks across a handful of different currencies and weigh up them up against fees and costs. They then crown the top providers as the winners of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^.
Coming out on top for best value IMT services this year were specialist providers Currency Fair, XE, Remitly and Wise. HSBC was again crowned the best International Money Transfer (Bank).
“Out of the 28 international money transfer providers our research team compared, the winners stood out with great exchange rates and minimal fees” Mozo’s Expert Judge, Peter Marshall said.
XE
- Send money to over 200+ countries and 100+ currencies globally
- No min or max transfer amount limits
- Dedicated Australian based client services team with personal account management for transfers over $20K
You can send money to over 200 counties with XE and if speed is of the essence, XE says most transfers can be completed the same day, some within minutes. You can set up an account within minutes and securely send to bank accounts worldwide. XE has no min or max transfer amounts and you get account and transaction protection using 2 factor authentication. XE has over 30 years of currency expertise and is regulated by authorities worldwide including ASIC in Australia.
CurrencyFair
- Securely send money to over 150 countries
- Flat fee of $4 when sending or receiving funds
- Enjoy five fee-free transfers (T&Cs apply)
CurrencyFair boasts competitive exchange rates, fast transfers and a low flat fee of $4 for international money transfers. CurrencyFair says it can provide access to same-day transfers on major currencies as it has local bank accounts in multiple countries across the world which means that most transfers on its platform are treated as domestic transfers and this can save you time and money.
Best bank for international money transfers: HSBC
If a traditional bank is your preferred method for overseas money transfers, HSBC was named the best IMT bank in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^.
“As an international bank, with branches not only in Australia but throughout Asia, Europe and the US, HSBC can offer better prices on their international money transfer service than other local banks due to this global branch network,” Marshall said.
Mozo People's Choice Awards 2025 winners
In addition to Mozo's Experts Choice Awards, Mozo sends out an annual survey asking everyday Australians to rate providers on a range of factors, from customer service through to value.
The highest rated responses were crowned winners of the Mozo People’s Choice Awards 2024^. Aussies rated international money transfer providers and Wise won awards in all six categories.
Below are the most recent winners of each category for International Money Transfers.
- Revolut: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money, Transfer Experience, Transfer Speed and Most Recommended.
- Wise: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Value for Money, Transfer Experience, Transfer Speed, Excellent Customer Service and Most Recommended.
- Commonwealth Bank: Transfer Experience, Excellent Customer Service.
- Westpac: Excellent Customer Service.
It’s important to note, whether you opt for an IMT specialist service or a bank, all providers compared for these awards have an Australian Financial Services Licence issued by ASIC.
Want to know more about the Mozo Experts Choice Awards winners? Jump over to our Mozo Experts Choice International Money Transfer Awards page for the full methodology report and list of winners. If you want to learn more about IMTs check out our money transfer resources.
* The exchange rates offered by each provider are indicative exchange rates that have either been supplied by each provider or gathered by Mozo. Exchange rates fluctuate constantly and as a consequence the exchange rates listed here may vary to the actual exchange rate you are quoted by a provider. Please ensure you confirm the actual exchange rate with the relevant provider prior to conducting any transaction. These exchange rates are updated every hour.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.