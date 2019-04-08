Australia’s Best Personal Loans for March 2025
Finding the right personal loan can be a game-changer, whether you're consolidating debt, funding a big purchase like a new car or wedding, or covering unexpected expenses.
Nowadays, many personal loan lenders use risk-based pricing, which means your rate could be determined by your credit score. So, if you’re after a better rate, you’ll need to get your credit score into shape first.
From big four bank loans to smaller mutual banks and credit unions, our Mozo Experts track personal loan products from more than 70 lenders. The current average unsecured personal loan interest rate in the Mozo database is 10.43% p.a. (and 9.07% p.a. for a secured multi-purpose loan).
With so many options available, knowing where to find the best personal loan can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to highlight some of Australia’s best personal loans as per the Mozo database, some of which were recognised in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards and Mozo People’s Choice Awards.
So, whether you’re after a loan with a competitive interest rate or flexible features, here are some standout loans that could be worth a look at:
Best personal loans for March 2025
- Now Finance Secured Personal Loan
- Our Money Market Low Rate Personal Loan
- Wisr unsecured personal loan
- Ready Credit Personal Loan - 3 Year Fixed Rate, Balance Transfer Offer
- Plenti Fixed Personal Loan
- Queensland Country Bank Green Reno Loan
- Illawarra Credit Union Online Personal Loan Package
Editor’s pick of the month: best personal loans on Mozo in March
Here are some of the top personal loan deals from our partners at the moment. Our Mozo editors felt these options were worth highlighting for people wanting a great personal loan. You can visit our personal loan hub to explore our full database or read in-depth guides and detailed product reviews.
No additional fees Personal loans
Now Finance Secured Personal Loan
- Fixed interest rates starting at 6.75% p.a. (6.75% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured
- No establishment or service fees
Key details: With fixed interest rates starting at 6.75% p.a. (6.75% p.a. comparison*), online lender Now Finance’s Unsecured Personal Loan could be a top option to consider for borrowers with excellent credit looking to borrow between $5,000 and $50,000. The Now Finance loan has a maximum loan term of 7 years, no upfront application or ongoing fees, and flexible weekly and fortnightly repayment options. Plus, you can pay off the loan early without incurring a fee. This loan was recognised with an Excellent Credit Unsecured Loan Award in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards.
Low rates personal loans for excellent credit borrowers
Our Money Market Low Rate Personal Loan
- Rates from 6.57% p.a. (7.19% p.a. comparison rate*) for excellent credit borrowers
- Free redraw facility and extra repayments
- No service fee
Key details: OurMoneyMarket’s Low Rate Personal Loan (unsecured) offers competitive rates, starting at 6.57% p.a. (7.19% p.a. comparison rate*) for borrowers with excellent credit. This loan provides lots of flexibility, with loan amounts ranging between $5,000 to $75,000 and 1 to 7-year loan terms. Other flexible features include a free redraw facility, the ability to pay the loan off early without penalty, plus no monthly fees. Keep in mind that there's an establishment fee that starts from $250 based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount (the fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term). A minimum income of $25,000 after tax is required to apply.
Wisr unsecured personal loan
- Fixed interest rates from 6.74% p.a. (7.57%p.a. Comparison rate*)
- Round up feature to pay off debt sooner
- $5000 loan minimum
Online lender Wisr offers personalised interest rates based on your credit score. It provides loans from $5,000 up to $62,000 with terms options of 3, 5 or 7 years which can be used for a range of purposes from buying a car, debt consolidation through to holidays and weddings. There’s no monthly fees and no early repayment fees and the choice of weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments. The Wisr app comes with a useful round-up feature which automatically rounds up your transactions to the nearest $1, $2 or $5 which can be allocated to your loan account so that you can pay off your debt faster. There’s a $595 application fee to consider and late payments will incur a $30 fee.
Introductory offer available
Ready Credit Personal Loan - 3 Year Fixed Rate, Balance Transfer Offer
- Unsecured introductory rate from just 6.90% fixed
- Flexible repayment options
- Quick and easy 100% online application
Key details: Enjoy a competitive rate on the initial balance that you request to be transferred to your bank account within 3 months of approval. Have the flexibility to choose your repayments each month above the minimum payment due. You’ll only pay interest on the amount you have used, not on your whole credit limit. Apply online in as little as 10 minutes and pay a one-off establishment fee of $249. A standard variable rate applies to any after 3 years. This product is provided by National Australia Bank Limited, using certain trademarks temporarily under licence from Citigroup Inc.
Expert picks: Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning best personal loans
Each year, Mozo’s data analysts conduct a thorough assessment of our comprehensive personal loans database to identify those that offer the best value for money for Australians as part of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. In 2025, our experts evaluated 347 personal loan products from 79 lenders, with only the top performers in each category receiving awards.
Below, you'll find some of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning personal loans, which present great value for the year ahead. To learn more about our selection process and explore other winners, visit the Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Personal Loans page.
Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan
Plenti Fixed Personal Loan
- Unsecured fixed rates from just 6.57% p.a. (6.57% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Free extra repayments
- Easy 100% online application
Why it won: The unsecured Plenti Fixed Personal Loan stood out from the crowd and won an award in the 2025 Mozo Expert Choice Awards. It offers competitive fixed rates starting from 6.57% p.a. fixed (6.57% p.a. comparison rate*) for customers with an exceptional credit history. Eligible borrowers can borrow between $5,000 and $65,000 with loan terms ranging from 3 to 7 years. The loan has a fast online application process, plus no monthly or early repayment fees – however, there are application fees that can vary between $0 and $345 depending on the loan amount.
Best Green Personal Loan
Queensland Country Bank Green Reno Loan
- Variable interest rates from 6.34% p.a. (6.34% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Borrow between $3,000 and $60,000 for green home renovations
- No establishment or service fees
Why it won: Queensland Country Bank’s Green Reno Loan stood out as one of the top green personal loans in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards. With low variable interest rates starting at 6.34% p.a. (6.34% p.a. comparison rate*) on amounts between $3,000 and $60,000 and 1 to 10-year loan term options, this loan could be a competitive finance option for those looking to make sustainable home improvements. This unsecured loan comes with no establishment or monthly service fees, flexible repayment options and no limits on additional repayments. The Green Reno Loan can be used for various eco-friendly upgrades, including solar panels, EV charging stations, solar or heat pump hot water systems, double glazing, insulation and more. You do not have to hold your mortgage with Queensland Country Bank to apply.
Best Secured Personal Loan
Illawarra Credit Union Online Personal Loan Package
- Variable rates from 6.00% p.a. (6.64% p.a. comparison rate*)
- 100% offset account included
- Unlimited additional repayments with a free redraw facility
Why it won: The Illawarra Credit Union Online Personal Loan Package was recognised in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards as one of the top picks for secured personal loans. This loan offers competitive variable rates starting from 6.00% p.a. (6.64% p.a. comparison rate*) and can be secured against a vehicle under 3 years old, such as a car, boat, bike, or caravan. A key feature of this package is the 100% offset account, where repayments are drawn from and where the balance is offset against the amount owing on your loan. The loan also comes with weekly, fortnightly and monthly repayment options, unlimited extra repayments and a free redraw facility. Be aware that there is a one-off $200 application fee and a $5 monthly service fee (no fee for the offset account).
Compare more personal loans below:
See personal loan options
-
Low Rate Personal Loan
Excellent Credit, $5,000 - $75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive low rates for borrowers with excellent credit on 1-7 year loans from $5,000 up to $75,000, plus free extra repayments. Winner of Mozo's Experts Choice Excellent Credit Unsecured Personal Loan 2024 and Excellent Credit Secured Personal Loan 2024 awards ^. Min. income of 25k after tax, to apply.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 8.39% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 8.75% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rate for Excellent Credit. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
Read reviews and learn more about OurMoneyMarket personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Borrow up to $50,000 unsecured. Perfect if you earn more than $22,100 p.a. and have good to excellent credit. Multi-year winner of Mozo’s Experts Choice Unsecured Personal Loan Award, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024^'
Repayment terms from 2 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.75% would cost $35,430.23 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.75% p.a.to 26.95% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $0.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $0.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $50,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 2 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Rates based on borrower with excellent credit score. Maximum 3 year term for loan amounts $8,000 or less.
Read reviews and learn more about NOW Finance personal loans
-
Unsecured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Borrow $5,000 to $62,000. Transparent terms and online tools. Fast Online Application. 3, 5 and 7 year loan terms. Zero early repayment and exit fees. Fast online application process.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.74% would cost $36,016.77 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.74% p.a.to 24.54% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.57% p.a.to 25.32% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $595.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $30.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $63,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- -
Read reviews and learn more about Wisr personal loans
-
Secured Personal Loan
Fixed
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive rates depending on credit score. No monthly or early repayment fees. No penalties for paying your loan off sooner. Borrow from $5,000 to $80,000. Your choice of 3, 5 or 7 year terms. You will be given the option to use a vehicle as collateral to secure your loan. One upfront fee applies.
Repayment terms from 3 years to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.29% would cost $35,352.28 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.29% p.a.to 19.19% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 6.72% p.a.to 20.77% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $310.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $10.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- 0
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $80,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 3 Years
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Vehicle
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rate and establishment fee vary according to an individuals credit history. Rates and fees shown are for an Excellent Credit borrower. Establishment fee ranges from $310 to $1,035.
Read reviews and learn more about MoneyPlace personal loans
-
Debt Consolidation Loan
$5,000-$75,000
interest rate
comparison rateMonthly repayment6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
Competitive fixed rates on loans up to $75,000 depending on your credit score. Zero monthly account keeping fees, no exit fees and no early repayment fees. Make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, over 1 to 7 years managed entirely online, at any time. Fast and easy, 100% online application.
Repayment terms from 1 year to 7 years. Representative example: a 5 year $30,000 loan at 6.57% would cost $35,528.12 including fees.CompareCompareDetails Close
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- interest rate
- 6.57% p.a.to 18.99% p.a.
- comparison rate
- 7.19% p.a.to 19.39% p.a.based on $30,000
over 5 years
- Upfront fee
- $250.00
- Monthly fee
- $0.00
- Exit fee
- $0.00
- Late payment fee
- $35.00
- Repayment options
- Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Early repayment penalty
- $0.00
- Minimum loan amount
- $5,000.00
- Maximum loan amount
- $75,000.00
- Minimum loan term
- 1 Year
- Maximum loan term
- 7 Years
- Security required
- Unsecured
- Other benefits
- -
- Other restrictions
- Interest rates may vary depending on assessment of application. Establishment fee varies from $250 and is based on your OurMoneyMarket loan grade and total loan amount. The fee is added to the principal amount and paid over the loan term.
Your selected bests
Your selected bests
Your selected bests
Your selected bests
Your selected bests
FAQs about Personal Loans:
General personal loans FAQs
What can you use a personal loan for?
Personal loans are usually quite versatile and can be used for a variety of different purposes, such as:
- Paying for a big purchase like a holiday, wedding, home renovations or buying a car
- Debt consolidation loans
- Green loans can be used to fund environmentally friendly home improvements
Some loans, like green loans, may require funds to be used for specific eco-friendly purposes.
What is a secured loan?
A secured loan is a personal loan that is backed by an asset, like a car or property, which the lender can claim if you don’t repay the loan.
- Secured loan pros: Secured loans typically offer lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans due to the reduced risk for the lender.
- Secured loan cons: If you default on a secured loan, you could risk having your security assets repossessed by the lender.
Which is the best personal loan for me?
The best personal loan for you will ultimately depend on your specific financial needs and situation. On this page, we’ve highlighted some top personal loan options worth considering. However, it’s important to review the product details on the lender’s website to help you make an informed decision as to whether that particular loan is suited to your individual circumstances.
Personal loan features & comparisons FAQs
What features do the best personal loans have?
Some important money-saving features to look for when comparing personal loans include:
- Low interest rates: Lower interest rates mean smaller repayments. You'll usually need an excellent credit score to secure the best personal loan interest rates. Check out our guide on how to improve your credit score.
- Low fees: Many loans charge a whole range of upfront and/or ongoing fees. So, it’s always wise to compare personal loans to try and find one with low or no fees. Some personal loan fees can be avoidable, like late fees. You could take precautions like setting up automatic payments or a direct debit to ensure you never miss a payment.
- Extra repayments: Having the ability to make extra repayments can help you pay your loan off faster and save on interest. Just make sure to check whether there is a penalty for paying your loan off early or not before doing so if you can afford to make extra repayments on your loan.
Which bank has the best personal loan rates?
It’s hard to say which lender has the best personal loan rates in Australia as several factors come into play. For example, many lenders use risk-based pricing for personal loans, so the rate you get will be personalised for you based on your credit history.
- Rate Matcher tool: Use Mozo’s Rate Matcher tool to see what interest rate you’d be likely to get if you apply for a loan.
Fixed vs variable rate personal loans: Which is better
Fixed rates provide consistent repayments, making budgeting easier. Variable rates can fluctuate, meaning your repayments could potentially lower or rise. Ultimately, the type of interest rate that’s best for you will depend on your individual financial needs and circumstances.
Personal loan application & approval FAQs
How to get approved for a personal loan?
To increase your chances of getting approved for a personal loan, you should aim to meet the lender’s eligibility criteria before applying. This will typically mean:
- Being at least 18 years old
- Holding an Australian citizenship or eligible visa and residing in Australia
- Meeting minimum income requirements
- Passing a credit check
- When applying for a personal loan, your credit history will be closely analysed by lenders, so make sure to do what you can to improve your credit history before applying.
How to apply for a personal loan
Applying for a personal loan can often be quite straightforward and done online. Here are some useful steps for applying for a personal loan:
- Compare personal loans: Start comparing personal loans on Mozo to look for options that offer low interest rates, minimal to no fees and flexible features.
- Check eligibility: Once you’ve shortlisted some options, you’ll want to check that you meet the lender’s eligibility criteria, including having your credit score up to scratch.
- Prepare documents: Gather any necessary documents to support your application, such as ID, proof of income and financial details.
- Submit your application: Once you’re ready to apply and think you’re in a good position to get approved, complete a loan application – this is usually done online or in a branch.
- Review & make a decision: If your loan application is approved, you’ll want to carefully review the loan offer details and ensure you’re happy with the terms before accepting.
- Receive funds: After accepting your loan offer, the funds should appear in your account within a few business days, depending on the lender.
* WARNING: The Comparison Rate combines the lender's interest rate, fees and charges into a single rate to show the true cost of a personal loan. The comparison rates displayed are calculated based on a loan of $30,000 for a term of 5 years or a loan of $10,000 for a term of 3 years as indicated, based on monthly principal and interest repayments, on a secured basis for secured loans and an unsecured basis for unsecured loans. This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may inﬂuence the cost of the loan.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Personal Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.