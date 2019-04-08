Finding the right personal loan can be a game-changer, whether you're consolidating debt, funding a big purchase like a new car or wedding, or covering unexpected expenses.

Nowadays, many personal loan lenders use risk-based pricing, which means your rate could be determined by your credit score. So, if you’re after a better rate, you’ll need to get your credit score into shape first.

From big four bank loans to smaller mutual banks and credit unions, our Mozo Experts track personal loan products from more than 70 lenders. The current average unsecured personal loan interest rate in the Mozo database is 10.43% p.a. (and 9.07% p.a. for a secured multi-purpose loan).

With so many options available, knowing where to find the best personal loan can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to highlight some of Australia’s best personal loans as per the Mozo database, some of which were recognised in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards and Mozo People’s Choice Awards.

So, whether you’re after a loan with a competitive interest rate or flexible features, here are some standout loans that could be worth a look at: