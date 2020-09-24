Australia’s Best Home Insurance for April 2025
At first glance, it may seem like many home insurance policies are much of a muchness. Sure, the broad strokes are the same: cover for damage against natural disasters, theft, fire and other perils.
But peek behind the curtain, and you’ll soon see that not all policies are created equal. You’ll find differences in claim limits, excess options, how underinsurance is handled, and even smaller details, like whether or not your landscaping is covered.
While it’s no substitute for reading the PDS of any policy you’re considering, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best home insurance policies in our database.
These include winners of our Mozo Expert Choice Awards, our Mozo People’s Choice Awards, plus one that our editors chose based on specific strengths (Editor’s Picks).
So without further ado, here are our picks for best home insurance policies in 2025!
Best home insurance March 2025
- QBE Home and Contents Insurance
- Budget Direct - Home & Contents Insurance
- Youi Building and Contents Insurance
- RAC Home & Contents Insurance
- Honey Home and Contents Insurance
Best home and contents insurance
Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits.
QBE Home and Contents Insurance*
- 10% online policy discount
- Contents cover includes generous limits for individual items and categories
- Underinsurance protection for up to 30% sum insured
- Dual Winner - 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards
- Landscaping not covered
Chosen from: 2024 Mozo Expert’s Choice Awards
QBE’s combined home and contents insurance policy is one of our favourites because of the way it seamlessly balances coverage with cost. In fact, it took home two major awards in the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance, including awards for Exceptional Quality and Exceptional Value.
So not only does it rank among the most affordable options but it also packs a serious punch. What we like the most is the generous limits. Nearly every category of cover has limits that are among the highest in our database, including up to $2,500 for each item of jewellery, $5,000 for tools of trade, 24 months of temporary accommodation, $2000 for building materials awaiting installation and 30% underinsurance protection (with the underinsurance add-on).
Interestingly, it’s one of the few policies that do not cover landscaping at all, so if landscaping is important to you, it might not be the best fit.
But for everyone else, it’s a real contender, and you could receive a 10% discount by purchasing online, bringing the cost down even further.
Best value home insurance
Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits.
Budget Direct - Home & Contents Insurance*
- Dual winner in the 2025 Experts Choice Awards
- Optional flood cover
- 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online
- Low per-item coverage limits for some categories of contents
Chosen from: 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards
Budget Direct keeps home and contents insurance affordable while still covering what matters. It’s a 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional Value Home & Contents Insurance, proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to get solid cover.
Fire, theft, and storm damage are included, and you can add optional extras like flood cover, accidental damage and appliance motor burnout.
There are also some serious savings. Buy online and get 30% off your first year if you bundle home and contents, plus another 15% off just for combining the two (T&Cs apply).
The one thing to be aware of is that some cover limits are on the lower side. Jewellery, for example, is only covered up to $1,000 per item. If you have high-value items, you’ll need to list them separately. But that’s what makes this policy a great budget option: you only pay for what you actually need.
Best home insurance for customer satisfaction
Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits.
Youi Building and Contents Insurance*
- Flood cover included as standard
- Cover for fire, theft and storms
- Cover for counselling services after a claim
- No underinsurance coverage, even as an optional extra
Chosen from: 2024 Mozo Peoples Choice Awards
Voted best for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction in the 2024 Mozo People’s Choice Awards, Youi has built a strong reputation for taking care of its customers when it matters most. Consumers praise its easy claims process and friendly service, making it a standout for customer experience.
The combined Building and Contents Insurance policy covers fire, theft, storm, and flood damage, plus offers extra support if you ever need to make a claim. If you experience a traumatic event, the policy includes up to $1,500 per household member for counselling services. You can also add optional pet cover, which provides up to $1,000 toward vet fees if your cat or dog is injured in an eligible household accident.
Youi also adds a little fun to its coverage. Get a hole-in-one at an official golf competition or break a record at an internationally recognised sporting event? That’s $200 in your pocket (T&Cs apply). And if you or an immediate family member have twins (or more), Youi throws in a $100 baby bonus per child.
One thing to keep in mind is that underinsurance protection isn’t included, so it’s up to you to estimate the full replacement value of your home and contents to make sure you’re properly covered.
RAC Home & Contents Insurance*
- Flood cover included as a standard
- Option to increase limits for valuable items
- $70 discount when if you purchase or switch online
- No underinsurance coverage, even as an optional extra
- Only available in WA
Chosen from: 2024 Mozo Peoples Choice Awards
It’s clear policyholders trust RAC to deliver when it matters. After all, RAC cleaned up at the 2024 Mozo People’s Choice Home Insurance Awards, winning four categories including Most Recommended, Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and Excellent Claims Experience.
Cover includes major events like bushfires, earthquakes, floods and storms. Coverage limits for individual items are not the highest available but far from the lowest. Regardless, you can top them up if you own higher‑value belongings (think artwork or premium electronics).
Sign up online and you’ll instantly save $70 on your first year (T&Cs apply). Just remember this policy doesn’t offer underinsurance protection, so you’ll need to make sure your home and contents are insured for their full replacement value.
It’s also only available to Western Australian residents, so if you’re not in WA, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Best home insurance for accident prevention
Important information on terms, conditions and sub-limits.
Honey Home and Contents Insurance*
- Includes smart sensors to help avoid mishaps
- Up to 8% discount each year for using smart sensors
- Flood cover included as standard
- $1,000 cover for landscaped plants
Chosen from: Editor’s Picks
Our top pick this month is the combined policy from tech-savvy provider, Honey. As a tech-led company focused on accident prevention, Honey provides customers with smart home sensors valued at around $250. The sensors can help alert customers to mishaps such as fires, water damage and theft in the home. It's a win-win-win: they keep your home safer, lower your costs and reduce Honey's claim payouts.
Activate them within 28 days and keep them active to score up to an 8% discount on your premium each year (T&Cs apply).
The policy itself is just as solid. Flood cover comes as standard, along with protection for storms, theft and even animal damage. Payout limits vary: some categories are among the most generous, while others sit in the mid-range. But no worries, you can increase them if needed. A standout feature is the $20,000 cover for home office contents, one of the highest available, plus $1,000 for landscaped plants, a rare inclusion in home insurance policies.
Before signing up, check the Product Disclosure Statement for details on cover limits and exclusions. And since underinsurance protection isn’t included, be sure your insured values reflect the full replacement cost of your home and contents.
More Mozo Experts Choice award winners
The full list of winners in the exceptional value category of the 2024 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance include:
- AAMI
- APIA
- Budget Direct
- Coles Insurance
- ING
- QBE
- Virgin Money
More Mozo People’s Choice award winners
The full list of winners in the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for Home Insurance include:
|Highest customer satisfaction
|Most trusted
|APIA Home Insurance
|APIA Home Insurance
|RAA Home Insurance
|RAA Home Insurance
|RACQ Home Insurance
|RAC Home Insurance
|RACV Home Insurance
|RACV Home Insurance
Most common FAQs about home insurance
How did we choose the winners of our Mozo Experts Choice Awards?
Every year our team of product experts and analysts perform a detailed assessment of a wide range of home and contents insurance policies available to Australian consumers as part of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards.
When analysing a policy, the team keeps an eye out for standout policies that meet the criteria for exceptional value and/or exceptional quality home and contents insurance.
- Exceptional value awards: Home Insurance that’s among the best-priced for the main features it offers, based on a comparison of prices for selected customer scenarios.
- Exceptional quality awards: Home Insurance cover that leads the market in the generosity of additional benefits and flexibility of options - irrespective of price.
For the 2024 awards, which cover the period from September 2024 to August 2025, the Mozo experts compared over 41 different home and contents policies head to head using more than 5,000 customer quotes for our exceptional value awards and looked at a wide range of factors to hand-select the year’s best policies in our exceptional quality category. Full methodology report.
How are our Mozo People’s Choice award winners determined?
The Mozo People’s Choice Awards are not judged by data analysts and professional researchers. Instead, the winners of these awards are decided by you, the actual customer.
For the 2024 awards, over 2,500 Aussies rated home insurance providers on customer service and customer satisfaction, the signup experience, and for insurance, what the claims process was like. The Mozo People’s Choice Awards have been running since 2011.
Here is a selection of home insurance policies from insurers rated the highest for customer satisfaction.
How do we choose our Editor’s Picks for home insurance?
Shopping around for home insurance is like shopping for other goods and services. When you're in the market to find the best home insurance policy for you, it can be helpful to know about any new products, special discounts, or offers available and this is where our editor’s picks come in. If you’re after a full list of home insurance providers we compare here at Mozo you can also visit our home insurance hub for a longer list of policies available.
What’s the best way to save on home insurance?
While there’s nothing wrong with searching for cheaper cover, it is worth remembering that insurance is designed to provide financial support should something go awry. If a policy doesn’t provide adequate cover, you could be left severely out of pocket in the event of a natural disaster or emergency.
That said, there are a few ways you can try to lower your annual premium. One of the best ways to save on home insurance is to make sure you get all the discounts you can. For instance, a number of providers offer a discount for combining home and contents insurance. This is called a multi-policy discount – you may even be able to get more money off by getting car insurance from the same provider, as well.
Other things that could make your insurance cheaper include opting for a higher excess or adding extra safety features to your home. Keep in mind that a higher excess means you will have to pay more come claim time, so adding extra safety features, such as security locks or cameras, could reduce the chance of you being burgled. Ergo: make it less likely you will have to make a claim.
What’s the best way to work out how much to insure my home for?
Generally speaking, the amount you insure your home for should be enough to pay for a full rebuild, should it be completely destroyed. That said, obtaining an accurate estimate for the cost to rebuild can be tricky. So as to not put all your eggs in one basket, you might think about getting an estimate from a few different sources. That way you can cross reference what you find and see if the results differ wildly.
CoreLogic has a Rebuild Cost Calculator designed to help estimate how much insurance a specific property might need. Home valuation experts are another option. You can use the Australian Property Institute’s “find a property professional” search tool to find a certified residential property valuation expert near you. Alternatively, a quick internet search may also bring up valuation experts in your area.
Where can I find the best home insurance?
No one home insurance policy can be called the best. However, some may be more suited to your circumstances than others. As discussed earlier on, a policy that includes flood cover as standard may be appealing to someone who lives in a valley or near a river, while someone whose home sits near bushland may be more concerned about bushfire cover.
To pick the best home insurance for you, you will first have to decide what you need from a policy. Are you worried about your home being burgled? Do extreme weather events pose a threat where you live? Another thing to consider is budget. If money is tight, you may be after a no fuss policy that covers the basics. Or, if your financial situation is comfortable, you may want a comprehensive home insurance plan with all the bells and whistles attached.
Whatever your situation, you can start reviewing policies at Mozo’s compare home insurance hub. Here, we give a snapshot of individual home insurance policies available in Australia right now.
* Terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits may apply to any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. These terms, conditions, exclusions, limits and sub-limits could affect the level of benefits and cover available under any of the insurance products shown on the Mozo website. Please refer to the relevant Product Disclosure Statement and the Target Market Determination on the provider's website for further information before making any decisions about an insurance product.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.