Australia’s Best Home Insurance for April 2025

At first glance, it may seem like many home insurance policies are much of a muchness. Sure, the broad strokes are the same: cover for damage against natural disasters, theft, fire and other perils.

But peek behind the curtain, and you’ll soon see that not all policies are created equal. You’ll find differences in claim limits, excess options, how underinsurance is handled, and even smaller details, like whether or not your landscaping is covered.

While it’s no substitute for reading the PDS of any policy you’re considering, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best home insurance policies in our database.

These include winners of our Mozo Expert Choice Awards, our Mozo People’s Choice Awards, plus one that our editors chose based on specific strengths (Editor’s Picks).

So without further ado, here are our picks for best home insurance policies in 2025!