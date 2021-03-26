No matter your age or where you live in Australia, if you own a vehicle or you are looking to purchase one, you’ll want to hunt down the best car insurance deal you can for your situation and budget.

Here at Mozo, we track over 50 car insurance companies. The cost of car insurance is determined by a number of factors such as where you live, who drives the car and their driving history, the car make and model, and even the car colour. Some car insurance providers will even take into account the distance you travel to determine the cost of your car insurance.

This means that the best car insurance policy or price for you, may not be the same as your friend or neighbour, and that’s why it is so important to compare car insurance regularly to make sure you are getting a good deal.

To help you narrow down your options for consideration, our insurance data analysts and personal finance journalists regularly review and compile a list of the best car insurance policies and providers, some of which won Mozo awards, and others the Mozo team has chosen as a way to highlight some of the great deals available right now.