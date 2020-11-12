Thinking of buying a new car in 2025? You’re not alone in wanting to switch things up. Uptake for new car loans is on the rise as the cost of living stings consumers, and it’s more important than ever to secure the best deal on your car loan.

Following on from a series of cash rate hikes, car loan interest rates have also been climbing. Though not as fast as rises in interest rates across other borrowing categories, car loan rates are not as low as they once were. The average rate in the Mozo database is currently 7.56% for a new car loan and 8.08% for a used car loan.

With so many options on the market, how can you narrow down your choices to find a great car loan match? Features like a low interest rate, low fees and payment flexibility might tick a lot of boxes, but there’s no simple answer when it comes to finding the best car loan - that will come down to your own needs and financial situation.

Below we have rounded up a range of different loan options. These include some of the best car loan winners from our Mozo Experts Choice Awards^ in 2025 and a few of the car loans which have caught the eyes of the Mozo editors.