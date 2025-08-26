Judo Bank vs Westpac Term Deposits
Looking to lock away your savings for a fixed return? A term deposit can be a great way to grow your money with certainty. Both products featured in this comparison offer fixed interest rates, but they have key differences that could make one a better fit for your financial goals.
Judo Bank and Westpac term deposits side-by-side
The following table provides a direct comparison of the key features of the Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit and the Westpac Term Deposit, allowing you to see how each product's features stack up against one another.
|Feature
|Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit
|Westpac Term Deposit
|
Highest rate available
|4.20% p.a. for 7 months
|Up to 3.90% p.a. for 11 months (includes a 0.10% p.a. online bonus)
|
Minimum deposit
|$1,000
|$5,000
|
Maximum deposit
|$2,000,000 (for higher amounts you must contact the bank)
|$2,000,000 (for higher amounts you must contact the bank)
|
Notice period for early withdrawal
|31 days
|31 days
|
Early withdrawal cost
|Prepayment cost (interest reduction) applies.
|An interest rate adjustment may apply.
|
Interest payment frequency
|At maturity, or monthly, or annually.
|At maturity, or monthly, or annually.
|
Term durations
|You can choose a term from one month up to five years.
|You can choose a term from one month up to five years.
|
Loyalty bonus
|0.10% p.a. when you roll over your entire term deposit. From 1 September 2025, this rate reduces to 0.05% p.a.
|Westpac offers a 0.10% p.a. online bonus for existing customers who open or renew online, exclusively for an 11-month term.
|
What happens at maturity?
|A 10-calendar-day grace period is provided. If no instructions are given, the funds automatically roll over into a new term of the same length at the prevailing rate. You can also add funds to your principal during this period.
|You can set up instructions in advance to reinvest or withdraw your funds. Like Judo, if you do not provide instructions there's a 6 day period where the bank will hold funds and await your decision.
|
Government guarantee
|Deposits up to $250,000 per account holder are protected by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme.
|Deposits up to $250,000 per account holder are protected by the Australian Government's Financial Claims Scheme.
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
for 5 months($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
4.30
%
p.a.
for 5 years($1,000 to $2,000,000)
- 0.10% added loyalty bonus at renewal
- Option to have interest paid to another bank
- Winner of the Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ for Term Deposits.
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $1,000 to $2,000,000 1 month 2.10% 2 months 2.30% 3 months 4.05% 4 months 4.15% 5 months 4.35% 6 months 4.05% 7 months 4.20% 8 months 4.20% 9 months 4.10% 10 months 4.05% 11 months 4.10% 1 year 4.00% 2 years 3.95% 3 years 4.00% 4 years 4.20% 5 years 4.30%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
-
Term Deposit
- Best rate
-
3.55
%
p.a.
for 18 months($5,000 to $2,000,000)
- Next best option
-
3.55
%
p.a.
for 13 months($5,000 to $2,000,000)
- interest rates
-
INTEREST RATES P.A. $5,000 to $2,000,000 1 month 1.20% 2 months 1.40% 3 months 2.65% 4 months 2.75% 5 months 2.85% 6 months 2.90% 7 months 3.05% 8 months 3.20% 9 months 3.15% 10 months 3.20% 11 months 3.25% 1 year 3.55% 13 months 3.55% 18 months 3.55% 2 years 3.35% 3 years 2.85% 4 years 2.85% 5 years 2.85%
Rates are shown for interest paid at maturity for terms less than 1 year, and annually or at maturity for terms of 1 year or more.
- Can interest be paid to another bank?
-
yes
- Automatic rollover
-
yes
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac term deposits
What else to know?
- How to apply. Both banks offer online applications. For a Judo Bank Personal Term Deposit, you can apply directly as a new customer with identification documents and a nominated Australian bank account. For a Westpac Term Deposit, new customers must first open a Westpac Choice account online before applying for a Term Deposit. Existing Westpac customers with a Choice account can apply online. Joint, Trust, or SMSF accounts must be opened in-branch.
- No additional deposits. A key characteristic of most term deposits is that you cannot add more funds once the term has started. To add to your savings, you would need to open a separate term deposit or wait until the current one matures.
- Online bonus at Westpac. Westpac offers an additional 0.10% p.a. online bonus for existing customers who open or renew an 11-month term deposit special online. This bonus is applied on top of any other applicable rates. Terms and conditions apply.
Judo Bank vs Westpac: term deposit verdict
Both products are designed for savers who are comfortable with locking away their funds for a set period. The choice between them comes down to your individual circumstances and saving habits.
If you're starting with a smaller deposit ($1,000 minimum) and are interested in earning a loyalty bonus for reinvesting your savings, Judo Bank may be a good choice. If you have a larger sum to deposit ($5,000 minimum) and are an existing customer who can benefit from the online bonus for digital applications, then Westpac may be for you.
It's important to remember that rates and terms are subject to change. Always check the official bank websites or product disclosure statements for the most current information before making a decision.
Note: The information in this article is correct as at 26 August, 2025.
Term deposit comparisons on Mozo
Your selected term deposits
* Different interest rates apply to different amounts or different interest payment frequencies.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Term Deposit Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.