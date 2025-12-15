Award-winning Ultrafast NBN plans
Whether you’re an avid online gamer, a frequent 4K streamer, or just sharing your Wi-Fi with a house full of devices, a fast NBN plan can make a huge difference to your daily internet experience.
But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start when searching for a competitive broadband plan, especially at the higher speed tiers.
A great place to start your search could be with some of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Broadband Award-winners. These awards highlight providers in the Mozo database that delivered strong value across the fastest speed tiers, particularly Ultrafast (NBN1000) plans.
So if you’re ready to upgrade to something faster, here are some of the award winners and examples of some of their plan offerings.
What is Ultrafast NBN?
In the world of NBN, ‘Ultrafast’ (often marketed as ‘NBN1000’) refers to one of the highest residential NBN speed tiers available, offering download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps on eligible connections.
The term ‘Mbps’ stands for megabits per second and reflects how quickly your connection can download or upload data. The higher the number, the faster your connection.
Typical evening speeds (the speeds users can expect during peak hours) for NBN1000 don’t always reach the full 1000Mbps, but many providers report typical evening speeds over 800Mbps.
These top-tier plans are usually only available where the infrastructure supports them, such as FTTP (fibre to the premises) or HFC (hybrid fibre coaxial) connections. Not all addresses can access NBN1000, so it’s worth checking your address before signing up.
Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning ultrafast NBN plans
This year’s Mozo Experts Choice Broadband Awards recognised the following providers:
Ultrafast (NBN1000)
- Buddy
- Spintel
- Flip
These providers stood out for delivering strong overall value among the plans assessed within each category.
Buddy Telco NBN 1000
- 875Mbps
- First month free (then $99p/m)
This fuss-free plan has a simple cost structure that keeps bills easy to plan for. Plus, for a limited time (until January 13, 2026), you can score a whole month for free. As a result, this plan becomes the outright cheapest over the first year, and if, for any reason, you're not satisfied, you don't need to pay for the first month. Also, Buddy claims some of the fastest speeds in the country right now, for less than many plans that are 10x slower.
Spintel Home Ultrafast 1000/100
- 900Mbps typical evening speed
- $89p/m for the first 6 months (then $99.95p/m)
Spintel’s Home Ultrafast plan offers impressive performance on eligible FTTP and HFC connections, with a discounted $89 monthly price for the first six months before reverting to the standard $99.95 per month rate. With unlimited data, no lock-in contract, $0 setup fees and BYO modem options, it’s a simple and flexible way to step into 900Mbps speeds. Optional home phone bundles are available, and customers can also choose to add mobile SIM deals at extra cost.
Flip Unlimited Ultra Speed nbn1000
- 850Mbps typical evening speed
- $89p/m for the first 4 months (then $104.90p/m)
Flip’s Unlimited Ultra Speed plan delivers strong performance on FTTP and HFC connections, with discounted pricing for the first four months before reverting to the standard $104.90 per month ongoing rate. The plan includes unlimited data, no lock-in contract, BYO modem support, and a 14-day satisfaction guarantee for new customers. Optional phone call packs can be added for an extra monthly fee. It’s a flexible, straightforward way to move into 850Mbps speeds without a long-term commitment.
