Whether you’re an avid online gamer, a frequent 4K streamer, or just sharing your Wi-Fi with a house full of devices, a fast NBN plan can make a huge difference to your daily internet experience.

But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start when searching for a competitive broadband plan, especially at the higher speed tiers.

A great place to start your search could be with some of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Broadband Award-winners. These awards highlight providers in the Mozo database that delivered strong value across the fastest speed tiers, particularly Ultrafast (NBN1000) plans.

So if you’re ready to upgrade to something faster, here are some of the award winners and examples of some of their plan offerings.

What is Ultrafast NBN?

In the world of NBN, ‘Ultrafast’ (often marketed as ‘NBN1000’) refers to one of the highest residential NBN speed tiers available, offering download speeds of up to 1,000Mbps on eligible connections.

The term ‘Mbps’ stands for megabits per second and reflects how quickly your connection can download or upload data. The higher the number, the faster your connection.

Typical evening speeds (the speeds users can expect during peak hours) for NBN1000 don’t always reach the full 1000Mbps, but many providers report typical evening speeds over 800Mbps.

These top-tier plans are usually only available where the infrastructure supports them, such as FTTP (fibre to the premises) or HFC (hybrid fibre coaxial) connections. Not all addresses can access NBN1000, so it’s worth checking your address before signing up.

Mozo Experts Choice Award-winning ultrafast NBN plans

This year’s Mozo Experts Choice Broadband Awards recognised the following providers:

Ultrafast (NBN1000)

Buddy

Spintel

Flip

These providers stood out for delivering strong overall value among the plans assessed within each category.