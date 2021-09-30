Australia’s Best Landlord Insurance for 2025

Got an investment property? Congratulations! From tax breaks to rental income to giving people a great place to live, becoming a landlord certainly has its membership perks.

However, there are some risks involved in housing tenants, too, so it’s important to find a great value landlord insurance policy to keep your mind peaceful and your finances secure.

Whether you’re concerned about property damage, loss of rental income, or other unforeseeable incidents you’d normally expect home insurance to cover, there are a number of policy options available to you. The trick to finding the best landlord insurance is to compare what’s included in the product disclosure statement (PDS) against your needs as a property owner.



To help you search for the right policy for your investment property, our team of experts researched insurance products that offer great value or high-quality coverage. Mozo’s Expert Analysts studied 33 landlord insurance policies and collected more than 3,000 unique customer quotes to assess policies on coverage and value from August 2024 to August 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Landlord Insurance Awards^.



The awards are split into two categories – Exceptional Value and Exceptional Quality. This is so you can research options based on how comprehensive the coverage is, as well as how competitively priced policies are for the features they offer.



For a little extra insight into some of the award-winning policies crowned recently, we’ve laid out the details of a few options here.



Head over to our Home Insurance Awards page for the full list of winners and more information on how they were chosen.