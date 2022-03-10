Whether you’re buying a new home or refinancing in 2025, a cheap home loan rate is one of the best ways to save money on your mortgage. So, which banks have the cheapest home loan interest rates in Australia?

Award-winning Low Cost Home Loans

As part of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^, our experts sifted through 444 home loans from 97 lenders to find the best home loans in Australia. Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest home loans based on our awards analysis, as well as our editor’s picks for this month. For the full list of award-winning home loans, check out the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards^ page, or learn about how the winners were selected in the Awards methodology report.

Low Cost Home Loans^ Important disclosures and comparison rate warning* Important disclosures Advertiser disclosure This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service. We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products. We provide only general advice Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website. Comparison rate warning WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years. How Initial Monthly Repayments figures are estimated Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes. Unloan - Variable Home Loan NEW LOW RATE!

NEW LOW RATE! Variable rates from 5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)

Variable rates from 5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) Free extra repayments and redraws

Free extra repayments and redraws Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^

Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^ Rate discount annually (T&Cs apply) Go to site Expert verdict: Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for the third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner-occupiers a super low 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that automatically shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.

Variable rates from 5.89% (6.14% comparison rate*) - minimum 40% deposit Get up to 10 free offset accounts per loan

Get up to 10 free offset accounts per loan Mozo Experts Choice Award 2025 - Packaged Home Loan

Mozo Experts Choice Award 2025 - Packaged Home Loan 100% offset account, redraw facility and extra repayments Go to site This competitive packaged home loan from Macquarie has all the bells and whistles you'd expect of Australia's fifth largest lender, including 100% offset (up to 10 free offset accounts per loan account), free extra repayments and online redraws, a split loan option and even repayment holidays for those times in life when you need to hit pause. You can package a credit card with your home loan and the annual card fee will be waived (T&Cs apply). The annual package fee is $248.

5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*) First Home Buyer Loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^

First Home Buyer Loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2025^ No application fees to pay Go to site If you're in the market for a competitive rate on a variable home loan, online lender loans.com.au has come through with the goods. There are no application fees to pay and you only require a 10% deposit to get started. You can borrow between $50,000 to $2,000,000, plus, you’ll have the freedom to make free extra repayments, and redraw them without penalty too. $300 settlement fee applies. (T&Cs apply).

5.69% p.a. 2 year fixed rate (6.00% p.a. comparison rate*) Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)

Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply) Free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws Go to site Get the peace of mind of a competitive fixed rate home loan for 2 years with IMB and score up to $4,000 cashback in your pocket once approved (T&Cs apply). You have the freedom to make up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties, plus you’ll have free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws (T&Cs apply). There’s only a 5% deposit required and you have the flexibility to split your home loan as required. No offset account. Macquarie Basic Variable Home Loan NEW LOW RATE

NEW LOW RATE 5.89% and (5.91% comparison rate*)

5.89% and (5.91% comparison rate*) Free redraw and extra repayments

Free redraw and extra repayments Zero application or ongoing fees Go to site With competitive variable interest rates starting at 5.89% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate*), Macquarie’s Basic Home Loan brings with it minimal fees and a range of features like free extra repayments and a free redraw facility. Together with a split account option so you can split your loan between variable and fixed, the Basic Home Loan from Macquarie is available to owner occupiers and investors alike. Minimum 20% deposit required. BCU Fixed 5.74% p.a. for 2 years (5.96% p.a. comparison rate*)

5.74% p.a. for 2 years (5.96% p.a. comparison rate*) No establishment or annual ongoing fee

No establishment or annual ongoing fee Just 5% deposit required Go to site The BCU fixed rate loan has no establishment fee, no ongoing annual fee, and competitive rates. You can lock in up to 5 years (rates may vary) and there is an option to make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments. During the fixed period you can also make extra repayments of up to $25,000. The loan is also available with just a 5% deposit. Other fees may apply. No offset account.

What makes a cheap home loan

So what do cheap home loans look like? The first thing you’ll see with a cheap home loan is that they have a lower interest rate. Low interest rates mean that you’re paying less over the length of your loan for borrowing money from the bank. Just make sure to pay attention to the comparison rate as this will reflect what you’ll be paying when including other factors such as annual or account-keeping fees. Another thing to look out for with cheap home loans is that they have low or no fees. While some fees can seem small or inconsequential, over time they can end up leading to a lot of money going to the bank instead of your savings account. Loan terms can also make a difference in how cheap a home loan ends up being. While a shorter-term loan means higher monthly payments, it also means that you’ll not be paying more interest on the loan. Most loans tend to be 25-30 years, and while 5 years doesn’t seem like a lot, the amount of interest paid can really add up.

How to find the cheapest home loans

It can be difficult to know which home loan offers the best in terms of features and interest rates. Usually, a good low-cost home loan offers a competitive interest rate and features that can help borrowers to reduce their interest rates or monthly repayments. One feature that can make your home loans cheaper are offset accounts. With an offset account, you can keep a lump sum of cash in the account which will help to reduce the amount of interest payable. Another handy feature that can make your home loan cheaper is a free extra repayments option. With these, any extra savings you come by can help you to pay the loan off faster and can also reduce how much you’re repaying on a regular basis. By paying the loan off faster and reducing the amount you’re paying, the less you’ll find yourself paying in interest which can save loads of money in the long term.

Who are cheap home loans for?

There are two kinds of home buyers when it comes to cheap home loans, owner-occupiers and investors. For the most part, the difference between these two kinds of borrowers is what they intend to use the property for. Owner-occupiers are people who take out a home loan to buy a property that they plan to live in. Generally, owner-occupiers will be required to have a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 80% which means that a home worth $500,000 will usually need a loan worth $400,000 and a deposit of $100,000. Investors are people who take out home loans so that they can rent the property out (or use it as something like an Airbnb). Investor focused home loans will generally have a higher interest rate than owner-occupier focused loans as banks tend to view these as being a bit more of a riskier loan.

What kind of cheap home loans are there?

The two main kinds of cheap home loans would be variable rate home loans and fixed rate home loans. There are also split home loans where half of the loan is fixed and the other is variable. A variable rate home loan means that at any time the bank can announce a change in the interest rate. In Australia, variable rate home loans tend to be the most commonly held kind of home loan. Fixed rate home loans are loans that have an interest rate that is set for a certain period of time. In general, they will tend to have a higher interest rate in comparison to a variable rate home loan.

How to compare cheap home loans

When looking for a cheap home loan, it’s not always obvious that you’ve actually got the cheapest loan available. So, one of the best ways of getting the cheapest home loan is by comparing home loan providers. However, it can be difficult to know how to compare a home loan as the cheapness of a home loan isn’t just down to the interest rate listed—after all, a low interest loan with high fees isn’t really that cheap when you look at the long term. Check interest rates as the amount you’re paying can make a difference in how cheap the loan is. Compare fees while fees can seem inconsequential, the amount you could be paying monthly or annually can build up over the life of the loan. Look for features such as offset accounts and extra repayments as they can help to reduce the interest you would be paying otherwise.

Cheapest home loan interest rates in April 2025

