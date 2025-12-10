Home insurance in Victoria: Why many choose RACV Insurance

RACV has long been a trusted name in Victoria, and RACV Home Insurance has earned that same standing, with three years of customer-satisfaction awards to back it up. For two years running, it’s swept the Mozo People’s Choice Awards for Home Insurance, taking home the following honors in each of those two years: Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Excellent Customer Service

Highly Trusted

Most Recommended It also took out an award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction in 2023, a clear sign of its dedication to Victorian customers. Let’s see what’s leading people to rate RACV Home Insurance so highly. A name that’s part of Victoria’s story RACV has been part of Victorian life for generations, from getting members moving again on the roadside to being a familiar presence in communities across the state. Today, many now rely on RACV Home Insurance for their cover as well. Here’s what sets them apart: Victorian based support. Call centres are based in Victoria and staffed by people who live locally, so when you call you are speaking to someone who understands day-to-day life here.

Home insurance cover that helps give you peace of mind So what does the cover actually look like? Beyond the protection for insured events like fire, storm, theft and impact damage, RACV Home Insurance adds a few nice little touches that show it's been designed with households like yours in mind: Temporary accommodation. If your permanent home becomes unliveable after a listed event, RACV Home Insurance can cover the reasonable costs of temporary accommodation for you and your pets for the agreed time it should take to repair or rebuild your home, for up to 12 months. That way you have support to keep everyday life running with less disruption while repairs are underway.

If you forget to lock your door. We all have absent minded moments, but with RACV Home Insurance you're still covered for theft following an insured event, even if you accidentally forget to lock the door.

We all have absent minded moments, but with RACV Home Insurance you’re still covered for theft following an insured event, even if you accidentally forget to lock the door. Everyday accidents. Optional accidental damage cover around your home, available for an added premium, helps take care of mishaps like cracked screens or knocked over furniture.

Optional accidental damage cover around your home, available for an added premium, helps take care of mishaps like cracked screens or knocked over furniture. When you take things with you. Optional portable contents cover can protect items such as engagement rings, handbags and bikes when you take them with you, with cover available anywhere in Australia and New Zealand and limited cover elsewhere.

Optional portable contents cover can protect items such as engagement rings, handbags and bikes when you take them with you, with cover available anywhere in Australia and New Zealand and limited cover elsewhere. Pay your way. You can pay monthly or yearly, save on your premium with annual payments, and choose from a range of basic excess options to help keep costs down. Altogether, it’s a policy that’s clearly designed with Victorian households in mind.

Help that’s there when you need it Now let’s talk about those wins for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction that RACV Home Insurance has won three years in a row, and those for Excellent Customer Service it took home the past two years. Having to make a home insurance claim can be stressful enough, so it helps to know support is as easy and straightforward as RACV Insurance makes it. Here’s what you’ll get: 24/7 claims support. Lodge a claim whenever you need to, online or over the phone.

Lodge a claim whenever you need to, online or over the phone. Easy updates. Upload photos or documents and conveniently check your claim’s progress in the app or on the website.

Upload photos or documents and conveniently check your claim’s progress in the app or on the website. Guarantee on authorised repairs through RACV. Work carried out by RACV Insurance-authorised teams comes with a lifetime workmanship guarantee. It’s no wonder RACV Home Insurance continues to be recognised for customer satisfaction and service. Membership perks that add real value When you take out an RACV Home Insurance policy, you may be eligible for discounts on your cover, and you also become an RACV member, a perk that brings even more value through savings, offers and everyday support. All up, here are some of the benefits that come with RACV Home Insurance: Multi-policy savings#. Hold more than one eligible RACV Insurance policy and save up to 10 percent on each.

Hold more than one eligible RACV Insurance policy and save up to 10 percent on each. Years of Membership benefit#. The longer you’ve been a member, the bigger your discount on selected insurance products.

The longer you’ve been a member, the bigger your discount on selected insurance products. Resort and partner offers**. Save up to 25% on RACV Resort stays and access discounts through RACV’s partner network, including restaurants, shops, attractions and travel.

Save up to 25% on RACV Resort stays and access discounts through RACV’s partner network, including restaurants, shops, attractions and travel. Everyday advice. Members can also access RACV’s general advice and resources on motoring, travel, finance and home care through its stores, website and app. It’s a way for members to get more from their insurance and stay connected to the wider community. Key takeaway But what about that other award RACV Home Insurance keeps winning? That’s right, Most Recommended. It’s the one that really says it all, because people don’t recommend something unless they’ve had a good experience themselves. So when you look at RACV Home Insurance’s mix of trusted cover, strong service and community perks, it’s easy to see why Victorians keep putting their name behind it.

