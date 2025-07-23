5 savvy savings tricks to ease your weekly spending squeeze

By Peter Terlato · · 4 min read
Rising prices at the checkout, at the petrol pump, and pretty much everywhere in between have pushed many Aussies to re-evaluate their weekly budgets. And while inflation may have cooled slightly, cost-of-living pressures are far from over.

But with a few smart money moves, you can make your weekly salary stretch further – without having to sacrifice the little joys that keep life ticking.

Here are five creative ways to save cash every week that go beyond the usual cutback advice.

1. Book student services for high-end experiences at budget prices

Need a haircut, massage, or date night dinner without blowing the budget? TAFEs and other training colleges offer high-quality services to the public at steep discounts.

For example, some TAFE campuses offer one-hour massages for just $30. That’s around one third of the retail price. The kicker? Many students are already trained professionals from overseas gaining their local accreditation – so you may be in more experienced hands than you’d think.

Other budget finds include but aren’t limited to:

  • Haircuts, colour and styling at student salons
  • Gourmet multi-course meals at hospitality training restaurants
  • Dental hygiene appointments
  • Gyms and fitness centres
  • Tax clinics

Find TAFE community services near you:

State / Territory Some of the services available Links
New South Wales
 Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, training restaurants, butchers, fitness centres, child play sessions, tax clinics
 TAFE NSW Services for the Community
Queensland
 Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, pet grooming, vet clinics, gyms, training restaurants
 TAFE Queensland Services
South Australia
 Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, vet clinics, dental hygiene appointments, training restaurants
 TAFE SA Services by Students
Victoria
 Hair and beauty services, barber, training restaurants, training restaurants
 Bendigo TAFE salon

Kangan Institute salon

Box Hill Institute Fountains Restaurant

South West TAFE hair, beauty and massage
Western Australia
 Hair and beauty services, massage therapy
 South Metropolitan TAFE Bentley Pines Restaurant

South Metropolitan TAFE Hair, Beauty & Massage Student Clinics
Australian Capital Territory
 Fitness centre, massage therapy, hair and beauty services, training restaurants, dog day care
 Canberra Institute of Technology commercial services
Tasmania
 Hair and beauty services, training restaurants
 Students in action! TasTAFE

Money move: Treat yourself without guilt. Booking with student services supports training and gives you premium treatment at a fraction of the price. Use Google to find all available services.

2. Bank bargains for future you

Every saving – whether it's a $10 discount on shampoo or a free streaming trial – adds up. But unless you actively stash the cash from these wins, it might just get spent elsewhere.

Create a “bargain bucket” savings account and transfer what you save each week into it. 

Most banks let you open multiple savings accounts, so you can separate your everyday spending from your emergency fund or longer-term savings goals.

Alternatively, consider locking in a portion of those savings into a fixed term deposit or laddering your funds across different maturities to avoid reinvesting the lot at once if rates fall.

Money move: Search savings accounts and term deposits to find an option that aligns with your goals. Whether it’s just for three months or for three years, any extra interest earned helps.

3. Know your rights at the checkout – scanning errors could mean free groceries

You may be unaware of it but most Australian supermarkets including Woolworths, Coles, ALDI and some IGA stores voluntarily adhere to the scanning code of practice

This rule states that if an item scans at a higher price than what’s displayed on the shelf, you are entitled to that item for free, and any same item thereafter at the correct price.

The code, introduced by the Australian Supermarket Institute (ASI) in 1992, covers most everyday consumer items valued under $50 (excluding liquor, tobacco, and products without visible shelf prices) and applies in-store across participating supermarkets.

Overview of the scanning code of practice for supermarkets

Money move: Keep an eye on checkout prices and speak up if it doesn’t match the shelf label. If the staff member isn’t across the scanning policy, ask for a manager and point them to the store’s policy online (see links above). Call it out – and you'll potentially score the item for free.

4. Let AI help you hunt for discounts

Coupon sites still exist – but AI tools and apps have made bargain hunting faster and more tailored. Browser extensions like Honey, Cently, or even ChatGPT plug-ins can help you:

  • Automatically apply coupon codes at checkout
  • Track price drops on your go-to items
  • Generate customised discount queries (e.g. “air fryers under $80 with free shipping”)

With retailers increasingly using dynamic pricing online, AI can help you time purchases when prices dip.

Money move: Set up alerts for items you regularly buy – whether it’s vitamins or Vegemite – and use an AI extension or phone app to notify you of a price drop.

5. Review your memberships – then downgrade, share, or cancel

Streaming, gyms, news subscriptions, apps, software… it adds up. A quick audit of your recurring payments can easily uncover $20, $50 or more in savings per month.

  • Share subscriptions where possible (many services now support household or family accounts)
  • Switch to free or cheaper ad-supported or basic tiers
  • Pause or cancel any memberships you’re not using

Money move: Reinvest what you save into a high-interest savings account or term deposit to grow your buffer. Some banks in Mozo’s database are still paying upwards of 5% interest.

