5 savvy savings tricks to ease your weekly spending squeeze
Rising prices at the checkout, at the petrol pump, and pretty much everywhere in between have pushed many Aussies to re-evaluate their weekly budgets. And while inflation may have cooled slightly, cost-of-living pressures are far from over.
But with a few smart money moves, you can make your weekly salary stretch further – without having to sacrifice the little joys that keep life ticking.
Here are five creative ways to save cash every week that go beyond the usual cutback advice.
1. Book student services for high-end experiences at budget prices
Need a haircut, massage, or date night dinner without blowing the budget? TAFEs and other training colleges offer high-quality services to the public at steep discounts.
For example, some TAFE campuses offer one-hour massages for just $30. That’s around one third of the retail price. The kicker? Many students are already trained professionals from overseas gaining their local accreditation – so you may be in more experienced hands than you’d think.
Other budget finds include but aren’t limited to:
- Haircuts, colour and styling at student salons
- Gourmet multi-course meals at hospitality training restaurants
- Dental hygiene appointments
- Gyms and fitness centres
- Tax clinics
Find TAFE community services near you:
|State / Territory
|Some of the services available
|Links
|
New South Wales
|Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, training restaurants, butchers, fitness centres, child play sessions, tax clinics
|
TAFE NSW Services for the Community
|
Queensland
|Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, pet grooming, vet clinics, gyms, training restaurants
|
TAFE Queensland Services
|
South Australia
|Hair and beauty services, massage therapy, vet clinics, dental hygiene appointments, training restaurants
|
TAFE SA Services by Students
|
Victoria
|Hair and beauty services, barber, training restaurants, training restaurants
|
Bendigo TAFE salon
Kangan Institute salon
Box Hill Institute Fountains Restaurant
South West TAFE hair, beauty and massage
|
Western Australia
|Hair and beauty services, massage therapy
|
South Metropolitan TAFE Bentley Pines Restaurant
South Metropolitan TAFE Hair, Beauty & Massage Student Clinics
|
Australian Capital Territory
|Fitness centre, massage therapy, hair and beauty services, training restaurants, dog day care
|
Canberra Institute of Technology commercial services
|
Tasmania
|Hair and beauty services, training restaurants
|
Students in action! TasTAFE
Money move: Treat yourself without guilt. Booking with student services supports training and gives you premium treatment at a fraction of the price. Use Google to find all available services.
2. Bank bargains for future you
Every saving – whether it's a $10 discount on shampoo or a free streaming trial – adds up. But unless you actively stash the cash from these wins, it might just get spent elsewhere.
Create a “bargain bucket” savings account and transfer what you save each week into it.
Most banks let you open multiple savings accounts, so you can separate your everyday spending from your emergency fund or longer-term savings goals.
Alternatively, consider locking in a portion of those savings into a fixed term deposit or laddering your funds across different maturities to avoid reinvesting the lot at once if rates fall.
Money move: Search savings accounts and term deposits to find an option that aligns with your goals. Whether it’s just for three months or for three years, any extra interest earned helps.
3. Know your rights at the checkout – scanning errors could mean free groceries
You may be unaware of it but most Australian supermarkets including Woolworths, Coles, ALDI and some IGA stores voluntarily adhere to the scanning code of practice.
This rule states that if an item scans at a higher price than what’s displayed on the shelf, you are entitled to that item for free, and any same item thereafter at the correct price.
The code, introduced by the Australian Supermarket Institute (ASI) in 1992, covers most everyday consumer items valued under $50 (excluding liquor, tobacco, and products without visible shelf prices) and applies in-store across participating supermarkets.
Money move: Keep an eye on checkout prices and speak up if it doesn’t match the shelf label. If the staff member isn’t across the scanning policy, ask for a manager and point them to the store’s policy online (see links above). Call it out – and you'll potentially score the item for free.
4. Let AI help you hunt for discounts
Coupon sites still exist – but AI tools and apps have made bargain hunting faster and more tailored. Browser extensions like Honey, Cently, or even ChatGPT plug-ins can help you:
- Automatically apply coupon codes at checkout
- Track price drops on your go-to items
- Generate customised discount queries (e.g. “air fryers under $80 with free shipping”)
With retailers increasingly using dynamic pricing online, AI can help you time purchases when prices dip.
Money move: Set up alerts for items you regularly buy – whether it’s vitamins or Vegemite – and use an AI extension or phone app to notify you of a price drop.
5. Review your memberships – then downgrade, share, or cancel
Streaming, gyms, news subscriptions, apps, software… it adds up. A quick audit of your recurring payments can easily uncover $20, $50 or more in savings per month.
- Share subscriptions where possible (many services now support household or family accounts)
- Switch to free or cheaper ad-supported or basic tiers
- Pause or cancel any memberships you’re not using
Money move: Reinvest what you save into a high-interest savings account or term deposit to grow your buffer. Some banks in Mozo’s database are still paying upwards of 5% interest.
-
Promoted
Save
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- No deposit or withdrawal conditions
- No minimum balance to earn interest
- Instant set up and zero monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,001: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to a Everyday Account with AMP Bank GO.
- Other benefits
-
Up to 99 savings Spaces can be opened under the GO Save account with the ability to set goals and automatic transfers into spaces from the GO Save account.
Read reviews and learn more about AMP Bank GO savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.90
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.90% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.45% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.95
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.35% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.25% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.95% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
Life
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.