5 savvy savings tricks to ease your weekly spending squeeze

Rising prices at the checkout, at the petrol pump, and pretty much everywhere in between have pushed many Aussies to re-evaluate their weekly budgets. And while inflation may have cooled slightly, cost-of-living pressures are far from over.

But with a few smart money moves, you can make your weekly salary stretch further – without having to sacrifice the little joys that keep life ticking.

Here are five creative ways to save cash every week that go beyond the usual cutback advice.

1. Book student services for high-end experiences at budget prices

Need a haircut, massage, or date night dinner without blowing the budget? TAFEs and other training colleges offer high-quality services to the public at steep discounts.

For example, some TAFE campuses offer one-hour massages for just $30. That’s around one third of the retail price. The kicker? Many students are already trained professionals from overseas gaining their local accreditation – so you may be in more experienced hands than you’d think.

Other budget finds include but aren’t limited to:

Haircuts, colour and styling at student salons

Gourmet multi-course meals at hospitality training restaurants

Dental hygiene appointments

Gyms and fitness centres

Tax clinics

Find TAFE community services near you:

Money move: Treat yourself without guilt. Booking with student services supports training and gives you premium treatment at a fraction of the price. Use Google to find all available services.

2. Bank bargains for future you

Every saving – whether it's a $10 discount on shampoo or a free streaming trial – adds up. But unless you actively stash the cash from these wins, it might just get spent elsewhere.

Create a “bargain bucket” savings account and transfer what you save each week into it.

Most banks let you open multiple savings accounts, so you can separate your everyday spending from your emergency fund or longer-term savings goals.

Alternatively, consider locking in a portion of those savings into a fixed term deposit or laddering your funds across different maturities to avoid reinvesting the lot at once if rates fall.

Money move: Search savings accounts and term deposits to find an option that aligns with your goals. Whether it’s just for three months or for three years, any extra interest earned helps.