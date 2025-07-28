But while they are both top performers, they have important differences when it comes to their fees, investment options and recent returns. We compare them side-by-side to help you see which one might be a better fit for your situation.

Australian Super is the largest in the country by a significant margin, while Aware Super is also a major player, managing the savings of over a million Australians. Both also adhere to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment principles, meaning they consider their impact on not just profits, but also society and the environment.

When choosing a super fund , it's hard to look past two Goliaths of the industry: Australian Super and Aware Super. As two of Australia's biggest profit-for-member funds, they both have strong track records.

For full details of fees including how they are calculated, and the fees for each investment option, please refer to super funds’ websites or read the relevant product disclosure statement.

Super funds charge fees to cover the cost of managing your super and investments. Fees may change from time to time, and vary depending on various factors such as the type of super fund and your investment options, your account balance, the level of insurance cover, etc.

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice. It is also advised to review Target Market Determination(TMD) of products that you are considering. The TMD can be found on the provider's website.

Sometimes we may choose to advertise certain products more prominently, either by showing them as ‘Promoted’ at the top of a table or by selecting a set of specific products to feature on a page. Otherwise our comparison tables typically sort according to estimated repayments for loans and interest rates for deposits, and they show products that meet the criteria in the filters. You can change the filter settings to see other products.

We may also include the option to search all the products in our database, regardless of whether we have a commercial relationship with the providers of those products or not. While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market.

This table shows a range of products, and we may receive payment if you use the links provided. It does not show all providers or all products from the providers. Mozo is paid a fee by the product issuer if you use a link on our site to go to their site from ours, make an inquiry, or you take out a product with them. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo. You do not pay any extra for using our service.

Note: Mozo may receive payment for listing the products below. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. For details about the claims made by fund providers, please refer to super funds’ websites. Important disclosures

Net investment performance

A fund's net return is a huge factor in its overall performance. ‘Net return’ refers to the profit your investment generates after fees have been deducted. In the comparison below, we look at one comparable option from each fund.

These two options have a somewhat similar approach to asset allocation, with AustralianSuper targeting 84% in growth assets and Aware Super targeting 88%.

Over a 10-year horizon, the two funds are virtually neck and neck on performance. A look at more recent history, however, shows Aware Super with a clear advantage over the one, three, and five-year timeframes, culminating in an impressive 1.27% outperformance for the 12 months to 30 June 2025.

Just remember that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Performance (as at 30 June 2025)* Aware Super (High Growth) Australian Super (High Growth) 10-year average return

8.83%

8.84%

5-Year average return

10.31%

9.97%

3-Year average return

11.21%

10.42%

1-Year return

11.88%

10.61%



* Source: Collected from Aware Super & Australian Super websites on 23 July 2025. Figures reported after investment fees and transaction costs, but before admin fees.

How does Aware Super compare with Australian Super on fees?

For members whose primary focus is minimising costs, Australian Super holds the edge with its lower fees across the main categories.But the reality is that fees are only part of the picture. As the section above demonstrates, it’s possible to still achieve higher net returns even if you’re paying more for that privilege.

Curious about how administration and investment fees actually work? Our guide to superannuation fees breaks down the basics.

For a more detailed breakdown of fees across different investment options, refer to your fund’s latest Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), which can be downloaded from their website.

Fees and costs Aware Super

(High Growth) Australian Super

(High Growth) Direct admin fees (deducted from your account)

$1 per week fixed fee, plus 0.15% of your balance p.a., capped at $750.

$1 per week fixed fee, plus 0.10% of your balance p.a., capped at $350.

Investment fees & costs

0.59% p.a.

0.46% p.a.

Transaction costs

0.07% p.a.

0.07% p.a.



Bottom line

So, what's the final verdict? As is often the case with two top-tier funds, there isn't a single 'best' choice, only the one that's a better fit for your priorities and retirement goals.Australian Super is the clear winner on costs, and its Member Direct platform is a big plus for anyone who wants to pick their own shares.

Aware Super, however, has delivered recent investment returns that have more than covered its higher fees, and its default Lifecycle strategy may be ideal for those who prefer an automated, age-based approach.

As with any big financial decision, looking at other factors like insurance and customer service is also important.

And if you’re still undecided, speaking with a qualified financial advisor can help. Or feel free to check some of these other attractive options.