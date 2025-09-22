From bull runs to bubble talk and AI hype: where does your super fit in?
If you haven’t looked at your super balance in a while, now might be a good time to peek. Your superannuation likely went up again in August, with research from SuperRatings showing the average balanced option rising about 1.3% and the average growth option 1.5%.
This follows a similarly positive July and a strong financial year overall, where balanced funds grew 10.1% and growth funds 11.3%.
So, what’s behind all the good news?
The good news for super explained
The reason super has been doing so well is pretty simple: the US stock market has been on a tear, and a big chunk of most peoples’ super is invested in Australian and overseas stocks like those in the US.
Specifically, a handful of huge tech companies involved with artificial intelligence (AI) have seen their stock prices go through the roof. Because these companies are so massive, they have a huge effect on the entire market, pulling most of our super funds up with them.
Of course, having so much of the good news tied to just a few big names has people nervous. It's led to some rumblings of an AI ‘bubble’, and the worry is that the same stocks pulling the market up could also pull it back down.
It’s a reminder that markets are sensitive to big news; we saw that earlier this year when the uncertainty around US trade tariffs caused a dip back in February.
So, should you do anything differently with your super?
Bull runs, bear markets, bubble talk… the headlines can make it seem like it’s time to act. But should you make any split second decisions based on the headlines? In most cases, the answer is no.
Let’s put the newspaper down for a moment and think about it a little differently. There’s an old saying worth remembering:
‘It’s not about timing the market, it’s about time in the market.’
What this means is that you benefit over time from not only the ups, but also the downs. When things are hot, your balance grows.
But the dips can also help in their own weird way. Yes, your overall balance will go down, but your continuing super contributions will start buying assets like shares at a discount - so you’ll end up having more of them during the next upswing.
How you should think about your super instead
Rather than reacting to headlines, the more useful step is to work out where you are on your super journey. This isn’t about something you do because of today’s headlines, it’s something worth checking at any time. If you haven’t done it yet, now is as good a moment as any.
There are two stages most people move through with super, and they call for different approaches.
The accumulation phase
This is the long stretch while you’re working and adding to your balance. If you’ve still got 20 or 30 years before retirement, time is on your side. A growth or high growth investment option is generally the type of setting designed to take advantage of the ups and downs of the share market.
The strong runs grow your balance, and when dips arrive, your contributions buy more units at lower prices, so you’re holding more by the time markets climb again.
The preservation phase
This is when retirement is getting closer. A strong run can make it tempting to stay in a high growth option and enjoy the gains. But the risk is what could happen next. If a big downturn hits, you might not have enough time to wait for the recovery.
That’s why many people in this phase move into a more conservative or balanced option that shifts more of your balance into less risky investments like cash and government bonds. You give up some of the upside during hot share markets, but you’re also less likely to see a large part of your savings disappear right before you need them.
Bottom line
Super’s on a good run, and it’s nice to see balances rising. Just remember, the way to think about your fund isn’t through today’s headlines but through your own timeline.
It’s also important to remember that past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future performance, and that everyone’s journey is different. If you’re not sure which option fits your stage of life, it’s worth talking it through with a licensed financial adviser.
And if your current super isn’t a good match for where you’re going, why not check out some of these attractive options.
Compare super funds on Mozo
Aware Super
- Aware Super manages over $190 billion in retirement savings for over 1.1 million Australians
- Track record of delivering super long-term returns – 8.09% p.a. over 10 years to 31 March 2025 in the High Growth option, where a majority of members are invested.
- Winner of the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Exceptional Super Fund for Gen X.
- Investment flexibility: Choose from a range of diversified options or single asset class options, or MySuper Lifecycle which automatically tailors your investment mix to your age over time.
Aware Super is one of Australia’s largest industry funds, managing over $190 billion for more than 1.1 million members. With a range of investment options including diversified, high-growth, and sustainable choices, Aware Super allows you to tailor your super to match your financial goals and risk appetite. As a profit-to-member fund, Aware Super prioritises delivering strong returns^ while keeping fees competitive^^, so more of your money stays invested for your future. It’s also committed to responsible investing, focusing on industries like healthcare, education, and clean energy to create positive long-term impacts. It has tools and resources to help you stay on top of your super including a mobile app, retirement planner, calculators as well as online and in-person educational events and retirement planning and advice (fees may apply).
Superhero Super
- Strong performance and low fees#
- Your choice of professionally-managed portfolios or directly investing in options like ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds
- Award-winning in-app experience ##
- Easy-to-use digital dashboard for managing your portfolio
Superhero Super is designed for Australians who want greater control over their super, offering a unique way to tailor their retirement savings. Unlike traditional super funds, Superhero Super lets you invest directly in a range of ASX 300 shares, ETFs, and managed funds, giving you the flexibility to shape your portfolio based on your own financial goals and risk appetite. In addition to this, Superhero Super boasts a selection of diversified investment options managed by Mercer, which you can select from if you’d rather leave your super to the professionals.Superhero’s easy-to-use online platform puts your super in your hands, allowing you to track and manage your investments in real-time.
And the best part? Superhero Super’s fees are lower than 75% of other super funds.
Spaceship Super
- Choice of growth or Index fund option
- Simple fee structure
- Digital dashboard to help you see where and how your super is invested
- 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Award winner - High Growth
Spaceship Super first launched in 2017, and says that above all else it’s focussed on building long-term value for its members. This is why the fund’s options are primarily suited to people who are looking to save for retirement for at least the next 10 years, or longer. Members have a choice of the GrowthX option, which has a focus on Global technology companies, and the Global Index option which passively invests in growth assets, particularly international shares. Both options have a competitive performance track record according to Spaceship (based on annualised performance since inception) and have a simple fee structure.
Spaceship Super’s digital platform helps you to keep track of your balance, and also gives you visibility of where and how your super is invested. If you’re saving for your first home, you can also set up a first super saver account.
Winner of a Mozo Expert Choice Award for Exceptional Super in the High Growth Category.
Virgin Money Super
- Mozo Experts Choice Award winner for Exceptional MySuper + Low Fee MySuper 2025
- Earn Velocity points on contributions and any funds rolled over (T&Cs apply)
- Simple super advice at no additional cost + automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover
Virgin Money Super is a retail superannuation fund available to Australians and backed by Mercer Super, who has been providing superannuation related services to Australians for over 40 years. It offers a range of investment options from a fully managed Lifestage Tracker that does the investment work for you, to a choose your own investment mix option that gives you the opportunity to invest your money where you’re most comfortable. One Velocity Frequent Flyer Point will be awarded for every $5 of Net Super contribution during the Points Earn Period and the maximum number of Velocity Points in any financial year is 250K.
Virgin Money Super also provides automatic Death and Total Permanent Disablement cover and includes additional insurance options. Members can also get simple super advice over the phone from a qualified financial adviser at no additional cost.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.
Aware super disclaimers:
^SuperRatings Fund Crediting Rate Survey, March 2025. Based on SR50 Growth (77-90) Index. Returns are after tax and investment management expenses but before the deduction of administration fees. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.
^^Chant West Super Fund Fee Survey December 2024, High Growth [81-95% in growth assets] investment option index and $50,000 account balance. Fees and costs can vary from year to year. Past fees and costs are not a reliable indicator of future fees and costs. Fees and comparisons may differ for other investment options and account balances. Aware Super’s High Growth option as published in the Aware Super Future Saver PDS.
Superhero disclaimers:
#Low Fees - Findings based on Superhero’s analysis of SuperRatings’ Fee Report - October 2024, accessed 5 December 2024. Fees for Superhero Super’s Growth and High Growth investment options are in the top quartile based on Total Fees and compared against the SR50 Balanced (60-76) and SR50 High Growth (91-100) Indices respectively. Performance - Findings based on Superhero’s analysis of SuperRatings’ Fund Crediting Rate Survey – October 2024, accessed 5 December 2024. Based on Superhero Super’s Growth and High Growth options being in the top quartile for one year return across the SR50 Balanced (60-76) and SR50 High Growth (91-100) Indices respectively. Refer to the Superhero Super PDS and TMD for found at superhero.com.au/support/documents for more information.
## Awarded-Winner: Best for Mobile Experience in the WeMoney Investment Awards 2023