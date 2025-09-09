Greater Bank cuts variable home loans twice in two weeks as competition heats up

Greater Bank has reduced its variable home loan rates for the second time in just over two weeks, exceeding the 25 basis point cut that was passed on by the majority of providers in our database following the Reserve Bank’s rate cut decision in August.

The customer-owned bank trimmed a further 0.05% off its variable rates, adding to the 0.25% cut that it already passed on in late August. It means Greater Bank is now one of the top cheap home loans in the Mozo database.

The Greater’s lowest variable is now 5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate*) for those with a 20% deposit – that’s a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 80%.

Greater also made adjustments to its fixed rate home loans, cutting rates by up to 25 basis points. Its lowest fixed offer is now the two-year fixed rate of 4.79% p.a. (6.84% p.a. comparison rate*) which is now the third lowest in its category according to our database.

Mozo’s banking expert, Peter Marshall, says there have been a number of new financial incentives coming into the market over the last month or so.

“This latest move by Greater Bank demonstrates that competition for customers remains strong,” says Marshall. “Lenders are looking to stand out with low rate incentives and cashback offers, which is great news for borrowers as they’re in a good position to pressure lenders for better deals,” he said.