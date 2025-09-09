Greater Bank cuts variable home loans twice in two weeks as competition heats up
Greater Bank has reduced its variable home loan rates for the second time in just over two weeks, exceeding the 25 basis point cut that was passed on by the majority of providers in our database following the Reserve Bank’s rate cut decision in August.
The customer-owned bank trimmed a further 0.05% off its variable rates, adding to the 0.25% cut that it already passed on in late August. It means Greater Bank is now one of the top cheap home loans in the Mozo database.
The Greater’s lowest variable is now 5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate*) for those with a 20% deposit – that’s a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 80%.
Greater also made adjustments to its fixed rate home loans, cutting rates by up to 25 basis points. Its lowest fixed offer is now the two-year fixed rate of 4.79% p.a. (6.84% p.a. comparison rate*) which is now the third lowest in its category according to our database.
Mozo’s banking expert, Peter Marshall, says there have been a number of new financial incentives coming into the market over the last month or so.
“This latest move by Greater Bank demonstrates that competition for customers remains strong,” says Marshall. “Lenders are looking to stand out with low rate incentives and cashback offers, which is great news for borrowers as they’re in a good position to pressure lenders for better deals,” he said.
Greater Bank’s variable home loan
Greater Bank Discount Great Rate Home Loan
- Rate cut now live
- Variable rate from 5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Low Cost Home Loan in 2025^
- No offset account
Greater Bank has one of the most competitive variable rates in our database at 5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate*), and it also won a Mozo Experts Choice Award for Low Cost Home Loan.
Sweetening the deal is Greater’s cashback offer, which can land you up to $3,000 back in your pocket when you apply for this loan online (T&Cs apply).
There’s no offset account with this loan, but you’re able to make extra repayments and can redraw those funds at any time. There are no ongoing fees, but you will need to pay a $180 application fee.
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.24
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- Built by CommBank
- interest rate
-
5.24% p.a. (5.15% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Lite Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.29
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.31
%
p.a.
- Earn Virgin Money Points every month
- No ongoing home loan fees
- Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
- interest rate
-
5.29% p.a. (5.31% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation costs up to $300 covered.
- Other benefits
-
Earn 1,000 Virgin Money Points per borrower every month. T&Cs apply.
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Virgin Money home loansGo to site
-
Economy Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20-30% deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.38
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.51
%
p.a.
- $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
- Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
- Pay weekly, fortnightly or monthly
- interest rate
-
5.38% p.a. (5.51% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$450.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$10.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Available for new lending only.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$2,000 cashback for new loans refinanced from another lender loans until 30 September 2025 (T&Cs apply).
Read reviews and learn more about Bank of Queensland home loansGo to site
