These home loans could put more money in your pocket and shave years off your mortgage
By far the biggest ongoing expense for the majority of Australian property owners is their monthly mortgage repayments. And yet, we are stubbornly loyal to the banks, often paying higher interest rates than we need to.
Mozo recently crunched the numbers as part of our 10 year mortgage analysis and found that there are some serious savings to be gained for borrowers who shop around. Back in 2015, borrowers potentially stood to save $180 a month by switching to a more competitive rate. Today, that figure has more than doubled to $373, which is equivalent to roughly $4,400 a year#.
If you are considering switching, the good news is that we’re seeing a lot of competition in the home loan market right now as lenders big and small fight it out for new customers - with incentives ranging from discounted rates, cashback, and added features like multiple offsets and loyalty bonuses.
And in the past if you were put off by the thought of all the paperwork needed, switching home loans has also become a lot quicker and easier in recent years thanks to digital applications and online approvals. In fact, some lenders claim you can make an application in under 10 minutes.
Check out some of the latest home loan offers below and compare these with your current mortgage rate to see how much you could save:
Loyalty discount
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- 5.49% p.a. variable rate (5.40% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Australia's first home loan loyalty discount
- Low cost home loan winner – Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^
Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for an impressive third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner occupiers a super low 5.49% p.a. variable rate (5.40% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
Up to $3000 cashback
Greater Bank Discount Great Rate Home Loan
- Variable rate from 5.49% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Low Cost Home Loan in 2025^
Greater Bank has one of the most competitive variable rates in our database at 5.49% p.a. (5.50% p.a. comparison rate*), and it also won a Mozo Experts Choice Award for Low Cost Home Loan.
Sweetening the deal is Greater’s cashback offer, which can land you up to $3,000 back in your pocket when you apply for this loan online (T&Cs apply).
There’s no offset account with this loan, but you’re able to make extra repayments and can redraw those funds at any time. There are no ongoing fees, but you will need to pay a $180 application fee.
Multiple offsets
Ubank Flex Variable Home Loan
- 5.64% p.a. (5.89% p.a comparison rate) with 40% deposit
- Multiple offset accounts
- Fast and paperless application process
With the Ubank flex home loan you can utilise multiple offsets to save on interest, make as many additional repayments as you like for free and withdraw them when you need. There is the option to also split the loan with the Flex Fixed if you choose. There is an annual fee of $250 and as well as a $250 loan set up fee to consider. Ubank is backed by NAB so you get all of the savings an online lender can offer, as well as the security of big bank backing.
Discounted rates
First Option Bank 2-Year Variable Discounted Home Loan
- 5.24% p.a. variable discounted rate (5.45% p.a. comparison rate*) for 2 years
- Zero application fees to pay
- Mozo Experts Choice Low Cost Home Loan winner for 2025
Enjoy the benefits of a 100% member-owned lender with the First Option Bank Simple Variable Home Loan. Reap the benefits of free redraw and extra repayments to pay off your loan sooner. Plus, you’ll pay zero application and annual fees with this straight-forward home loan. Ideal for refinancers. 40% deposit required.
