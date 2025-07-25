By far the biggest ongoing expense for the majority of Australian property owners is their monthly mortgage repayments. And yet, we are stubbornly loyal to the banks, often paying higher interest rates than we need to.

Mozo recently crunched the numbers as part of our 10 year mortgage analysis and found that there are some serious savings to be gained for borrowers who shop around. Back in 2015, borrowers potentially stood to save $180 a month by switching to a more competitive rate. Today, that figure has more than doubled to $373, which is equivalent to roughly $4,400 a year#.

If you are considering switching, the good news is that we’re seeing a lot of competition in the home loan market right now as lenders big and small fight it out for new customers - with incentives ranging from discounted rates, cashback, and added features like multiple offsets and loyalty bonuses.

And in the past if you were put off by the thought of all the paperwork needed, switching home loans has also become a lot quicker and easier in recent years thanks to digital applications and online approvals. In fact, some lenders claim you can make an application in under 10 minutes.

Check out some of the latest home loan offers below and compare these with your current mortgage rate to see how much you could save: