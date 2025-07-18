10-year analysis: how home loan repayments have surged over the past decade – and what you can do about it

By Jasmine Gearie · · 3 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
House rooftops overlooking Avoca Beach in Australia at sunrise.

Key points

  • Mortgage repayments on the average loan size with the average variable rate have increased significantly – from $2,214 a month in June 2015 to $4,383 in June 2025.
  • Home loan borrowers are now paying $71 more a day to cover their mortgage than they were 10 years ago.
  • The gap between the average variable rate and the lowest variable rate has also widened – borrowers can save up to $373 by switching to the leading rate.

The surging cost of borrowing

Australian property prices are booming, loan sizes are ballooning, and over the last 10 years, the average variable interest rate has also risen. Is it any wonder the housing market is notoriously difficult to crack?

Mozo’s 10-year snapshot of Australia’s mortgage market reveals a significant shift in the cost of borrowing, and how much you could save by refinancing your home loan to a lower rate.

A decade ago, the monthly repayment on the average loan size with the average variable rate was $2,214. As of June this year, that repayment amount has jumped up to a staggering $4,383 a month.

In other words, borrowers are now paying $71 more a day to cover their mortgage than they were 10 years ago.

Over the same period, the average new home loan amount has surged by 69%. It went from $389,939 in 2015 and skyrocketed to $659,922 by 2025, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Read the 10-year home loan snapshot

Switching savings gap widens

While monthly repayments have increased over the past decade, so too has the reward for switching to a cheap home loan.

We examined the difference between the average variable rate and the lowest variable rate in our database over the last 10 years, and found borrowers with a $500,000 loan could save up to $373 a month by shopping around for the lowest rate in today’s market.

That could save you up to $4,476 in your first year.

“Even if rates fall dramatically, that won’t change the fact Australians are now carrying significantly more debt than they were ten years ago. The best way to save on your home loan isn’t to wait for a rate cut, or rely on future cuts, it’s to proactively compare and switch.” – Rachel Wastell, Mozo’s finance expert

Back in June 2015, swapping from the average variable to the lowest variable could have only saved you $180 a month.

The amount you could save by switching from the average rate to the leading rate is more than double what it was 10 years ago, but it’s still lower than the peak of 2023, where potential savings were at $476.

Compare home loans now

How to respond in today’s mortgage market

Mozo’s finance expert, Rachel Wastell, says while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is at the start of a rate cutting cycle, it doesn’t mean that lenders will pass on all of the changes.

“After 13 hikes, borrowers were hoping for a bit of relief. But if the banks aren’t moving, you’ll have to move yourself,” says Wastell. “Switching could be the only way to lower your rate and get your budget back on track.”

“Even if rates fall dramatically, that won’t change the fact Australians are now carrying significantly more debt than they were ten years ago. The best way to save on your home loan isn’t to wait for a rate cut, or rely on future cuts, it’s to proactively compare and switch.” 

“Property prices might drop, but average loan sizes rarely shrink in a meaningful way. So if you want to cut costs, switching is still one of the smartest moves you can make.”

Compare home loans now

Last updated 18 July 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank
  • Promoted

    Everyday Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Access unlimited free redraw on extra repayments
    • No monthly account keeping fees
    • Option to split your loan (fee applies)
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.77 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.76 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.99 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • No application, establishment or monthly fees
    • Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
    • Free redraw facility to access additional funds

  • 2-Year Discounted Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Refinance only
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable for 24 months and then 5.49% p.a.
    Comparison rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • 2-year discounted variable rate offer for owner-occupiers
    • No application or ongoing fees and up to $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs (T&Cs apply)
    • Make unlimited extra repayments and access free redraw anytime

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank

  • Discount Great Rate Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.50 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
    • No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
    • Low variable rate

  • OMG Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.52 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.76 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.77 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.53 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,848
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility

  • Budget Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.57 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Split loan available

  • Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.58 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.

  • Everyday Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Access unlimited free redraw on extra repayments
    • No monthly account keeping fees
    • Option to split your loan (fee applies)

  • Basic Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.66 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • No ongoing monthly loan maintenance fees
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Neat Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.64 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.66 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,883
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility
    • No annual fee to pay

  • Offset Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.64 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,883
    Go to site
    • No ongoing monthly loan maintenance fees to pay.
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.64 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.89 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,883
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility
Showing 16 results from 407 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Want free expert advice on your home loan?

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home or refinance your existing loan, our friends at Aussie can help!

Learn more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans