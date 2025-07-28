Thinking investment property? Don’t overlook these rival lenders taking on the big banks
With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) moving into a rate-cutting cycle, borrowing capacity is opening up for property investors.
But when you start to compare investment home loans, you might notice that some of the lowest rates don’t come from the big banks such as ANZ, CommBank, NAB and Westpac.
For example, the average investor loan (principal and interest) of the Big Four banks has a rate of 6.77% p.a. – that’s 1.28% p.a. higher than the best rate we’ve got in our database at 5.49% p.a.†
It’s typically the top alternative lenders that offer better rates to investors, and they can come with added perks such as loyalty discounts, offset accounts and limited fees.
If you’d like to stretch your hard-earned money a little further when buying an investment property, we’ve reviewed and rounded up some of the providers with competitive investment loans for you to consider.
Variable rate home loans
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- 5.69% p.a. starting variable rate (5.60% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Get a 0.01% p.a. discount every year for 30 years
- Backed by CommBank
- Doesn’t come with an offset account
No other investor home loan in our database comes with an automatic loyalty discount, and it’s one aspect that makes Unloan stand out. That means on top of Unloan’s already low rate, you benefit from an automatic 0.01% p.a. discount for every year of your loan.
While this investor loan doesn’t include an offset account, you can make extra repayments and access them later with free redraw. Unloan also helps you save money by not charging application or account keeping fees.
Unloan’s variable rate of 5.69% p.a. (5.60% p.a. comparison rate*) is available with a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of up to 80%, but the lender does offer investor loans for up to 90% LVR at a higher rate.
Ubank Flex Home Loan with offset
- 5.74% p.a. starting variable rate (5.98% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Australian-based support team
- 100% interest offset account
- $250 annual fee
Ubank’s Flex Home Loan includes multiple offset accounts, so you can separate your money into ‘spend’, ‘save’ and ‘bills’ transaction accounts and knock interest off your loan. As a trade-off, Ubank charges a $250 annual fee.
Ubank’s lowest rates are available to those with an LVR of 60% or less, and that’s the deposit or equity you’ll need to get a variable rate of 5.74% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate*).
Loans.com.au Variable Investor Home Loan
- 5.84% p.a. variable rate (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*)
- No application or monthly fees
- Minimum deposit of 10%
- Optional offset account costs extra
If you have a smaller deposit or equity for your investment property, Loans.com.au offers a loan that allows you to borrow up to 90% of the property’s value. High LVRs typically come with higher interest rates, but this loan is one of the lower options in our database with a variable of 5.84% p.a. (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*).
Fixed rate home loans
SWS Bank Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan
- 4.99% p.a. fixed for 1 year (6.26% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Extra repayments up to $20,000 each year without fees
- No establishment or monthly fees
- Can only fix this rate for 1 year
SWS Bank has one of the lowest fixed rates for an investor home loan in our database, as you can fix your rate to 4.99% p.a. for 1 year (6.26% p.a. comparison rate*). A 1-year term might not be for everyone, but you can benefit from a low rate now, and still take advantage of potential rate cuts in the near future. This rate has a minimum LVR of 80%.
BCU Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan
- 5.49% p.a. fixed for 2 years (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Make extra repayments up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Minimum deposit of 10%
- Redraw and offset account not available
BCU’s Fixed Rate Home Loan for investors allows you to borrow up to 90% of the property’s value. Fixing for 2 years gets you a rate of 5.49% p.a. (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*), and if you’d like to make extra repayments, you can pay off an additional $25,000 without penalty.
† Source: Mozo database on 28 July, 2025. Variable investment home loan rates with 80% LVR, making principal and interest repayments on a $500,000 loan.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.