Thinking investment property? Don’t overlook these rival lenders taking on the big banks

With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) moving into a rate-cutting cycle, borrowing capacity is opening up for property investors.

But when you start to compare investment home loans, you might notice that some of the lowest rates don’t come from the big banks such as ANZ, CommBank, NAB and Westpac.

For example, the average investor loan (principal and interest) of the Big Four banks has a rate of 6.77% p.a. – that’s 1.28% p.a. higher than the best rate we’ve got in our database at 5.49% p.a.†

It’s typically the top alternative lenders that offer better rates to investors, and they can come with added perks such as loyalty discounts, offset accounts and limited fees.

If you’d like to stretch your hard-earned money a little further when buying an investment property, we’ve reviewed and rounded up some of the providers with competitive investment loans for you to consider.