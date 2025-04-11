Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 11

Mozo Live: Household spending up, consumers cautious, further interest rate cuts expected

Rates update: Westpac expects May cut despite RBA caution

Cameron Thomson

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates steady in April, but how long will it keep this position?

While inflation has fallen within the target range, the RBA Board needs greater confidence that it’s moving "sustainably towards the midpoint" of its 2-3% target before implementing cuts, says Westpac's chief economist, Luci Ellis.

Ellis notes that while February's meeting acknowledged positive inflation surprises, April's statement emphasised that inflation was merely tracking in line with forecasts. 

During the post-RBA meeting press conference, RBA governor Michele Bullock indicated the Board's confidence grows with each quarter and disinflation remains on track.

Westpac however thinks there will be further rate relief with May emerging as the likely timeframe following another expected inflation drop.

This contrasts with the RBA's February concern that trimmed mean inflation would stall at 2.7% if multiple cuts occurred this year.

The changing economy of recent weeks has played a role.

Global uncertainties, including recent ‘liberation day’ tariff increases from the US, have influenced Australia's economic outlook, although the bulk of the effects still remain unclear.

Household spending lifts in March but Aussies are cautious, CBA says

JP Pelosi

Good morning and welcome back to the Mozo live news blog!

Today we have new spending data, which can help us work out the mood of Aussies in the current economy.

And so, boosted by a lift in recreation and hospitality spending off the back of Melbourne Grand Prix and the return of the winter football codes, household spending is up.

CommBank tracks this each month in its Household Spending Insights (HSI) Index, which it said rose about 1% in March.

Modest gains were seen across all 12 spending categories for the month, led by Education which surged 4.3% amid rising tuition fees and the start of the academic year.

Notable uplifts were also seen in Insurance (+1.6%), Recreation (+1.4%), Hospitality (+1.2%), the latter showing its first lift since December. 

CBA senior economist, Belinda Allen says she expects interest rate cuts over the coming year to see consumers loosen their purse strings [further], but global uncertainty from the US tariffs may impact this recovery.

"While it’s encouraging to see a rebound in spending this March, particularly across discretionary categories like Recreation and Hospitality, it's premature to call this a turning point, as the overall pace of spending growth remains lower than the final quarter of 2024," Allen said.

In a similar report this week, the Australian Retailers Association said it expects spending to increase this month across food, travel and DIY projects, mostly due to the Easter break.

