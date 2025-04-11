Mozo Live: Household spending up, consumers cautious, further interest rate cuts expected

Rates update: Westpac expects May cut despite RBA cautionCameron Thomson
The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates steady in April, but how long will it keep this position?
While inflation has fallen within the target range, the RBA Board needs greater confidence that it’s moving "sustainably towards the midpoint" of its 2-3% target before implementing cuts, says Westpac's chief economist, Luci Ellis.
Ellis notes that while February's meeting acknowledged positive inflation surprises, April's statement emphasised that inflation was merely tracking in line with forecasts.
During the post-RBA meeting press conference, RBA governor Michele Bullock indicated the Board's confidence grows with each quarter and disinflation remains on track.
Westpac however thinks there will be further rate relief with May emerging as the likely timeframe following another expected inflation drop.
This contrasts with the RBA's February concern that trimmed mean inflation would stall at 2.7% if multiple cuts occurred this year.
The changing economy of recent weeks has played a role.
Global uncertainties, including recent ‘liberation day’ tariff increases from the US, have influenced Australia's economic outlook, although the bulk of the effects still remain unclear.
For more news in banking and finance, head over to our live interest rate tracker