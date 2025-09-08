What would you do with a surprise $10K? New research reveals how Aussies would spend it
Imagine waking up to find an extra $10,000 in your bank account. A new survey from ING asked Australians exactly what they’d do with a sudden windfall – and the answers reveal a lot about our priorities across different age groups.
Here’s what the research found:
- Saving comes first. More than half of respondents (53%) said they’d put the money away in savings. Among younger Australians (18–34), that figure climbs to 69%, suggesting financial security is top of mind for the next generation.
- Travel is the dream. 37% of Australians would use the cash to fund overseas or domestic adventures, while 32% would direct it towards home improvements.
- Investing and debt matter too. 28% said they’d invest in shares, buy a property or acquire some cryptocurrency, or use the money to reduce existing debt. Meanwhile, 26% would keep it aside for emergencies.
- Generational differences are clear. Australians aged 55-64 are more likely to prioritise superannuation contributions (26% compared with the 16% average), while those aged 65+ are the most inclined to support family and friends financially (30% vs 17%).
Beyond the practical, many Aussies dream about using $10,000 for something memorable.
The research uncovered some unique splurge ideas:
- 27% would book a luxury wellness retreat.
- 26% would take an extended career break or sabbatical.
- 25% would try a mystery travel trip where the destination isn’t revealed until departure.
- 21% would use it for a weekend of bucket-list activities like skydiving or hot air ballooning.
- 14% would road trip around Australia’s famous “Big Things”.
Younger Australians appear focused on building financial stability, while older generations are more likely to direct extra funds towards retirement or supporting loved ones. But no matter the age, many still see value in using money for travel, experiences and memories.
ING’s Cashback Moments promotion
To make everyday spending more rewarding, ING has launched Cashback Moments – giving customers the chance to win cash prizes while they shop. Here’s how it works:
- The promotion runs until 30 November 2025 (or until the prize pool is exhausted).
- Eligible Orange Everyday and Orange One customers who opt in to marketing communications can win $100, $1,000 or $10,000 by making qualifying card purchases.
- Transactions such as ATM withdrawals, BPAY payments and internal transfers don’t count.
- Winners are randomly selected and notified by SMS or email.
- There’s a total of $750,000 in cash prizes available.
On top of Cashback Moments, ING also recently launched Pocket Perks – a rewards program that gives customers access to cashback offers and discounts from a wide range of retailers.
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
MoneyMAX Account
- Maximum rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Standard rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly
- No fees or penalties for withdrawing money.
- Online access only
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 3.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00- $0 if you maintain combined min. $5,000 membership balance throughout the entire month. Please refer directly to bank’s website for other exemption criteria.
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Branch access for deposits only.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unity Bank savings accountsGo to site
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
4.80
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.80% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.70
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.85% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.75% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.70% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 3.95% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ING savings accountsGo to site
-
MoneyMAX Account
- Maximum rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Standard rate
-
3.80
%
p.a.
(for $1 and over)
- Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly
- No fees or penalties for withdrawing money.
- Online access only
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 3.80% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00- $0 if you maintain combined min. $5,000 membership balance throughout the entire month. Please refer directly to bank’s website for other exemption criteria.
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Branch access for deposits only.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unity Bank savings accountsGo to site
Your selected savings accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.