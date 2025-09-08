What would you do with a surprise $10K? New research reveals how Aussies would spend it

Imagine waking up to find an extra $10,000 in your bank account. A new survey from ING asked Australians exactly what they’d do with a sudden windfall – and the answers reveal a lot about our priorities across different age groups.

Here’s what the research found:

Beyond the practical, many Aussies dream about using $10,000 for something memorable.

The research uncovered some unique splurge ideas:

  • 27% would book a luxury wellness retreat.
  • 26% would take an extended career break or sabbatical.
  • 25% would try a mystery travel trip where the destination isn’t revealed until departure.
  • 21% would use it for a weekend of bucket-list activities like skydiving or hot air ballooning.
  • 14% would road trip around Australia’s famous “Big Things”.

Younger Australians appear focused on building financial stability, while older generations are more likely to direct extra funds towards retirement or supporting loved ones. But no matter the age, many still see value in using money for travel, experiences and memories.

ING’s Cashback Moments promotion

To make everyday spending more rewarding, ING has launched Cashback Moments – giving customers the chance to win cash prizes while they shop. Here’s how it works:

  • The promotion runs until 30 November 2025 (or until the prize pool is exhausted).
  • Eligible Orange Everyday and Orange One customers who opt in to marketing communications can win $100, $1,000 or $10,000 by making qualifying card purchases.
  • Transactions such as ATM withdrawals, BPAY payments and internal transfers don’t count.
  • Winners are randomly selected and notified by SMS or email.
  • There’s a total of $750,000 in cash prizes available.

On top of Cashback Moments, ING also recently launched Pocket Perks – a rewards program that gives customers access to cashback offers and discounts from a wide range of retailers.

