ING has launched a new feature called Pocket Perks, giving its customers cashback when they shop at a range of popular retailers. Instead of points or complicated sign-ups, the program is designed to work automatically in the backoground whenever you use an eligible ING card.

The program is live and includes more than 80 brands, from everyday retailers like Chemist Warehouse and Petbarn to sportswear and lifestyle labels. For customers, the appeal is in the set-and-forget approach: you spend as usual, and cashback is credited to your account later.

ING Pocket Perks explained

Here’s a quick guide to how ING Pocket Perks works and what you need to do to earn cashback.