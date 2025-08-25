How ING’s Pocket Perks works and where you can score cashback
ING has launched a new feature called Pocket Perks, giving its customers cashback when they shop at a range of popular retailers. Instead of points or complicated sign-ups, the program is designed to work automatically in the backoground whenever you use an eligible ING card.
The program is live and includes more than 80 brands, from everyday retailers like Chemist Warehouse and Petbarn to sportswear and lifestyle labels. For customers, the appeal is in the set-and-forget approach: you spend as usual, and cashback is credited to your account later.
ING Pocket Perks explained
Here’s a quick guide to how ING Pocket Perks works and what you need to do to earn cashback.
|
Section
|Details
|
Eligibility
|Pocket Perks is automatically available to ING customers with either an Orange Everyday debit card or an Orange One credit card.
|
How to find it
|Open the ING app. In the left-side menu select Offers > ING Pocket Perks. You’ll see a list of cashback deals, which can vary depending on your card.
|
Using perks
|Pay with your ING card at participating retailers. Cashback is credited automatically – usually within a week, though in some cases it can take longer (up to 100 days depending on the retailer).
|
Enrolment
|If you activate a new ING card between 21 July 2025 and 31 March 2026, you may need to manually enrol through the app. Log into mobile banking, find your card and select ING Pocket Perks. After that, cashback offers apply.
|
Fees
|There are no extra fees to access the program.
-
Orange Everyday
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
None
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
3.00%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic), unlimited rebates on the ING International Transaction fee when you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
- Fee free transactions
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic). When you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
Read reviews and learn more about ING bank accountsGo to site
Why this approach stands out
Australians have plenty of loyalty schemes to choose from, but many rely on points that need to be tracked and redeemed – cashback offers an immediate saving that’s easy to understand.
By building Pocket Perks directly into its app, ING makes rewards simpler. There’s no activation step, no expiry countdown, and less chance of missing out. For anyone already banking with ING, it’s a feature that runs quietly in the background without changing the way you shop.
Pocket Perks won’t change the way most customers shop, but it does make cashback easier to access. For ING customers, it’s essentially free money back for purchases they’d likely be making anyway. For everyone else, it’s a sign of where the rewards market may be heading: less focus on points and more emphasis on simple, automatic savings.
Compare more bank accounts below
-
Spend Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
Sign up with MOZO20 to score $20 after 5 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days. See terms link on ubank’s app store. This account works hand in hand with the ubank's High interest savings account. No monthly fees on any of your spend accounts. No ubank international fees to pay. Get instant access to Apple Pay and Google Pay.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit
- ATM networks
-
none
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
-
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
no
- Australia Post banking
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Bank and saving new account sign up only accessible through iOS or Android app.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited eftpos, debit, ATM,
and banking app transactions using internet banking or the ubank iOS or Android app.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank bank accountsGo to site
-
Everyday Options Account
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- Interest rate
-
0.01
%
p.a.
Enjoy 0% foreign currency conversion fees on Visa Debit card purchases. Plus make an eligible purchase using your linked Visa Debit card to earn cashback at participating merchants. $0 monthly account keeping fees & the option to open up to 9 sub-accounts. Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited ABN 66 010 831 722 AFSL 229882 Australian Credit Licence 229882). The SUNCORP brand and Sun Logo are used by Suncorp Bank (Norfina Limited) under licence and Suncorp Bank is not part of the Suncorp Group.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
Balances from $1: 0.01% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Rate for amounts deposited into linked Everyday Options sub-account.
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Branch access, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
Suncorp
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
$0.00
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
0%
- Branch access
-
yes
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Standard interest paid half-yearly. Special interest on sub-account paid monthly. From 14 February 2025, cheque deposits will no longer be able to be made to any Suncorp Bank
Accounts.
- Other benefits
-
Can link to Everyday Options Sub-account and flexiRates for higher variable interest rates. Access cashback offers through Feel Good Rewards program - eligibility and conditions apply.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free transactions from own-bank ATM, atmx ATM, Big 4 banks ATM, EFTPOS, counter withdrawals, counter deposits, phone and internet
Read reviews and learn more about Suncorp Bank bank accountsGo to site
-
Orange Everyday
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
ING’s Orange Everyday bank account offers no monthly fees and 1% cashback on eligible utility bills up to $100 (T&Cs apply). Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$0.00
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, PayTo
- What kind of card?
-
Visa Debit
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, BPay, Bank@Post
- ATM networks
-
None
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
-
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
-
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
3.00%
- Branch access
-
no
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic), unlimited rebates on the ING International Transaction fee when you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
- Fee free transactions
-
Access 1% cashback on eligible utility bill payments (up to $100 per financial year), rebates on ATM fees for the first 5 fee incurring withdrawals (domestic). When you deposit at least $1,000 from an external bank account and make at least 5 card purchases using your ING debit card each month.
Read reviews and learn more about ING bank accountsGo to site
-
Choice
- Account fee
-
$5.00
$0 monthly account fee for 12 months when you open an account by 30 september 2025. account fee is also waived for customers that deposit at least $2,000 per month.
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Digital Card
- Interest rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
Enjoy no monthly account-keeping fees for the first 12 months, for deposits of $2,000 a month or for eligible customers. No withdrawal fees at branded and select non-branded ATMs. No international transfer fees when sending foreign currency overseas via Online Banking or the Westpac App. Unlimited free transactions and account enquiries.
- Standard interest rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum interest rate
-
-
- Maximum rate conditions
-
n/a
- Account fee
-
$5.00
$0 monthly account fee for 12 months when you open an account by 30 september 2025. account fee is also waived for customers that deposit at least $2,000 per month.
- Payment options
-
Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Digital Card
- What kind of card?
-
Debit Mastercard
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Debit MasterCard, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access
- ATM networks
-
Westpac, St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne
- Network ATM fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter deposit fee
-
$0.00
- Over the counter withdrawal fee
-
$0.00
- EFTPOS fee
-
$0.00
- Phone fee
-
$0.00
- Internet fee
-
$0.00
- Overseas ATM fee
-
-
- Overseas purchase fee
-
$0.00
- Foreign exchange commission
-
3.00%
- Branch access
-
yes
- BPAY
-
yes
- Australia Post banking
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
The minimum age a customer can independently open an account is 14 years old - conditions apply for those aged under 14.
- Other benefits
-
Get $50 cashback when you add your debit card to mobile wallet and spend $50 or more by September 30, 2025.
- Fee free transactions
-
Unlimited free transactions from internet, phone, network ATMs, EFTPOS, BPAY, branch deposits and withdrawals, and cheque.
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac bank accountsGo to site
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Bank Account Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.