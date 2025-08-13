The banks that slashed savings rates after RBA cut – and ways to earn more interest

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has moved to support borrowers, cutting the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new low of 3.60%. But what's good news for home loan holders could be bad news for savers, with banks already beginning to reduce their savings rates.

Don't let your hard-earned cash sit in a low-interest account. Now is the perfect time to shop around and find a better home for your money. Here's a breakdown of your best options to get the highest returns, from savings accounts to alternative investments.

Savings rate cuts announced after August RBA decision

Several banks have announced savings rate reductions. The changes, most taking effect in August, include cuts of up to 25 basis points (bps) across introductory, ongoing and bonus rates.

These rates include bonus and introductory offers that may require conditions to qualify.

Institution Product Rate type New rate (p.a.) Conditions / tiers Effective date (2025)
Westpac Westpac Life Total variable rate (with bonus) 4.25% 0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable bonus rate 22 Aug
Westpac Westpac eSaver Introductory rate 4.25% A five-month introductory rate for new customers applying online 22 Aug
AMP Bank AMP Saver Total variable rate (with bonus) 4.45% 0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable rate 15 Aug
AMP Bank AMP Cash Manager Tiered total rate 4.25% Up to $250,000 15 Aug
AMP Bank AMP Cash Manager Tiered total rate 3.60% $250,000.01-$5m 15 Aug
AMP Bank AMP GO Save Tiered total rate 4.25% Up to $250,000 15 Aug
AMP Bank AMP GO Save Tiered total rate 3.50% $250,000.01-$5m 15 Aug
Macquarie Bank Savings account Introductory rate 4.60% For the first 4 months on balances up to $250,000 15 Aug
Macquarie Bank Savings account Ongoing variable rate 4.25% On balances up to $2 million 15 Aug
Macquarie Bank Savings account Ongoing variable rate 2.00% On balances over $2 million 15 Aug
Police Bank U30 Super Charge Total variable rate 4.50% N/A 22 Aug
Police Bank Savings Plus Tiered total rate 1.25% On balances $50,000-$99,999 22 Aug
Police Bank Savings Plus Tiered total rate 3.75% On balances $100,000-$249,999 22 Aug
Police Bank Bonus Saver Bonus rate 3.75% 0.25% p.a. cut to bonus rate 1 Sep

Source: Mozo database. This list is updated periodically. Figures accurate as at 13 August, 2025.

Super savings strategies

High-interest savings accounts can offer very healthy returns but usually require you to meet strict conditions to access the top rates – here are some factors to keep in mind:

  • Look beyond the Big Four for better rates
  • Conditions include regular deposits, limited withdrawals, or linked transaction accounts
  • Read the fine print to avoid surprises
  • Spreading money across accounts helps you access the best rates and keep funds flexible
Compare the best savings accounts right now

Prefer no ongoing conditions? Try a term deposit

Term deposits give you a fixed, guaranteed rate over a set period, with no ongoing conditions.

  • Fixed interest rate for 1 month to several years
  • Rate stays the same even if market or RBA rates change
  • No need to monitor regularly
  • Use laddering: split savings into multiple deposits with staggered maturities for flexibility
Compare the best term deposits right now

Want more growth? Consider ETFs

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) invest in a mix of assets on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). They offer diversification and can often have lower fees than managed funds.

  • Invest in bundles of stocks or bonds traded like shares
  • Spread risk by tracking indexes or sectors
  • Typically lower fees than managed funds
  • Research and assess your risk tolerance before investing
  • Past performance isn’t guaranteed; values can fall as well as rise
Compare the best online share trading platforms

Compare more savings accounts below

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of 250 savings accounts using the filters.
Last updated 13 August 2025 Important disclosures
  • Savings Accelerator

    Maximum rate
    4.95 % p.a.
    (for $150,000 to $500,000)
    New customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000.
    Standard rate
    2.35 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $50,000)
    Go to site
    • No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
    • No ongoing fees
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Life

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
    Standard rate
    0.40 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
    • Separate spending and saving for simple money management
    • Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

