The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has moved to support borrowers, cutting the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new low of 3.60%. But what's good news for home loan holders could be bad news for savers, with banks already beginning to reduce their savings rates.

Don't let your hard-earned cash sit in a low-interest account. Now is the perfect time to shop around and find a better home for your money. Here's a breakdown of your best options to get the highest returns, from savings accounts to alternative investments.

Savings rate cuts announced after August RBA decision

Several banks have announced savings rate reductions. The changes, most taking effect in August, include cuts of up to 25 basis points (bps) across introductory, ongoing and bonus rates.

These rates include bonus and introductory offers that may require conditions to qualify.

Institution Product Rate type New rate (p.a.) Conditions / tiers Effective date (2025) Westpac Westpac Life Total variable rate (with bonus) 4.25% 0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable bonus rate 22 Aug Westpac Westpac eSaver Introductory rate 4.25% A five-month introductory rate for new customers applying online 22 Aug AMP Bank AMP Saver Total variable rate (with bonus) 4.45% 0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable rate 15 Aug AMP Bank AMP Cash Manager Tiered total rate 4.25% Up to $250,000 15 Aug AMP Bank AMP Cash Manager Tiered total rate 3.60% $250,000.01-$5m 15 Aug AMP Bank AMP GO Save Tiered total rate 4.25% Up to $250,000 15 Aug AMP Bank AMP GO Save Tiered total rate 3.50% $250,000.01-$5m 15 Aug Macquarie Bank Savings account Introductory rate 4.60% For the first 4 months on balances up to $250,000 15 Aug Macquarie Bank Savings account Ongoing variable rate 4.25% On balances up to $2 million 15 Aug Macquarie Bank Savings account Ongoing variable rate 2.00% On balances over $2 million 15 Aug Police Bank U30 Super Charge Total variable rate 4.50% N/A 22 Aug Police Bank Savings Plus Tiered total rate 1.25% On balances $50,000-$99,999 22 Aug Police Bank Savings Plus Tiered total rate 3.75% On balances $100,000-$249,999 22 Aug Police Bank Bonus Saver Bonus rate 3.75% 0.25% p.a. cut to bonus rate 1 Sep

Source: Mozo database. This list is updated periodically. Figures accurate as at 13 August, 2025.

Super savings strategies

High-interest savings accounts can offer very healthy returns but usually require you to meet strict conditions to access the top rates – here are some factors to keep in mind: