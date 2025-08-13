The banks that slashed savings rates after RBA cut – and ways to earn more interest
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has moved to support borrowers, cutting the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a new low of 3.60%. But what's good news for home loan holders could be bad news for savers, with banks already beginning to reduce their savings rates.
Don't let your hard-earned cash sit in a low-interest account. Now is the perfect time to shop around and find a better home for your money. Here's a breakdown of your best options to get the highest returns, from savings accounts to alternative investments.
Savings rate cuts announced after August RBA decision
Several banks have announced savings rate reductions. The changes, most taking effect in August, include cuts of up to 25 basis points (bps) across introductory, ongoing and bonus rates.
These rates include bonus and introductory offers that may require conditions to qualify.
|Institution
|Product
|Rate type
|New rate (p.a.)
|Conditions / tiers
|Effective date (2025)
|Westpac
|Westpac Life
|Total variable rate (with bonus)
|4.25%
|0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable bonus rate
|22 Aug
|Westpac
|Westpac eSaver
|Introductory rate
|4.25%
|A five-month introductory rate for new customers applying online
|22 Aug
|AMP Bank
|AMP Saver
|Total variable rate (with bonus)
|4.45%
|0.25% p.a. cut to the standard variable rate
|15 Aug
|AMP Bank
|AMP Cash Manager
|Tiered total rate
|4.25%
|Up to $250,000
|15 Aug
|AMP Bank
|AMP Cash Manager
|Tiered total rate
|3.60%
|$250,000.01-$5m
|15 Aug
|AMP Bank
|AMP GO Save
|Tiered total rate
|4.25%
|Up to $250,000
|15 Aug
|AMP Bank
|AMP GO Save
|Tiered total rate
|3.50%
|$250,000.01-$5m
|15 Aug
|Macquarie Bank
|Savings account
|Introductory rate
|4.60%
|For the first 4 months on balances up to $250,000
|15 Aug
|Macquarie Bank
|Savings account
|Ongoing variable rate
|4.25%
|On balances up to $2 million
|15 Aug
|Macquarie Bank
|Savings account
|Ongoing variable rate
|2.00%
|On balances over $2 million
|15 Aug
|Police Bank
|U30 Super Charge
|Total variable rate
|4.50%
|N/A
|22 Aug
|Police Bank
|Savings Plus
|Tiered total rate
|1.25%
|On balances $50,000-$99,999
|22 Aug
|Police Bank
|Savings Plus
|Tiered total rate
|3.75%
|On balances $100,000-$249,999
|22 Aug
|Police Bank
|Bonus Saver
|Bonus rate
|3.75%
|0.25% p.a. cut to bonus rate
|1 Sep
Source: Mozo database. This list is updated periodically. Figures accurate as at 13 August, 2025.
Super savings strategies
High-interest savings accounts can offer very healthy returns but usually require you to meet strict conditions to access the top rates – here are some factors to keep in mind:
- Look beyond the Big Four for better rates
- Conditions include regular deposits, limited withdrawals, or linked transaction accounts
- Read the fine print to avoid surprises
- Spreading money across accounts helps you access the best rates and keep funds flexible
Prefer no ongoing conditions? Try a term deposit
Term deposits give you a fixed, guaranteed rate over a set period, with no ongoing conditions.
- Fixed interest rate for 1 month to several years
- Rate stays the same even if market or RBA rates change
- No need to monitor regularly
- Use laddering: split savings into multiple deposits with staggered maturities for flexibility
Want more growth? Consider ETFs
Exchange traded funds (ETFs) invest in a mix of assets on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). They offer diversification and can often have lower fees than managed funds.
- Invest in bundles of stocks or bonds traded like shares
- Spread risk by tracking indexes or sectors
- Typically lower fees than managed funds
- Research and assess your risk tolerance before investing
- Past performance isn’t guaranteed; values can fall as well as rise
Compare more savings accounts below
-
Promoted
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Sign up with MOZO20 to score $20 after 5 eligible card purchases in your first 30 days. See terms link on ubank’s app store
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts. Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Welcome bonus rate for new customers for the first 4 months, when bonus conditions are met. Reverts to 4.60% bonus rate. Deposit $500 per month to earn bonus interest, payable on total savings up to $1,000,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
4.95
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.35% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.25% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.10% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.95% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account after June 9 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.75% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.70
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.70% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Life - 18-29 years old
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $30,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account holders under 30 or full-time tertiary students
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $30,000: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Make 5 eligible card purchases per month with a Westpac Choice account and min 1 eligible deposit and account balance must not fall below $0 and should have higher balance on the last business day than at the beginning of the month in Life savings account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
18 - 29
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must hold a Westpac Choice transaction account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
Life
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- $0 monthly fees for account 18 years or older
- Separate spending and saving for simple money management
- Use the debit card linked to your Choice account 5+ times per month for Spend&Save bonus interest on eligible purchases.
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum one deposit and higher balance than at the beginning of the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Westpac savings accountsGo to site
