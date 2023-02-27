CommBank, NAB, Westpac or ANZ – how do the big four savings accounts stack up?

By Cameron Thomson and JP Pelosi
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
piggy banks against a yellow background

Rising cost of living pressures have begun to ease as inflation slows, but household budgets remain tight in 2025. With the RBA's last 25 basis point cut bringing the cash rate down to 4.10%, being aware of good savings rates becomes more important. 

While the big four banks dominate the savings market, they typically don't offer the absolute highest rates available.

How do the big four savings accounts compare?*

Looking at the highest rates currently offered by the big four banks, all have maintained rates above the current cash rate on high interest savings accounts. Only Westpac’s Life (18-29 years old) account are is at 5.00% p.a., while the other big four are in the 4% range.

These rates are also not as large as some smaller providers and major banks. For instance, Rabobank’s High Interest Savings Account continues to outpace the competition with its intro rate account exceeding 5% range up to 5.45% p.a. 

It's worth noting that these rates often come with specific conditions that must be met to receive the full advertised rate. 

Common requirements include:

  • Monthly deposit minimums
  • Limited or no withdrawals
  • Maintaining minimum balances
  • Age restrictions for youth or senior accounts
  • New customer bonuses that expire after an introductory period.

Here are some of the Big 4 rates:

What requirements do the big banks’ savings accounts have?

Keep in mind that most of these savings products are 'bonus rate accounts', so they come with strings attached. To get that tempting bonus rate, you'll usually need to jump through some hoops. To earn the higher interest rate, maintain a minimum balance and avoid making withdrawals. If you fail to do this, you may receive a much lower base rate instead.

Here’s a breakdown of the requirements and conditions you must meet to qualify for the top rates offered by Westpac, CommBank, NAB and ANZ.

Westpac Life (standard)
CBA Goal Saver
NAB Reward Saver
($1 - $49,999 deposit)
ANZ Plus Save
Max rate
4.75% p.a.
4.65% p.a.
4.65% p.a.
4.75% p.a.
Base rate
1.60% p.a.
0.35% p.a
0.10% p.a.
0.40% p.a.
Monthly deposit requirement
Any amount
Any amount
Any amount
Required, by $100
Everyday transaction account
Required
Not required
Not required
Required
Monthly balance growth
Required
Required
Required (no withdrawals allowed)
Required, by $100

How do the big four compare to smaller savings providers?

Most people stick with one bank for everything, but this could also mean missing out on some of the top rates around. 

Shopping around for savings accounts can really boost your stash and it’s good practice to compare different providers against your current account. The good news? Most savings accounts nowadays are fully online. This means you can shuffle money between accounts and set up new ones without leaving your living room. So don't let the lack of a local branch stop you from snagging a great rate.

Below is a breakdown of our database’s top four ongoing savings account leaders** and their conditions.

Rabobank - High Interest Savings Account
ING Savings Maximiser
Move Bank Growth Saver
BCU Bank Boss Saver
Account Type
Intro
Bonus
Bonus
Introductory
Max rate
5.45% p.a.
5.40% p.a.
5.25% p.a.
5.10% p.a.
Base rate
4.10% p.a.
0.05% p.a.
0.10% p.a
0.00% p.a.
Monthly deposit requirement
Not required
Required, At least $1,000
At least $200
At least $500
Everyday transaction account
None
Required, make 5 settled purchases
Not required
A linked transaction account required
Monthly balance growth
None
Required, by at least $1000
Required ( no withdrawals allowed)
None

Too many conditions can trip up some savers, however. If this is the case, you could try a base rate account. With this kind of savings account the advertised rate tends to come with fewer rules and may be easier to manage. If you're saving for a short time, you may want to consider an introductory rate account. It usually offers a higher interest rate for a limited period, but check the terms, as the rate will lower afterward.

Below, we’ve included some of the highest base rates for savings accounts in our database:

Bank of Queensland Simple Saver Account
Australian Unity Freedom Saver
Macquarie Savings Account
Heartland Bank MySavings Account
Interest rate
4.70% p.a.
4.85% p.a.
4.75% p.a.
4.75% p.a.
Requirements
Branch access for deposits only.
Link with Australian Unity transaction account
Must have a Macquarie Transaction Account to link with.
balances between $0 to $300,000

Want to know how the big four compare to even more savings account providers? Check out the table below for more options, or head over to our savings account comparison hub for more information.

Mozo may receive payment if you click the products below. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can search our database of over 250 savings accounts using the filters.

Last updated 1 April 2025 Important disclosures
  • Promoted

    Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
  • Promoted

    Savings Maximiser

    Maximum rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Zero ING fees to pay
    • Move money easily via app
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
  • Promoted

    Savvy Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No minimum balance required
    • Move money in and out and still earn interest
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    4.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate

  • Savings Maximiser

    Maximum rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit $1,000 into a personal ING account, make 5 eligible transactions with a linked Orange Everyday account and grow the balance each month.
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Zero ING fees to pay
    • Move money easily via app
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Savings Accelerator

    Maximum rate
    5.15 % p.a.
    (for $150,000 to $500,000)
    New customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000.
    Standard rate
    2.60 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $50,000)
    Go to site
    • No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
    • No ongoing fees
    • Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^

  • Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Savvy Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.55 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No minimum balance required
    • Move money in and out and still earn interest
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • High Interest Save Account

    Maximum rate
    5.10 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,000)
    Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
    • Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
    • Set savings targets and track on the app

  • Savings+Bonus

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $1 to $250,000)
    Minimum $100 monthly deposit and no withdrawals to earn bonus interest each month.
    Standard rate
    2.00 % p.a.
    (for $1 to $250,000)
    Go to site
    • Enjoy bonus interest when you meet criteria
    • Access your money at any time via app
    • $250K maximum balance

  • Bonus Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Standard rate
    0.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Bonus interest for the first four months
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app

  • Hi Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    0.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest for the first four months
    • No Minimum balance required
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app

  • SwiftSaver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.25 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,000)
    Minimum deposit of $10 and no withdrawals in the month
    Standard rate
    0.05 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
    • Open up to five accounts
    • No monthly fees or minimum balance
Showing 10 results from 250 savings accounts. Use the filters to see more

** excluding age restricted accounts

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Today's savings account rates