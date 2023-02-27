CommBank, NAB, Westpac or ANZ – how do the big four savings accounts stack up?
Rising cost of living pressures have begun to ease as inflation slows, but household budgets remain tight in 2025. With the RBA's last 25 basis point cut bringing the cash rate down to 4.10%, being aware of good savings rates becomes more important.
While the big four banks dominate the savings market, they typically don't offer the absolute highest rates available.
How do the big four savings accounts compare?*
Looking at the highest rates currently offered by the big four banks, all have maintained rates above the current cash rate on high interest savings accounts. Only Westpac’s Life (18-29 years old) account are is at 5.00% p.a., while the other big four are in the 4% range.
These rates are also not as large as some smaller providers and major banks. For instance, Rabobank’s High Interest Savings Account continues to outpace the competition with its intro rate account exceeding 5% range up to 5.45% p.a.
It's worth noting that these rates often come with specific conditions that must be met to receive the full advertised rate.
Common requirements include:
- Monthly deposit minimums
- Limited or no withdrawals
- Maintaining minimum balances
- Age restrictions for youth or senior accounts
- New customer bonuses that expire after an introductory period.
Here are some of the Big 4 rates:
- Westpac’s Life (18-29) - 5.00% p.a.
- CommBank’s Goal Saver - 4.65% p.a.
- NAB’s Reward Saver - 4.65% p.a.
- ANZ Plus Save Savings Account - 4.75% p.a.
What requirements do the big banks’ savings accounts have?
Keep in mind that most of these savings products are 'bonus rate accounts', so they come with strings attached. To get that tempting bonus rate, you'll usually need to jump through some hoops. To earn the higher interest rate, maintain a minimum balance and avoid making withdrawals. If you fail to do this, you may receive a much lower base rate instead.
Here’s a breakdown of the requirements and conditions you must meet to qualify for the top rates offered by Westpac, CommBank, NAB and ANZ.
|Westpac Life (standard)
|CBA Goal Saver
|NAB Reward Saver
($1 - $49,999 deposit)
|ANZ Plus Save
|Max rate
|4.75% p.a.
|4.65% p.a.
|4.65% p.a.
|4.75% p.a.
|Base rate
|1.60% p.a.
|0.35% p.a
|0.10% p.a.
|0.40% p.a.
|Monthly deposit requirement
|Any amount
|Any amount
|Any amount
|Required, by $100
|Everyday transaction account
|Required
|Not required
|Not required
|Required
|Monthly balance growth
|Required
|Required
|Required (no withdrawals allowed)
|Required, by $100
How do the big four compare to smaller savings providers?
Most people stick with one bank for everything, but this could also mean missing out on some of the top rates around.
Shopping around for savings accounts can really boost your stash and it’s good practice to compare different providers against your current account. The good news? Most savings accounts nowadays are fully online. This means you can shuffle money between accounts and set up new ones without leaving your living room. So don't let the lack of a local branch stop you from snagging a great rate.
Below is a breakdown of our database’s top four ongoing savings account leaders** and their conditions.
|Rabobank - High Interest Savings Account
|ING Savings Maximiser
|Move Bank Growth Saver
|BCU Bank Boss Saver
|Account Type
|Intro
|Bonus
|Bonus
|Introductory
|Max rate
|5.45% p.a.
|5.40% p.a.
|5.25% p.a.
|5.10% p.a.
|Base rate
|4.10% p.a.
|0.05% p.a.
|0.10% p.a
|0.00% p.a.
|Monthly deposit requirement
|Not required
|Required, At least $1,000
|At least $200
|At least $500
|Everyday transaction account
|None
|Required, make 5 settled purchases
|Not required
|A linked transaction account required
|Monthly balance growth
|None
|Required, by at least $1000
|Required ( no withdrawals allowed)
|None
Too many conditions can trip up some savers, however. If this is the case, you could try a base rate account. With this kind of savings account the advertised rate tends to come with fewer rules and may be easier to manage. If you're saving for a short time, you may want to consider an introductory rate account. It usually offers a higher interest rate for a limited period, but check the terms, as the rate will lower afterward.
Below, we’ve included some of the highest base rates for savings accounts in our database:
|Bank of Queensland Simple Saver Account
|Australian Unity Freedom Saver
|Macquarie Savings Account
|Heartland Bank MySavings Account
|Interest rate
|4.70% p.a.
|4.85% p.a.
|4.75% p.a.
|4.75% p.a.
|Requirements
|Branch access for deposits only.
|Link with Australian Unity transaction account
|Must have a Macquarie Transaction Account to link with.
|balances between $0 to $300,000
Want to know how the big four compare to even more savings account providers? Check out the table below for more options, or head over to our savings account comparison hub for more information.
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Savings Maximiser
- Maximum rate
-
5.40
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Zero ING fees to pay
- Move money easily via app
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.40% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
For customers who deposit $1000 from an external source into a personal ING account (excluding Orange One and Living Super), make 5 eligible transactions and grow their nominated Savings Maximiser account each month so there is more in the account at the end of the month than there was at the start of each month (excluding interest). The total bonus interest rate is available on balances up to $100,000 on one Savings Maximiser the next month after meeting eligibility.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must be linked to an Orange Everyday transaction account to receive the bonus rate. Where multiple Savings Maximiser Accounts are held, the bonus rate is only applied to one nominated account.
- Other benefits
-
No minimum deposits or transactions needed to receive bonus rate when linked with Orange Everyday Youth Account
-
Promoted
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.55
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.55% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
4.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 3.30% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings Accelerator
- Maximum rate
-
5.15
%
p.a.
(for $150,000 to $500,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.60
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $50,000)
- No monthly deposit requirements or lock-in terms
- No ongoing fees
- Experts Choice Awards Highly Commended Everyday & Savings Bank 2025^
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 2.60% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 3.50% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.30% p.a.
Balances from $50,000: 4.20% p.a.
Balances from $150,000: 5.15% p.a.
Balances from $500,000: 4.45% p.a.
Balances from $5,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
New ING personal savings customers who open an account by 30 June 2025 receive an introductory bonus 0.70% p.a. variable kick starter rate for the first 4 months on balances up to $500,000. Reverts to variable ongoing rate.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Phone banking, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
High Interest Save Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No monthly fees on any of your save accounts
- Split your money with up to 10 Save accounts.
- Set savings targets and track on the app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.10% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 4.65% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Deposit at least $500 to either Spend, Bills or Save account from an external source each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Account can only be opened through iOS or Android app, but may be accessed through internet banking.
- Other benefits
-
Bonus rate applies across 10 accounts on balances of up to $250,000 combined.
Read reviews and learn more about ubank savings accountsGo to site
-
Savings+Bonus
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $1 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
2.00
%
p.a.
(for $1 to $250,000)
- Enjoy bonus interest when you meet criteria
- Access your money at any time via app
- $250K maximum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $1: 2.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.40% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $1: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 3.15% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum $100 monthly deposit and no withdrawals to earn bonus interest each month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$5.00- Monthly membership fee is waived if total balance exceeds $1000, or has a loan or credit card with bank.
- Access
-
-
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$1.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must become a First Option Bank member to open an account.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank savings accountsGo to site
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.75% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Hi Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest for the first four months
- No Minimum balance required
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.75% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
SwiftSaver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
- Open up to five accounts
- No monthly fees or minimum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $10 and no withdrawals in the month
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
Your selected savings accounts
** excluding age restricted accounts
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Savings Account Awards
