All major banks have finally passed on RBA cut – but fall short of Greater Bank, BOQ and dozens more

By Jasmine Gearie · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
A man is sitting at a table with his laptop and looking concerned.

NAB and Westpac are the last of the major banks to finally lower their variable rate home loans this week, two weeks on from the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut the cash rate by 0.25%.

While ANZ, CommBank, NAB and Westpac have each reduced variable rates by 25 basis points, so too have dozens of competitors – and in many cases their rates are even lower than the Big Four.

Where the major banks have landed – and how you can get better

More August cuts have officially come through this week, so here’s a look at the lowest variable rates from the major banks with a loan-to-value ratio of 80% or less†:

  • 5.39% p.a. (5.52% p.a. comparison rate*) | CommBank Digi Home Loan
  • 5.44% p.a. (5.45% p.a. comparison rate*) | Westpac Special Online Refinance Offer Flexi First Option
  • 5.69% p.a. (5.73% p.a. comparison rate*) | NAB Base Variable Rate Home Loan
  • 5.79% p.a. (5.80% p.a. comparison rate*) | ANZ Simplicity Plus Special Offer

But several other banks and online-only lenders have shifted their rates too, and better offers are available for those that compare more home loans and shop around.

Greater Bank sliced 25 basis points off its variable home loans on 26 August, and it now has one of the lowest variable rates† in the Mozo database at 5.24% p.a. (5.25% p.a. comparison rate*).

Greater is also offering up to $3,000 cashback when you apply for a new loan or refinance with the lender – you can learn more in our guide to home loan refinance cashback offers

Bank of Queensland, IMB Bank and Virgin Money are some of the other providers that have moved variable rates this week, while others such as ME Bank have scheduled a 0.25% cut over the weekend on 30 August.

Here are some of the top moves of the week and where their rates have landed:

  • 5.24% p.a. (5.25% p.a. comparison rate*) | Greater Bank Discount Great Rate Home Loan
  • 5.29% p.a. (5.32% p.a. comparison rate*) | IMB Bank Budget Home Loan
  • 5.29% p.a. (5.33% p.a. comparison rate*) | Loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
  • 5.29% p.a. (5.31% p.a. comparison rate*) | Virgin Money Lite Variable Home Loan
  • 5.38% p.a. (5.51% p.a. comparison rate*) | Bank of Queensland Economy Variable Home Loan

If you’re looking for a better deal on your mortgage, now could be a great time to assess your rate and look at home loan refinance rates. You can also use our home loan comparison calculator to get a clear idea of how much you could save by switching.

Source: Mozo database on 29 August, 2025. Home loan variable interest rates for owner occupiers with a 20% deposit (80% LVR), making principal and interest repayments on a $500,000 loan over 25 years.

Compare more home loans now

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can compare more home loans here.
Last updated 29 August 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Discount Fixed Rate

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    4.89 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.42 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,651
    Go to site
    • $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
    • One free residential valuation per application
  • Promoted

    Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.31 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • ME Home Loans has confirmed a rate cut of 0.25% p.a. effective 30 August
    • $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.15 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Discount Fixed Rate

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    4.89 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.42 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,651
    Go to site
    • $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to $10,000 extra repayments annually
    • One free residential valuation per application

  • 1-Year Fixed Simple Home Loan Special

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Refinance only
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.22 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • No application, ongoing or monthly fees
    • $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs
    • Free online redraw and extra repayments anytime

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.47 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.76 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • No application, establishment or monthly fees
    • Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
    • Free redraw facility to access additional funds

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.23 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.61 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,755
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.15 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees

  • Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • No application, ongoing or monthly fees
    • Make additional repayments at any time
    • Access your money via internet banking at any time

  • Discount Great Rate Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.25 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
    • No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)

  • Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.31 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost

  • Budget Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.32 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Split loan available

  • Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.33 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Loaded Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.34 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.64 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,789
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points at settlement and every month
    • 100% interest offset
    • Weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment flexibility

  • Economy Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.38 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.51 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,801
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • $2,000 cashback for new loans (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments

  • Neat Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.41 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • Free extra repayments
    • No annual fee to pay
Showing 16 results from 386 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Want free expert advice on your home loan?

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home or refinance your existing loan, our friends at Aussie can help!

Learn more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans