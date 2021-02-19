Lenders offering up to $4,000 cashback and points to refinance your home loan

Check out some of the latest cashback refinance and points-earning offers right here.

While much less common, another perk you can get from refinancing your mortgage is earning rewards such as Qantas Points. You’ll find this if you refinance to Qantas Money .

One way is by offering you cashback, and according to the Mozo database, the highest cashback offer we can find is up to $4,000 – this is available if you refinance to providers such as IMB Bank or Regional Australia Bank .

There are a number of lenders that reward you for refinancing your home loan .

If you’re refinancing a loan that’s between $250,000 and $499,999 , you could be eligible for $2,000 cashback . We like that you can make additional repayments without facing a fee, but keep in mind that application and processing charges apply to establish the loan.

IMB Bank currently has one of the highest cashback offers in our database. You could receive $4,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan of $750,000 or more , or if you’ve paid down more of your mortgage, you could get $3,000 cashback for loans between $500,000 and $749,999 .

For those who might be further into their mortgage and want to refinance a loan between $250,000 to $499,999 , you’ll be eligible for up to $2,000 cashback . Regional Australia Bank offers tiered interest rates based on your loan-to-value ratio (LVR) , with the lowest available for an LVR of 60% or less.

Regional Australian Bank is offering up to $4,000 cashback when you switch to the provider, but keep in mind you’ll need to refinance a home loan of $750,000 or more to be eligible. There are still cashback offers for smaller loan amounts, including $3,000 back for loans between $500,000 to $749,999 .

What is a home loan cashback offer?

Basically, a cashback offer is when the bank offers you a lump sum of money to refinance your home loan over to them.

While these offers are great, it’s important to not just focus on the cashback offers. You’ll also want to look for competitive interest rates too, especially since larger rates can make borrowers pay increasingly larger repayments.

A lot of refinancers will find themselves comparing their current repayments to what they could get with a refinanced home loan with a cashback offer and deciding the switch will put them in a better position. Plus, the cash you get is yours to do with as you please—you can put it in your offset account, savings, home reno, or even just a holiday.

How to qualify for a home loan cashback offer

If you’re looking for a home loan cashback offer, you’ll need to make sure that you qualify first. Some of the things to look out for include:

Minimum loan amount: Many cashback offers are only available for loans above a certain amount (e.g. $250,000 or $400,000). Be sure to check the minimum loan size required for each offer.

Many cashback offers are only available for loans above a certain amount (e.g. $250,000 or $400,000). Be sure to check the minimum loan size required for each offer. Loan-to-value Ratio (LVR) : Lenders often have a maximum LVR they'll accept for cashback deals, which is the percentage of the property's value you're borrowing. You’ll often need an LVR at or below 80% to qualify, meaning you'll need at least a 20% deposit or equity in your home.

: Lenders often have a maximum LVR they'll accept for cashback deals, which is the percentage of the property's value you're borrowing. You’ll often need an LVR at or below 80% to qualify, meaning you'll need at least a 20% deposit or equity in your home. Credit score : Having a good credit score is important for qualifying for any home loan, and cashback offers are no exception. Lenders will likely have a minimum credit score requirement, so it's a good idea to check your credit report and ensure it's in good shape before applying.

: Having a good credit score is important for qualifying for any home loan, and cashback offers are no exception. Lenders will likely have a minimum credit score requirement, so it's a good idea to check your credit report and ensure it's in good shape before applying. Timing: Cashback offers are usually only available for a limited time, so you'll need to apply within the specified period to be eligible.

What can I get for a cashback home loan?

Key considerations:

What’s the interest rate of the loan?

What sort of fees does the home loan have?

Can you make extra repayments?

If you’re looking to refinance your home loan with a cashback offer, it’s important to look at what other features you’ll get alongside it as well, such as what you’ll be paying in upfront and/or ongoing fees—and even better if they’re low or no fees!

Another great feature to look for when refinancing your home loan with a cashback offer is that you can make free extra repayments. Making free extra repayments is a great way of lowering the interest you pay on your loan and can reduce the length of it over time.

And who’s to say you can’t grab a great rate as well, along with all these great features and a cashback deal while you’re at it? To help you start comparing we’ve wrapped up some competitive cashback offers below.