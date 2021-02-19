Lenders offering up to $4,000 cashback and points to refinance your home loan
There are a number of lenders that reward you for refinancing your home loan.
One way is by offering you cashback, and according to the Mozo database, the highest cashback offer we can find is up to $4,000 – this is available if you refinance to providers such as IMB Bank or Regional Australia Bank.
While much less common, another perk you can get from refinancing your mortgage is earning rewards such as Qantas Points. You’ll find this if you refinance to Qantas Money.
Check out some of the latest cashback refinance and points-earning offers right here.
Cashback refinance offers
Regional Australia Bank Home Loan – high cashback offer
- 5.69% p.a. variable rate (5.70% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Extra repayments and free redraw available
- 40% deposit or equity required for this interest rate
Regional Australian Bank is offering up to $4,000 cashback when you switch to the provider, but keep in mind you’ll need to refinance a home loan of $750,000 or more to be eligible. There are still cashback offers for smaller loan amounts, including $3,000 back for loans between $500,000 to $749,999.
For those who might be further into their mortgage and want to refinance a loan between $250,000 to $499,999, you’ll be eligible for up to $2,000 cashback. Regional Australia Bank offers tiered interest rates based on your loan-to-value ratio (LVR), with the lowest available for an LVR of 60% or less.
IMB Bank Budget Home Loan – high cashback offer
- 5.79% p.a. variable rate (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Make extra repayments with no fees
- LVR of 80% or less required for cashback
- Application and processing fees apply
IMB Bank currently has one of the highest cashback offers in our database. You could receive $4,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan of $750,000 or more, or if you’ve paid down more of your mortgage, you could get $3,000 cashback for loans between $500,000 and $749,999.
If you’re refinancing a loan that’s between $250,000 and $499,999, you could be eligible for $2,000 cashback. We like that you can make additional repayments without facing a fee, but keep in mind that application and processing charges apply to establish the loan.
Police Bank
- Police Bank Police Value Home Loan | Receive $4,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan of $750,000 or more. Get $2,000 cashback for refinancing a loan between $300,000 and $499,999. Apply before 31 May, 2025 (T&Cs apply).
ANZ
- ANZ Simplicity Plus Special Offer | Receive $2,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan of $250,000 or more. Only available to borrowers with an LVR <80% who settle within 120 days (T&Cs apply).
ANZ Plus
- ANZ Plus Home Loan Variable | Receive $2,000 cashback when you refinance an eligible non-ANZ home loan of $250,000 or more (T&Cs apply).
ME Bank
- ME Basic Home Loan | Receive $3,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan worth more than $700,000. Only available to borrowers with an LVR <80% who settle within 120 days (T&Cs apply).
BankVic
- BankVic Special Offer Variable Home Loan | Receive $3,000 cashback when refinancing an existing home loan of $350,000 or more. Only available to borrowers with an LVR <80%. Must be a member of BankVic to apply (T&Cs apply).
Greater Bank
- Greater Bank Discount Great Rate Home Loan | Receive $2,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan between $250,000 and $499,999, or $2,500 cashback when you refinance a home loan of $500,000 or more. Must have an LVR <80% (T&Cs apply).
Newcastle Permanent
- Newcastle Permanent Special Real Deal Home Loan | Receive $2,000 cashback when you refinance a home loan between $250,000 and $499,999, or get $3,000 cashback for loans of $500,000 or more. Must have an LVR <80% (T&Cs apply).
Qantas Points refinance offers
Qantas Money
- Qantas Money Variable Home Loan | Earn 100,000 Qantas Points every year for the life of your home loan (T&Cs apply).
What is a home loan cashback offer?
Basically, a cashback offer is when the bank offers you a lump sum of money to refinance your home loan over to them.
While these offers are great, it’s important to not just focus on the cashback offers. You’ll also want to look for competitive interest rates too, especially since larger rates can make borrowers pay increasingly larger repayments.
A lot of refinancers will find themselves comparing their current repayments to what they could get with a refinanced home loan with a cashback offer and deciding the switch will put them in a better position. Plus, the cash you get is yours to do with as you please—you can put it in your offset account, savings, home reno, or even just a holiday.
How to qualify for a home loan cashback offer
If you’re looking for a home loan cashback offer, you’ll need to make sure that you qualify first. Some of the things to look out for include:
- Minimum loan amount: Many cashback offers are only available for loans above a certain amount (e.g. $250,000 or $400,000). Be sure to check the minimum loan size required for each offer.
- Loan-to-value Ratio (LVR): Lenders often have a maximum LVR they'll accept for cashback deals, which is the percentage of the property's value you're borrowing. You’ll often need an LVR at or below 80% to qualify, meaning you'll need at least a 20% deposit or equity in your home.
- Credit score: Having a good credit score is important for qualifying for any home loan, and cashback offers are no exception. Lenders will likely have a minimum credit score requirement, so it's a good idea to check your credit report and ensure it's in good shape before applying.
- Timing: Cashback offers are usually only available for a limited time, so you'll need to apply within the specified period to be eligible.
What can I get for a cashback home loan?
Key considerations:
- What’s the interest rate of the loan?
- What sort of fees does the home loan have?
- Can you make extra repayments?
If you’re looking to refinance your home loan with a cashback offer, it’s important to look at what other features you’ll get alongside it as well, such as what you’ll be paying in upfront and/or ongoing fees—and even better if they’re low or no fees!
Another great feature to look for when refinancing your home loan with a cashback offer is that you can make free extra repayments. Making free extra repayments is a great way of lowering the interest you pay on your loan and can reduce the length of it over time.
And who’s to say you can’t grab a great rate as well, along with all these great features and a cashback deal while you’re at it? To help you start comparing we’ve wrapped up some competitive cashback offers below.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.78
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,927
- $0 application fee to pay
- Unlimited additional repayments
- Apply in as little as 15 minutes
- interest rate
-
5.78% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$495.40
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$325.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free online, fees apply for assisted redraws
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1.00
- Offset account
-
yes - optional for $10 per month - comparison rate does not include this fee.
- Split account
-
-
- Other restrictions
-
Settlement fee comprises of upfront fee and loan processing fee. Valuation fee varies. Comparison rates displayed do not take into account the Optional Offset Account monthly fee.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about NRMA Home Loans home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,931
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.91
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- No ongoing annual fees
- Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
- Lock in for up to 5 years.
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.90% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.19% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.98% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Additional repayments allowed up to $25,000 during the fixed period.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Rate Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Interest only
- 20% min deposit
- Interest rate
-
5.49
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.96
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,836
- Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
- Split loan available
- Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.69% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.49% p.a. (5.96% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.94% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.23% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 6.49% p.a. (6.26% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
6.04% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest, Interest Only
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to $25,000 during fixed period
- Redraw facility
-
no
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal and valuation fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about P&N Bank home loansGo to site
-
Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.70
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- Offset and non-offset options for flexible payments
- No application and monthly account keeping fees
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- interest rate
-
5.69% p.a. (5.70% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$250.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation fee payable at cost
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Regional Australia Bank home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.69% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.99% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
Cashback Home Loan FAQ
Do all home loan providers offer cashback rewards?
No, cashback offers for refinanced home loans will usually vary depending on the provider. Cashback offers will usually be advertised on the home loan refinance product.
Are cashback offers only for owner-occupiers?
It depends on the lender, but a lot of home loan providers who have cashback offers with their products offer them to both owner-occupiers and investors.
Who is eligible for a cashback offer?
Cashback offers are intended for borrowers who want to refinance an existing home. Generally, this is to incentivise borrowers to switch with the provider who is offering the cashback offer.
What is a home loan refinance?
A home loan refinance is when a borrower pays off their home loan with a new home loan, effectively jumping over to a new home loan provider.
Why would you want to refinance your home loan?
There are a few reasons why borrowers would want to refinance their home loan. Chief among them will usually be that borrowers are looking for a home loan provider that offers a more competitive interest rate. There are other reasons as well such accessing handy features (like offset accounts) or a cashback offer.
Why would you opt for a cashback offer?
If you were going to refinance for a cashback offer, there are a lot of ways you might use the money. However, cashback offers can be useful for borrowers who—alongside refinancing their home—want to do something like a renovation.
To compare even more offers available to refinancers, as well as other types of borrowers, head on over to the Mozo home loan comparison hub.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.