Ubank vs Unloan: these Big Four offshoots face-off

Key points

Ubank and Unloan are two online-only home loan providers that are backed by major Australian banks – Ubank is operated by NAB and Unloan is built by CommBank.

Unloan only offers a variable rate home loan, but the interest rate is generally lower than Ubank.

Ubank offers fixed and variable home loans, with options to include offset accounts.

If you’re looking for a home loan that offers a low rate while still having the familiarity of a Big Four bank, Ubank and Unloan are two options to consider. These two online-only providers have similar big bank heritage, with Ubank falling under NAB’s umbrella, while Unloan is owned by the Commonwealth Bank.

Both Ubank and Unloan offer competitive rates compared to their Big Four counterparts, and because these digital banks spend less on overheads, there’s a good opportunity for you to save money on your mortgage.

Unloan has an award to back this up too – it won in the Low Cost Home Loan category in this year’s Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Loans.

To help you see the key differences and similarities between the two, we’ve compared the low rate variable loans from these providers: the Unloan Variable Home Loan vs Ubank Neat Home Loan.