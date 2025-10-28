Unloan beats RBA to the punch and drops rates ahead of RBA announcement
Unloan is getting ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision next week by cutting its rates early – though the cut is a relatively small one.
The online-only lender dropped its variable rates by 0.05% p.a., and while the change is modest, it means Unloan now has one of the lowest variable home loan rates in the Mozo database.
Unloan’s new variable rates
|Loan type
|New interest rate (p.a.)
|Comparison rate (p.a.)
|Rate cut
|Owner occupied (up to 80% LVR)
|5.19%
|5.10%
|0.05%
|Owner occupied (up to 90% LVR)
|5.49%
|5.40%
|0.05%
|Investor (up to 80% LVR)
|5.39%
|5.30%
|0.05%
|Investor (up to 90% LVR)
|5.69%
|5.60%
|0.05%
|Source: Mozo database as at 28 October, 2025. Rates are for owner occupiers or investors, making principal and interest repayments over 25 years on a $500,000 home loan.
Unloan’s 5 basis point cut applies to both owner occupier and investment loans, but there’s a catch – the lender says this rate reduction only applies to new customers.
This is a deviation from what the lender has done in the past year when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the cash rate, which was to pass it on to all borrowers, new and existing customers.
How much can 5 basis points save me, really?
Using our home loan rate comparison calculator, we found that the 5 basis point cut is $14 off the previous rate, which could save you up to $4,417 over the life of the loan †.
While the difference between Unloan’s old and new rate isn’t staggering, it’s a highly competitive rate in the market more broadly.
Following the change, it’s now among the top seven leading variable rates in the Mozo database for owner occupiers. Note that in the list of the best home loan rates below, some are only available to first home buyers.
† Using Unloan’s rates for owner occupiers with <80% LVR, making principal and interest repayments on a $500,000 loan over 25 years.
Top variable rates
- 4.99% p.a. (5.04% p.a. comparison rate*) | G&C Mutual Bank First Home Buyer Loan (conditions apply)
- 4.99% p.a. (5.04% p.a. comparison rate*) | Unity Bank First Home Buyer Loan (conditions apply)
- 5.14% p.a. (5.14% p.a. comparison rate*) | HomeLoans360 Owner Variable Home Loan
- 5.14% p.a. (5.14% p.a. comparison rate*) | Pacific Mortgage Group Standard Variable Home Loan
- 5.18% p.a. (5.38% p.a. comparison rate*) | Bank of China Discount Home Loan
- 5.18% p.a. (5.57% p.a. comparison rate*) | Bank of China Discount Plus Home Loan
- 5.19% p.a. (5.10% p.a. comparison rate*) | Unloan Variable Home Loan
Source: Mozo database on 28 October, 2025. Best home loan interest rates for owner occupiers with a 20% deposit (80% LVR), making principal and interest repayments on a $500,000 loan over 25 years.
More variable home loan options
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.10
%
p.a.
- The first home loan with an automatic loyalty discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- Built by CommBank
- interest rate
-
5.19% p.a. (5.10% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
-
First Home Buyer Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- For first home buyers
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
4.99
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.04
%
p.a.
- Competitive interest rate – 4.99% p.a. (comparison rate* 5.04% p.a.)
- Offset account to reduce interest and save on repayments
- No establishment or monthly fees, plus valuation fees waived up to $1,000 (limited time)
- interest rate
-
4.99% p.a. (5.04% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
-
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
First home buyers only. Legal, valuation and settlement fees at cost. New rate offer for new business only offer ends on 15th Dec 2025.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
-
Discount Great Rate Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.20
%
p.a.
- Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
- No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
- Low variable rate
- interest rate
-
5.19% p.a. (5.20% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$180.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Legal fees charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
Apply online cashback offer $2,500 for new loans of $250,000-$499,999 or $3,000 cashback for $500,000 or more for purchases or refinancing, LVR <80%. Up to $2,500 cashback for refinancers or first home buyers for applications made with lenders. T&Cs apply
-
Special Budget Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
- No application or monthly fees
- Free redraw facility
- $5000 cashback for first time buyers borrowing at least $500K. Apply by 30/11/2025 with loans settled by 30 April 2026. Lending criteria, T&Cs apply.
- interest rate
-
5.19% p.a. (5.19% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$200.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$1,000.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
valuation and legal fees payable at cost
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$5000 cashback for first home buyers borrowing at least $500,000 with LVR up to 95% for Owner Occupied loans and up to 90% for Investment Loans. Apply by 30/11/2025 with loans settled by 30 April 2026. T&Cs apply.
-
Lite Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.19
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.21
%
p.a.
- Earn Virgin Money Points every month
- No ongoing home loan fees
- Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
- interest rate
-
5.19% p.a. (5.21% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$150.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
-
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation costs up to $300 covered.
- Other benefits
-
Earn 1,000 Virgin Money Points per borrower every month. T&Cs apply.
- Special Offers
-
-
