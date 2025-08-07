ANZ raises digital-only home loan rates ahead of expected RBA rate cut

By Peter Terlato · · 2 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
Man confused, upset on phone

ANZ Plus has quietly raised its variable home loan rates for new customers by 0.16 percent.

This takes the Big Four banks' digital-only owner-occupier loans up to 5.75% p.a. and investment loans to 6.05% p.a. – just days before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) isidely expected to deliver another cash rate cut.

Why this matters

  • Margin over market? This move shows ANZ may be opting for profit protection over competitive appeal – diverging from the broader industry trend.
  • RBA relief coming. With inflation comfortably within the RBA’s 2-3% target range and trimmed mean inflation at 2.7%, markets and economists are strongly favouring a 25 basis point cut early next week.
  • Borrowers, now's a strategic moment. Mozo’s recent analysis warns that historically, banks become more cautious in passing on savings in later stages of rate-cut cycles.

What you can do right now

In contrast, many lenders have been trimming rates before the RBA’s official move.

Bottom line: If you were thinking of refinancing, this is arguably prime time. The table below shows the lowest available refinance rates on Mozo’s database.

Refinance: variable rate home loan rate leaders

Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate (p.a.)
Police Credit Union Simply Low Home Loan Special Offer (LVR <80%) 4.99% 5.04%
Australian Mutual Bank GumLeaf Basic Variable (LVR <60%) 5.39% 5.41%
Homeloans360 Owner Variable Home Loan (LVR <80%) 5.39% 5.39%
People's Choice Basic Variable Home Loan (LVR <70%) 5.39% 5.40%
RACQ Bank Fair Dinkum Home loan (LVR <60%) 5.39% 5.40%
The Capricornian No Frills Home Loan (LVR <90%) 5.39% 5.40%
source: mozo.com.au as at 7 August 2025, leading variable rates for owner occupier, principal & interest home loans at $500,000, varying LVR, available for refinancing, excluding first home buyer, essential worker and 'green' home loans with environmentally friendly requirements.
WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

ANZ Plus's timing is eyebrow-raising but for savvy borrowers it's a red flag signalling opportunity. Watch the RBA decision closely next week, but don't wait to act. With so many better options already on the table – and savvy lenders competing – now might be a smart time to refinance.

Compare refinancing options below

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can compare more home loans here.
Last updated 7 August 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank
  • Promoted

    Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.56 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
    • No account-keeping or monthly fees
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.99 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • No application, establishment or monthly fees
    • Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
    • Free redraw facility to access additional funds

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.09 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,712
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • 2-Year Discounted Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Refinance only
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable for 24 months and then 5.49% p.a.
    Comparison rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • 2-year discounted variable rate offer for owner-occupiers
    • No application or ongoing fees and up to $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs (T&Cs apply)
    • Make unlimited extra repayments and access free redraw anytime

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank

  • Discount Great Rate Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.50 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
    • No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
    • Low variable rate

  • OMG Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.52 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.53 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,848
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility

  • Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.56 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost

  • Budget Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.57 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Split loan available

  • Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.58 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.

  • Everyday Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Access unlimited free redraw on extra repayments
    • No monthly account keeping fees
    • Option to split your loan (fee applies)

  • Loaded Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.88 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,867
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points at settlement and every month
    • 100% interest offset
    • Weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment flexibility

  • Basic Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
    • No account-keeping or monthly fees
Showing 15 results from 409 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Want free expert advice on your home loan?

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home or refinance your existing loan, our friends at Aussie can help!

Learn more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans