ANZ Plus has quietly raised its variable home loan rates for new customers by 0.16 percent.

This takes the Big Four banks' digital-only owner-occupier loans up to 5.75% p.a. and investment loans to 6.05% p.a. – just days before the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) isidely expected to deliver another cash rate cut.

Why this matters

Margin over market? This move shows ANZ may be opting for profit protection over competitive appeal – diverging from the broader industry trend.

RBA relief coming. With inflation comfortably within the RBA's 2-3% target range and trimmed mean inflation at 2.7%, markets and economists are strongly favouring a 25 basis point cut early next week.

Borrowers, now's a strategic moment. Mozo's recent analysis warns that historically, banks become more cautious in passing on savings in later stages of rate-cut cycles.

What you can do right now

In contrast, many lenders have been trimming rates before the RBA’s official move.

Bottom line: If you were thinking of refinancing, this is arguably prime time. The table below shows the lowest available refinance rates on Mozo’s database.

Refinance: variable rate home loan rate leaders

Lender Product Interest rate (p.a.) Comparison rate (p.a.) Police Credit Union Simply Low Home Loan Special Offer (LVR <80%) 4.99% 5.04% Australian Mutual Bank GumLeaf Basic Variable (LVR <60%) 5.39% 5.41% Homeloans360 Owner Variable Home Loan (LVR <80%) 5.39% 5.39% People's Choice Basic Variable Home Loan (LVR <70%) 5.39% 5.40% RACQ Bank Fair Dinkum Home loan (LVR <60%) 5.39% 5.40% The Capricornian No Frills Home Loan (LVR <90%) 5.39% 5.40% source: mozo.com.au as at 7 August 2025, leading variable rates for owner occupier, principal & interest home loans at $500,000, varying LVR, available for refinancing, excluding first home buyer, essential worker and 'green' home loans with environmentally friendly requirements. WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

ANZ Plus's timing is eyebrow-raising but for savvy borrowers it's a red flag signalling opportunity. Watch the RBA decision closely next week, but don't wait to act. With so many better options already on the table – and savvy lenders competing – now might be a smart time to refinance.

