Home loan watch: when will interest rates come down again? Industry forecasts explained Last updated Friday, 28 March 2025

Key Points The cash rate fell to 4.10% after the February 2025 monetary policy meeting.

All Big Four banks passed on the full rate cut to variable home loan customers.

The RBA said the tight labour market and risk of disinflation stalling could delay further cuts.

The timing of further rate cuts remains speculative – unlikely to be sooner than May.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintains that its number one enemy is inflation. If inflation stays high, so will home loan interest rates. For households experiencing mortgage stress, a cut to the cash rate may see their variable rates reduced - which, for some, can't come soon enough.

On Tuesday 18 February 2025, Australia's central bank cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points – bringing it down from its 13-month peak of 4.35% to 4.10%.

When will the RBA cut rates again?

Both sticky inflation and, subsequently, the RBA's decisions defied expectations in 2024, leading many economists to adjust their cash rate cut calls further and further into the future. However, now that the RBA has cut the cash rate in 2025, banks and market commentators will be resetting their forecasts in order to predict the timing of the next possible rate reduction. Cash rate forecasts: Westpac, NAB, CommBank & ANZ These figures offer an overview of the Big Four banks' cash rate outlook as at 28 March, 2025. Mar 25

Jun 25

Sep 25

Dec 25

Mar 26

Jun 26

Sep 26

Dec 26

Westpac

4.10%

3.85%

3.60%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

NAB

4.10%

3.85%

3.60%

3.35%

3.10%

3.10%

3.10%

3.10%

CommBank

4.10%

3.85%

3.60%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

3.35%

ANZ 4.10% 4.10% 3.85% 3.85% – – – – ASX cash rate forecasts: RBA Rate Indicator This tracks market expectations of a change in the cash rate, shown as a percentage probability. Results are based on market determined prices in the ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures Trading Day No Change Decrease to 3.85% 13 March 88% 12% 14 March 88% 12% 17 March 88% 12% 18 March 90% 10% 19 March 92% 8% 20 March 90% 10% 21 March 90% 10% 24 March 92% 8% 25 March 92% 8% 26 March 92% 8%

How can homeowners save on loan repayments?

If lenders reduce their variable home loan rates by 25 basis points, in line with the latest cash rate decision, Aussie homeowners could see meaningful savings on their monthly repayments. According to Mozo’s analysis, the average Aussie borrower with a $665,978 loan could save approximately $104 per month, or $1,253 per year, if their bank delivered the full rate cut. Borrowers in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory are likely to see the biggest difference in terms of dollar value on their mortgage repayments. See below for a state-by-state comparison and breakdown of potential borrower savings: RBA cuts to 4.10%

State

Loan Amount

Monthly Repayments ($)

Repayments After Cut ($)

Monthly Repayment Difference ($)

Yearly Repayment Difference ($)

Australia

$665,978

$4,585

$4,480

-$104

-$1,253

NSW

$810,744

$5,581

$5,454

-$127

-$1,525

VIC

$631,514

$4,347

$4,248

-$99

-$1,188

QLD

$635,416

$4,374

$4,275

-$100

-$1,195

SA

$580,207

$3,994

$3,903

-$91

-$1,092

WA

$598,771

$4,122

$4,028

-$94

-$1,126

TAS

$473,180

$3,257

$3,183

-$74

-$890

NT

$465,348

$3,203

$3,130

-$73

-$875

ACT

$649,762

$4,473

$4,371

-$102

-$1,222

Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest, LVR <80%. average variable rate of 6.71% as of 12th feb 2025, and 6.71% minus 0.25% used for cash rate at 4.10% figure. data accurate as at 12th february 2025. average home loan size based on abs lending indicators data average loan sizes for owner occupier dwellings by state, december 2024 – this information was released 12th february 2025.

If you’re struggling to service your loan, you might consider calling your lender to negotiate your rate or do your own research to investigate whether refinancing may be a viable option. The best path for you will depend on your individual financial circumstances. Looking to buy your first home? Consider these three ways to break into the property market. Compare a range of home loans, listed on the Mozo database, below.

