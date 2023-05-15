Home loan watch: when will interest rates come down again? Industry forecasts explained
- The cash rate fell to 4.10% after the February 2025 monetary policy meeting.
- All Big Four banks passed on the full rate cut to variable home loan customers.
- The RBA said the tight labour market and risk of disinflation stalling could delay further cuts.
- The timing of further rate cuts remains speculative – unlikely to be sooner than May.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintains that its number one enemy is inflation. If inflation stays high, so will home loan interest rates. For households experiencing mortgage stress, a cut to the cash rate may see their variable rates reduced - which, for some, can't come soon enough.
On Tuesday 18 February 2025, Australia's central bank cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points – bringing it down from its 13-month peak of 4.35% to 4.10%.
When will the RBA cut rates again?
Both sticky inflation and, subsequently, the RBA's decisions defied expectations in 2024, leading many economists to adjust their cash rate cut calls further and further into the future.
However, now that the RBA has cut the cash rate in 2025, banks and market commentators will be resetting their forecasts in order to predict the timing of the next possible rate reduction.
Cash rate forecasts: Westpac, NAB, CommBank & ANZ
These figures offer an overview of the Big Four banks' cash rate outlook as at 28 March, 2025.
|
Mar 25
|
Jun 25
|
Sep 25
|
Dec 25
|
Mar 26
|
Jun 26
|
Sep 26
|
Dec 26
|
Westpac
|
4.10%
|
3.85%
|
3.60%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
NAB
|
4.10%
|
3.85%
|
3.60%
|
3.35%
|
3.10%
|
3.10%
|
3.10%
|
3.10%
|
CommBank
|
4.10%
|
3.85%
|
3.60%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|
3.35%
|ANZ
|4.10%
|4.10%
|3.85%
|3.85%
|–
|–
|–
|–
ASX cash rate forecasts: RBA Rate Indicator
This tracks market expectations of a change in the cash rate, shown as a percentage probability. Results are based on market determined prices in the ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures
|Trading Day
|No Change
|Decrease to 3.85%
|13 March
|88%
|12%
|14 March
|88%
|12%
|17 March
|88%
|12%
|18 March
|90%
|10%
|19 March
|92%
|8%
|20 March
|90%
|10%
|21 March
|90%
|10%
|24 March
|92%
|8%
|25 March
|92%
|8%
|26 March
|92%
|8%
How can homeowners save on loan repayments?
If lenders reduce their variable home loan rates by 25 basis points, in line with the latest cash rate decision, Aussie homeowners could see meaningful savings on their monthly repayments.
According to Mozo’s analysis, the average Aussie borrower with a $665,978 loan could save approximately $104 per month, or $1,253 per year, if their bank delivered the full rate cut.
Borrowers in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory are likely to see the biggest difference in terms of dollar value on their mortgage repayments. See below for a state-by-state comparison and breakdown of potential borrower savings:
|
RBA cuts to 4.10%
|
State
|
Loan Amount
|
Monthly Repayments ($)
|
Repayments After Cut ($)
|
Monthly Repayment Difference ($)
|
Yearly Repayment Difference ($)
|
Australia
|
$665,978
|
$4,585
|
$4,480
|
-$104
|
-$1,253
|
NSW
|
$810,744
|
$5,581
|
$5,454
|
-$127
|
-$1,525
|
VIC
|
$631,514
|
$4,347
|
$4,248
|
-$99
|
-$1,188
|
QLD
|
$635,416
|
$4,374
|
$4,275
|
-$100
|
-$1,195
|
SA
|
$580,207
|
$3,994
|
$3,903
|
-$91
|
-$1,092
|
WA
|
$598,771
|
$4,122
|
$4,028
|
-$94
|
-$1,126
|
TAS
|
$473,180
|
$3,257
|
$3,183
|
-$74
|
-$890
|
NT
|
$465,348
|
$3,203
|
$3,130
|
-$73
|
-$875
|
ACT
|
$649,762
|
$4,473
|
$4,371
|
-$102
|
-$1,222
|
Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest, LVR <80%. average variable rate of 6.71% as of 12th feb 2025, and 6.71% minus 0.25% used for cash rate at 4.10% figure. data accurate as at 12th february 2025. average home loan size based on abs lending indicators data average loan sizes for owner occupier dwellings by state, december 2024 – this information was released 12th february 2025.
If you’re struggling to service your loan, you might consider calling your lender to negotiate your rate or do your own research to investigate whether refinancing may be a viable option.
The best path for you will depend on your individual financial circumstances.
Looking to buy your first home? Consider these three ways to break into the property market.
Compare a range of home loans, listed on the Mozo database, below.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Basic Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 30% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.39
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,805
- No ongoing fees
- Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
- No application or account management fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$350
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$400.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
70.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - up to $10,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Macquarie home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,931
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Basic Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 30% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.39
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,805
- No ongoing fees
- Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
- No application or account management fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$350
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$400.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
70.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - up to $10,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Macquarie home loansGo to site
-
Switch & Save One Year Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.54
%
p.a.
Fixed 1 year
- Comparison rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,852
- No penalty for early payout
- No penalty for making additional payments
- 100% Savings Offset facility
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.54% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.64% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$1,555
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
-
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$900,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Transport Mutual Credit Union home loansGo to site
-
Switch and Save Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.64
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.75
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,883
- No penalty for early payout
- No penalty for making additional payments
- 100% Savings Offset facility
- interest rate
-
5.64% p.a. (5.75% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$1,555
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
-
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$100,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$900,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$100.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Transport Mutual Credit Union home loansGo to site
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.69% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.99% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Simple Home Loan Variable
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No application, ongoing or monthly fees
- Make additional repayments at any time
- Access your money via internet banking at any time
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
-
OMG Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.77
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No ongoing annual fees
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.