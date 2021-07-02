Compare Big Four home loan interest rates: How do CBA, NAB, ANZ and Westpac stack up?

By JP Pelosi · · 5 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure

Key Points:

  • The Big Four banks (CBA, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac) lend most home loans in Australia.
  • Smaller lenders often have lower home loan interest rates than the Big Four banks. 
  • All Big Four banks have recently cut interest rates on select home loans.
Big 4 - Compare Big Four home loan interest rates How do ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac stack up

If you have a home loan, odds are it’s with one of the Big Four: CBA, ANZ, NAB, or Westpac.

While these banks are household names, they don't always offer the lowest interest rates. 

In fact, all four of Australia's largest financial providers have hiked variable interest rates in response to decisions made by the Reserve Bank of Australia, totalling 425 basis points worth of rate rises since May 2022, before passing on the 25 basis point February 2025 rate cut.

So, if you’re with one of the Big Four, is there an opportunity to save? Here’s how these banks' variable home loan rates for owner-occupied properties compare to other Aussie lenders.

Comparison of Big Four variable rates

Some of the key trends to look for in 2025 include:

  • More RBA cash rate decisions – further cuts expected.
  • Home loan rate reductions in line with any future RBA cuts.
  • Political parties campaigning on cost-of-living and rate relief. 
  • Regulatory shifts impacting lending criteria and rate structures.

At the time of writing, these are now the lowest rates on offer from the Big Four banks.

Lowest variable rates Big Four banks (LVR <80%) ^^

Bank
 Loan
 Variable rate
CBA
 Digi Home Loan 
 5.94% p.a. (6.07% p.a. comparison rate*)
ANZ
 Simplicity PLUS Special Offer
 6.29% p.a. (6.29% p.a. comparison rate*)
NAB
 Base Variable Rate Home Loan
 6.19% p.a. (6.25% p.a. comparison rate*)
Westpac
 Flexi First Option Home Loan Special Offer
 6.54% p.a. (6.86% p.a. comparison rate*)

While some of these offers from the major banks are fairly cheap home loans, there are lenders in our database with lower rates on comparable loans, highlighting why it's crucial to compare. 

Below are the lowest variable rates among lenders on Mozo's database at the time of writing.

Lowest variable rates Mozo database (LVR <80%) ^^

Lender
 Loan
 Variable rate
Gateway Bank
 Green Plus Home Loan
 5.60% (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*)
Homeloans360
 Owner Variable Home Loan
 5.64% (5.64% p.a. comparison rate*)
Pacific Mortgage Group
 Standard Variable Home Loan
 5.64% (5.64% p.a. comparison rate*)
The Capricornian
 No Frills Home Loan
 5.64% (5.68%p.a. comparison rate*)
Bank of China
 Discount Home Loan 5.68% (5.86% p.a. comparison rate*)

The average variable rate in the Mozo database (OO, P&I, LVR < 80%) currently sits at 6.44% p.a. – 27 basis points below the average variable rate offered by the four major banks (6.71% p.a.).

So, what does this mean for your budget? By refinancing from the lowest Big Four variable rate of 5.94% p.a. to a the lowest rate in Mozo's database of 5.60% p.a., borrowers with a $400,000 mortgage could shave $83 off their monthly repayments – that's $24,678 in total interest paid.

Variable rate $400,000 loan over 25 years (OO, P&I, LVR <80%) ^^

Category
 Variable rate
 Monthly repayments
 Total interest paid
Mozo database lowest
 5.60% p.a.
 $2,480
 $344,088
Big Four lowest
 5.94% p.a.
 $2,563
 $368,766
Mozo database average
 6.44% p.a.
 $2,708
 $405,755
Big Four average
 6.71% p.a.
 $2,614
 $426,065

Of course, the figures in the table are based on the specific scenario outlined above. You can crunch your own numbers using our mortgage repayments calculator and rate change calculator.

Comparison of Big Four variable rates

As for fixed rate loans, numerous banks recently made cuts to many of their terms. However, the Big Four's average fixed rates are slightly higher than Mozo's database averages, except for 4-year terms.

Mozo fixed rate averages vs Big Four averages (LVR <80%) ^^

Term
 Mozo database average
 Big Four average
1-year
 6.02%
 6.02%
2-year
 5.88%
 5.89%
3-year
 5.89%
 5.90%
4-year
 6.14%
 6.12%
5-year
 6.16%
 6.27%

However, there are cheaper-still fixed-rate home loans in Mozo's database. See below.

Lowest fixed rates in the Mozo database (OO, P&I LVR <80%) ^^

1 year: Homeloans360 Fixed Home Loan | 5.39% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate*) 

2 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate*)

3 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.01% p.a. comparison rate*)

4 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.15% p.a. comparison rate*)

5 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.01% p.a. comparison rate*)

When will rates come down?

Interested in saving money? Search for a lower interest rate by checking out loans and lenders featured in our handy refinance comparison table, or cast your eyes over some of the offers below.

^^Owner occupier making principal and interest repayments on a $400,000 loan with an <80% LVR.

See our dedicated home loan statistics page for more information on average mortgage rates.

Last updated 2 April 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Built by CommBank
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • No ongoing fees
    • Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
    • No application or account management fees
  • Promoted

    Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.79 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.83 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,931
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
  • Promoted

    Budget Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.79 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,931
    Go to site
    • RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Split loan available
  • Promoted

    Neat Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.84 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,947
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility
    • No annual fee to pay

  • Basic Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 30% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.39 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.82 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,805
    Go to site
    • No ongoing fees
    • Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
    • No application or account management fees

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    6.00 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,899
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • Built by CommBank
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees

  • Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • No application, ongoing or monthly fees
    • Make additional repayments at any time
    • Access your money via internet banking at any time

  • OMG Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.74 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.77 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,915
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months
Showing 8 results from 413 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Calculators

Crunch the numbers with our range of free calculators covering all areas of finance. See all

Rate change calculator icon Home loan rate change calculator Borrowing calculator icon Home loan borrowing calculator Repayment calculator icon Mortgage repayment calculator Stamp duty calculator icon Stamp duty calculator Budget calculator icon Budget calculator See all calculators icon See all calculators

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans