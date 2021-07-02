Compare Big Four home loan interest rates: How do CBA, NAB, ANZ and Westpac stack up? Last updated Wednesday, 2 April 2025 · 5 min read By JP Pelosi · 5 min read Fact Checked Advertiser disclosure

Key Points: The Big Four banks (CBA, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac) lend most home loans in Australia.

Smaller lenders often have lower home loan interest rates than the Big Four banks.

All Big Four banks have recently cut interest rates on select home loans.

Comparison of Big Four variable rates

As for fixed rate loans, numerous banks recently made cuts to many of their terms. However, the Big Four's average fixed rates are slightly higher than Mozo's database averages, except for 4-year terms. Mozo fixed rate averages vs Big Four averages (LVR <80%) ^^ Term

Mozo database average

Big Four average

1-year

6.02%

6.02%

2-year

5.88%

5.89%

3-year

5.89%

5.90%

4-year

6.14%

6.12%

5-year

6.16%

6.27%

However, there are cheaper-still fixed-rate home loans in Mozo's database. See below. Lowest fixed rates in the Mozo database (OO, P&I LVR <80%) ^^ 1 year: Homeloans360 Fixed Home Loan | 5.39% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate*) 2 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate*) 3 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.01% p.a. comparison rate*) 4 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.15% p.a. comparison rate*) 5 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.01% p.a. comparison rate*)

Interested in saving money? Search for a lower interest rate by checking out loans and lenders featured in our handy refinance comparison table, or cast your eyes over some of the offers below. ^^Owner occupier making principal and interest repayments on a $400,000 loan with an <80% LVR. See our dedicated home loan statistics page for more information on average mortgage rates.

