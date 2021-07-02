Compare Big Four home loan interest rates: How do CBA, NAB, ANZ and Westpac stack up?
Key Points:
- The Big Four banks (CBA, NAB, ANZ, and Westpac) lend most home loans in Australia.
- Smaller lenders often have lower home loan interest rates than the Big Four banks.
- All Big Four banks have recently cut interest rates on select home loans.
If you have a home loan, odds are it’s with one of the Big Four: CBA, ANZ, NAB, or Westpac.
While these banks are household names, they don't always offer the lowest interest rates.
In fact, all four of Australia's largest financial providers have hiked variable interest rates in response to decisions made by the Reserve Bank of Australia, totalling 425 basis points worth of rate rises since May 2022, before passing on the 25 basis point February 2025 rate cut.
So, if you’re with one of the Big Four, is there an opportunity to save? Here’s how these banks' variable home loan rates for owner-occupied properties compare to other Aussie lenders.
Comparison of Big Four variable rates
Some of the key trends to look for in 2025 include:
- More RBA cash rate decisions – further cuts expected.
- Home loan rate reductions in line with any future RBA cuts.
- Political parties campaigning on cost-of-living and rate relief.
- Regulatory shifts impacting lending criteria and rate structures.
At the time of writing, these are now the lowest rates on offer from the Big Four banks.
Lowest variable rates Big Four banks (LVR <80%) ^^
|
Bank
|
Loan
|
Variable rate
|
CBA
|
Digi Home Loan
|5.94% p.a. (6.07% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
ANZ
|
Simplicity PLUS Special Offer
|6.29% p.a. (6.29% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
NAB
|
Base Variable Rate Home Loan
|6.19% p.a. (6.25% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
Westpac
|
Flexi First Option Home Loan Special Offer
|6.54% p.a. (6.86% p.a. comparison rate*)
While some of these offers from the major banks are fairly cheap home loans, there are lenders in our database with lower rates on comparable loans, highlighting why it's crucial to compare.
Below are the lowest variable rates among lenders on Mozo's database at the time of writing.
Lowest variable rates Mozo database (LVR <80%) ^^
|
Lender
|
Loan
|
Variable rate
|
Gateway Bank
|
Green Plus Home Loan
|5.60% (5.88% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
Homeloans360
|
Owner Variable Home Loan
|5.64% (5.64% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
Pacific Mortgage Group
|
Standard Variable Home Loan
|5.64% (5.64% p.a. comparison rate*)
|
The Capricornian
|
No Frills Home Loan
|5.64% (5.68%p.a. comparison rate*)
|
Bank of China
|Discount Home Loan
|5.68% (5.86% p.a. comparison rate*)
The average variable rate in the Mozo database (OO, P&I, LVR < 80%) currently sits at 6.44% p.a. – 27 basis points below the average variable rate offered by the four major banks (6.71% p.a.).
So, what does this mean for your budget? By refinancing from the lowest Big Four variable rate of 5.94% p.a. to a the lowest rate in Mozo's database of 5.60% p.a., borrowers with a $400,000 mortgage could shave $83 off their monthly repayments – that's $24,678 in total interest paid.
Variable rate $400,000 loan over 25 years (OO, P&I, LVR <80%) ^^
|
Category
|
Variable rate
|
Monthly repayments
|
Total interest paid
|
Mozo database lowest
|5.60% p.a.
|$2,480
|$344,088
|
Big Four lowest
|5.94% p.a.
|$2,563
|$368,766
|
Mozo database average
|6.44% p.a.
|$2,708
|$405,755
|
Big Four average
|6.71% p.a.
|$2,614
|$426,065
Of course, the figures in the table are based on the specific scenario outlined above. You can crunch your own numbers using our mortgage repayments calculator and rate change calculator.
Comparison of Big Four variable rates
As for fixed rate loans, numerous banks recently made cuts to many of their terms. However, the Big Four's average fixed rates are slightly higher than Mozo's database averages, except for 4-year terms.
Mozo fixed rate averages vs Big Four averages (LVR <80%) ^^
|
Term
|
Mozo database average
|
Big Four average
|
1-year
|6.02%
|6.02%
|
2-year
|5.88%
|5.89%
|
3-year
|5.89%
|5.90%
|
4-year
|6.14%
|6.12%
|
5-year
|6.16%
|6.27%
However, there are cheaper-still fixed-rate home loans in Mozo's database. See below.
Lowest fixed rates in the Mozo database (OO, P&I LVR <80%) ^^
1 year: Homeloans360 Fixed Home Loan | 5.39% p.a. (5.62% p.a. comparison rate*)
2 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate*)
3 years: Australian Mutual Bank Fixed Rate Home Loan | 5.29% p.a. (6.01% p.a. comparison rate*)
4 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.15% p.a. comparison rate*)
5 years: Newcastle Permanent Special Fixed Rate Loan | 5.59% p.a. (7.01% p.a. comparison rate*)
Interested in saving money? Search for a lower interest rate by checking out loans and lenders featured in our handy refinance comparison table, or cast your eyes over some of the offers below.
^^Owner occupier making principal and interest repayments on a $400,000 loan with an <80% LVR.
See our dedicated home loan statistics page for more information on average mortgage rates.
-
Promoted
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.65
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- Built by CommBank
- The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
- No application or banking fees
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.65% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
Rate automatically discounted by 0.01% p.a. every year up to a maximum discount of 0.30% p.a..
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Unloan home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Basic Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 30% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.39
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,805
- No ongoing fees
- Free redraw from your loan using Macquarie Online.
- No application or account management fees
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.49% p.a. (5.87% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.39% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.81% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.59% p.a. (5.78% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.89% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$400.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
70.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$10,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - up to $10,000 p.a.
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Macquarie home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Variable Home Loan 90
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 10% min deposit
- Offset available
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.83
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,931
- No monthly or ongoing fees
- Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$530.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$0.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
90.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$50,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$2,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
yes
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Offset sub-account available for additional +0.10%. $300 discharge fee and $250 discharge documentation fee applicable if loan doesnt go to full term.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about loans.com.au home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Budget Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 20% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.79
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.82
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,931
- RATE CUT NOW LIVE!
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
5.79% p.a. (5.82% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$350.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
80.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
The $449 application fee is waived for <80% LVR Owner Occupier Principal and Interest loans.
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
Promoted
Neat Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.84
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.86
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,947
- Free extra repayments
- Easy redraw facility
- No annual fee to pay
- interest rate
-
5.84% p.a. (5.86% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$250.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$300.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$80,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
-
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
no
- Other restrictions
-
If the valuation is over $360, ubank will cover the first $360. Home loans with a term of greater than 30 years will only be available for owner-occupied P&I 80% LVR purchase applications.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about ubank home loansGo to site
-
-
Fixed Home Loan
- Fixed rate
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 5% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Cashback
- Interest rate
-
5.69
%
p.a.
Fixed 2 years
- Comparison rate
-
6.00
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,899
- Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
- Split loan available
- interest rate
-
1 year - 5.89% p.a. (6.05% p.a. comparison rate)
2 years - 5.69% p.a. (6.00% p.a. comparison rate)
3 years - 5.69% p.a. (5.98% p.a. comparison rate)
4 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
5 years - 5.89% p.a. (6.03% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
5.99% p.a.
- Upfront fees
-
$799.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$6.00 monthly
- Discharge Fee
-
$350.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
95.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$10,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Fixed
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free up to 1 year in advance
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$500.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Monthly fee only applies to fixed period of loan.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
$4,000 cashback for loans $750,000 and above with a maximum LVR of 80%, settled within 90 days of application for refinancers or 180 for purchase loans. $3,000 for loans between $500k and $749k, $2,000 for loans between $250k and $499k.
Read reviews and learn more about IMB Bank home loansGo to site
-
-
Simple Home Loan Variable
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No application, ongoing or monthly fees
- Make additional repayments at any time
- Access your money via internet banking at any time
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.74% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$0.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$175.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$150,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$3,500,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
Valuation and legal fees covered up to $1,000. Anything above this charged at cost.
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about First Option Bank home loansGo to site
-
OMG Home Loan
- Owner occupier
- Principal & Interest
- 40% min deposit
- Redraw available
- Interest rate
-
5.74
%
p.a.
Variable
- Comparison rate
-
5.77
%
p.a.
- Initial monthly repayment
-
$2,915
- No ongoing annual fees
- Pre-approval valid for 3 months
- interest rate
-
5.74% p.a. (5.77% p.a. comparison rate)
- Fixed loan revert rate
-
n/a
- Upfront fees
-
$300.00
- Ongoing fees
-
$0.00
- Discharge Fee
-
$395.00
- Package
-
-
- Maximum loan to value ratio
-
60.00%
- minimum borrowing amount
-
$20,000
- maximum borrowing amount
-
$5,000,000
- type of mortgage
-
Variable
- Repayment types
-
Principal & Interest
- Availability
-
Owner Occupier
- Repayment options
-
Weekly, Fortnightly, Monthly
- Extra repayments
-
yes - free
- Redraw facility
-
yes - free
- Minimum redraw amount
-
$0.00
- Offset account
-
no
- Split account
-
yes
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
- Special Offers
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about BCU Bank home loansGo to site
Your selected home loans
Calculators
Crunch the numbers with our range of free calculators covering all areas of finance. See all
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.