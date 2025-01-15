Meet the local banks attracting customers from a distance
One of the greatest benefits of the digital banking revolution for Australian consumers and small banking providers alike is that the boundaries that once existed are no longer.
With 99.1% of all banking transactions now taking place digitally^, this has opened up some fantastic opportunities for Aussies looking for better deals on their banking products. It’s also been a big win for smaller banking providers in seeking out new customers beyond their traditional catchments.
When you could be paying thousands less in interest on your mortgage each year or earning hundreds more in interest on your savings, not being a local could be a savvy financial move to consider in 2025.
Check out the Mozo editor’s rundown of some of the providers now operating in your banking hood.
Home Loans
IMB - Budget Home Loan
- 5.29% p.a. variable rate (5.32% p.a. comparison rate*) for borrowing up to 80% loan to value ratio
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
- Unrestricted additional repayments
For over 144 years, IMB has been providing banking services to people in the Wollongong area, and now with a digitally-led focus it is open to all Australians. The Budget Home Loan includes a life-of-loan discount off the standard variable interest rate so you’ll always pay less. If your LVR is 80% or less, there’s also currently a cashback offer which is scaled depending on your borrowing amount, with the maximum amount up to $4,000 for loans above $700K once approved. There are no monthly fees and the Budget Home Loan comes with the ability to make unrestricted additional repayments to pay your mortgage off sooner. Loan terms of up to 30 years. No offset account.
BCU Fixed Rate Home Loan
- 5.29% p.a. for 2 years (5.67% p.a. comparison rate*)
- No establishment or annual ongoing fee
- Just 5% deposit required
Member-owned BCU fixed rate home loan has no establishment fee, no ongoing annual fee, and competitive rates. You can lock in up to 5 years (rates may vary) and there is an option to make weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments. During the fixed period you can also make extra repayments of up to $25,000. The loan is also available with just a 5% deposit. Other fees may apply. No offset account.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
