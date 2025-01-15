Meet the local banks attracting customers from a distance

One of the greatest benefits of the digital banking revolution for Australian consumers and small banking providers alike is that the boundaries that once existed are no longer.

With 99.1% of all banking transactions now taking place digitally^, this has opened up some fantastic opportunities for Aussies looking for better deals on their banking products. It’s also been a big win for smaller banking providers in seeking out new customers beyond their traditional catchments.

When you could be paying thousands less in interest on your mortgage each year or earning hundreds more in interest on your savings, not being a local could be a savvy financial move to consider in 2025.

Check out the Mozo editor’s rundown of some of the providers now operating in your banking hood.