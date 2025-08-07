RBA rate‑cut watchlist: fastest movers and who’s leaving savings on the table

By Peter Terlato · · 4 min read
Fact Checked
Advertiser disclosure
Interest rates down

With a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate cut all but locked in for Tuesday 12 August, the race is on to see which lenders will deliver relief to borrowers first – and which will drag their feet. A 0.25 percentage point cut could save the average mortgage holder hundreds of dollars a year, but history shows not every bank passes it on quickly, or in full.

By analysing how lenders responded to the May 2025 rate cut – looking at both the speed of their announcements and the size of the savings they handed over – Mozo has built a rate‑cut leaderboard that reveals the fastest movers, the slow walkers and those most likely to keep a slice of the RBA’s cut for themselves.

Fastest movers from the last rate cut

The table below shows how quickly lenders passed on variable home loan rate reductions, measured from the RBA’s most recent rate cut on 20 May, 2025.

Lender Effective date for cut Delay since RBA decision
Unloan
 20 May
 Same day
Athena Home Loans
 20 May
 Same day
Macquarie Bank
 23 May
 3 days
Gateway Bank
 27 May
 7 days
Police Bank
 27 May
 7 days
Defence Bank
 28 May
 8 days
ubank
 29 May
 9 days
Qudos
 29 May
 9 days
Bank First
 29 May
 9 days
Coastline
 29 May
 9 days
Compare Australia’s best home loans now

Big Four banks rate cut timing

While many smaller lenders responded swiftly to the May rate cut, the Big Four banks were noticeably slower to pass on the savings. Westpac was the slowest of the group, taking 14 days to act. None of the majors matched the same‑day moves from Unloan or Athena. Mozo’s analysis shows most lenders typically pass on cuts by the second Friday after an RBA decision, or during the week that follows.

Lender Effective date Delay since RBA decision
Commonwealth Bank (CBA)
 30 May
 10 days
NAB
 30 May
 10 days
ANZ
 30 May
 10 days
Westpac
 3 June
 14 days

Who is likely to keep a slice of the RBA’s cut?

While the RBA cash rate cuts are intended to provide relief to borrowers, lenders are not legally required to pass on the full cut. A lender's decision to pass on a cut in full, in part, or not at all can be influenced by factors such as profit margins and competition. In some cases, lenders may retain a portion of the cut to boost profitability and free up cashflow to invest in other economic activities.

Following the May 2025 RBA rate cut, all lenders in the Mozo database, including the Big Four banks, passed on the full 0.25 percentage point reduction. Historically, some lenders have been more inclined to hold back a percentage of rate cuts, especially when the RBA cuts rates rapidly and frequently. For example, after the February 2025 rate cut, Virgin Money was a notable exception, holding rates in place.

The real cost of rate cut delays

A 0.25% rate cut can lead to significant savings over time – but only if passed on promptly. Delays can cost borrowers hundreds or even thousands over the life of a loan.

The RBA typically adjusts the cash rate multiple times a year, with periods of both high volatility and long pauses. For instance, during 2022–2023, the cash rate rose 13 times. In contrast, it held steady from late 2016 to mid-2019.

Over a 30-year loan term, it’s reasonable to expect dozens of rate changes. Based on past trends, borrowers could face anywhere from 50 to over 100 movements – up or down – across the life of their mortgage.

Rate cut savings

Based on Mozo's calculations, using RBA lending rate data, the variable rate for a home loan with an 80% LVR at approximately 5.85% p.a., we can see the impact of a rate cut. For a 25-year, $660,000 loan, the monthly repayment is about $4,192. 

When a 0.25% rate cut is passed on, the interest rate drops to 5.60% p.a. This lowers the monthly repayment to approximately $4,092, resulting in a monthly saving of $100. This saving can make a real difference to a household budget, whether it's used for other expenses or to pay down the loan faster.

IF RBA CUTS THE CASH RATE TO 3.60%
Amount
 Previous monthly repayment
 New monthly repayment
 Difference (monthly)
 Difference (annually)
$350,000
 $2,223
 $2,170
 -$53
 -$634
$500,000
 $3,176
 $3,100
 -$75
 -$905
$660,000
 $4,192
 $4,092
 -$100
 -$1,195
$750,000
 $4,764
 $4,651
 -$113
 -$1,358
$1,000,000
 $6,352
 $6,201
 -$151
 -$1,811
Source: mozo.com.au Based on 25 year terms, Owner Occupier Principal & Interest. Average Owner-Occupier Variable Housing Rate estimate of 5.85% (using 25bp less than 6.10% as of April 2025 Lenders' Interest Rates, RBA), and $660,000 as the average loan size for owner occupier dwellings (Lending Indicators, ABS, March Quarter 2025).
Compare Australia’s best home loans now

The cost of a delay

Any delay in applying a rate cut means borrowers continue to pay the higher interest rate, directly costing them money. The monthly saving of $100 breaks down to about $3.29 per day. 

A 10-day delay costs the borrower around $32.89 in forgone savings, while a 14-day delay costs about $46.03. While these figures might seem small, the cost can easily accumulate over the life of the loan, especially if multiple rate cuts are delayed. This highlights why it's so important for lenders to pass on rate changes swiftly.

What can borrowers do now?

  1. Check your lender’s track record: If you’re with a slow mover, you may face delays or miss out on the full benefit of rate cuts.
  2. Contact your lender: Ask if they can offer you a more competitive rate — especially if you’ve seen better deals elsewhere.
  3. Compare rates on Mozo: Review current home loan rates, fees and features to make sure you're getting value.
  4. Consider switching: Refinancing to a lender that regularly passes on cuts quickly and in full could save you thousands over time.

Compare refinance options below

Mozo may receive payment if you click products on our site. We don’t compare the entire market, but you can compare more home loans here.
Last updated 7 August 2025 Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
What are your home loan needs?
Loan purpose
Buying or Refinancing
  • Promoted

    Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank
  • Promoted

    Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.56 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.
  • Promoted

    Basic Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
    • No account-keeping or monthly fees
  • Promoted

    Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Optimum Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    4.99 % p.a.
    Fixed 1 year
    Comparison rate
    5.99 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,681
    Go to site
    • No application, establishment or monthly fees
    • Make extra repayments up to $20,000 per year
    • Free redraw facility to access additional funds

  • Fixed Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.09 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.69 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,712
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Up to 12 months repayments in advance without penalties
    • Split loan available

  • 2-Year Discounted Simple Home Loan Variable

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Refinance only
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.24 % p.a.
    Variable for 24 months and then 5.49% p.a.
    Comparison rate
    5.45 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,758
    Go to site
    • 2-year discounted variable rate offer for owner-occupiers
    • No application or ongoing fees and up to $1,000 towards legal and valuation costs (T&Cs apply)
    • Make unlimited extra repayments and access free redraw anytime

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 5% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.67 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Make up to $25,000 extra repayments during a fixed period, fee free (T&Cs apply)
    • Lock in for up to 5 years.

  • Fixed Rate Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    Interest rate
    5.29 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.72 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,773
    Go to site
    • Free extra repayments of up to $25,000 during the fixed rate period.
    • Split loan available
    • Weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayment options

  • Unloan Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.40 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • The first home loan with an increasing discount (conditions apply)
    • No application or banking fees
    • Built by CommBank

  • Discount Great Rate Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.50 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • Get up to $3,000 cashback when you apply online (T&Cs apply)
    • No paperwork or payslips required (see site for details)
    • Low variable rate

  • OMG Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.49 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.52 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,836
    Go to site
    • No ongoing annual fees
    • Pre-approval valid for 3 months

  • Flex Home Loan

    • Fixed rate
    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.53 % p.a.
    Fixed 2 years
    Comparison rate
    5.86 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,848
    Go to site
    • Multiple offset accounts available
    • Free extra repayments
    • Easy redraw facility

  • Lite Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.56 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points every month
    • No ongoing home loan fees
    • Make additional repayments and redraw at no extra cost

  • Budget Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.57 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Get up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
    • Split loan available

  • Variable Home Loan 90

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 10% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.58 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • No monthly or ongoing fees
    • Option to add an offset for 0.10% p.a.

  • Everyday Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • Interest only
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.54 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,852
    Go to site
    • Access unlimited free redraw on extra repayments
    • No monthly account keeping fees
    • Option to split your loan (fee applies)

  • Loaded Variable Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 40% min deposit
    • Offset available
    • Redraw available
    Interest rate
    5.59 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.88 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,867
    Go to site
    • Earn Virgin Money Points at settlement and every month
    • 100% interest offset
    • Weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayment flexibility

  • Basic Home Loan

    • Owner occupier
    • Principal & Interest
    • 20% min deposit
    • Redraw available
    • Cashback
    Interest rate
    5.63 % p.a.
    Variable
    Comparison rate
    5.65 % p.a.
    Initial monthly repayment
    $2,880
    Go to site
    • $3,000 cashback when refinancing $700k+ (T&Cs apply)
    • Unlimited free redraw and extra repayments
    • No account-keeping or monthly fees
Showing 15 results from 409 home loans. Use the filters to see more

Want free expert advice on your home loan?

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home or refinance your existing loan, our friends at Aussie can help!

Learn more

* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.

** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.

^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards

Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.

While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.

Compare home loans