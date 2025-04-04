Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 4

Household spending in Australia rises in February, ABS

Household spending rose slightly in February (0.2%), according to seasonally adjusted figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

This follows a 0.5 per cent rise in January and a 0.2% rise in December.

ABS head of business statistics, Robert Ewing says that household spending climbed for the fifth month in a row in February, to be 3.3% higher than a year ago.

"Spending on recreational and cultural activities, purchases of new vehicles and eating out contributed to a 0.3% rise in discretionary spending," Ewing said. 

Health (+7.8%) and recreation and culture (+5.1%) made the largest contributions to this rise. 

"In contrast, spending on non-discretionary goods and services fell by 0.1 per cent, following a 1.7 per cent rise in January. Households reduced their spending on health, particularly doctor and hospital visits, while increasing their spending on Food."

Services spending was 5.2% higher than February 2024, while goods spending was up 1.7%. 

Household spending grew in five of the eight states and territories, the ABS said.

The highest percentage rises were seen in the Northern Territory (+0.5%), New South Wales (+0.4%) and Tasmania (+0.4%), while the Australian Capital Territory (-0.6%) had the largest fall.

Could the RBA move to cut rates again with new tariffs?

Financial markets have significantly increased their expectations for rate cuts following the Trump administration's new reciprocal tariffs regime. 

Traders now price in an 82% chance of a May rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia, up from 70% before the tariff announcement, with 3-4 total cuts anticipated for 2025, as reported by the Australian Financial Review this morning. 

The RBA's latest financial stability review warns that US tariffs and potential retaliatory measures pose a "risk to the global economy."

As Morningstar analysts note, the economic impact depends largely on how tariff revenue is handled. If recycled as tax cuts, it could reduce recession risk but wouldn't eliminate efficiency losses. 

However, mounting uncertainty among businesses and consumers may suppress spending regardless, potentially making the shock more recessionary than inflationary.

Without accompanying tax cuts, tariffs would likely necessitate more aggressive interest rate cuts. Conversely, if the tariff shock proves more inflationary, central banks might be forced to delay planned rate reductions. 

This will clearly be a hot topic for Aussie home owners and savers in the weeks to come. 

More homes for sale bodes well for autumn property buyers

Picture of jp-pelosi JP Pelosi

Good morning and welcome back to our live news blog!

In positive news for prospective property buyers this autumn, total nationwide residential property listings increased by 1% over the month of March 2025, reaching 251,605 listed properties, SQM Research said.

There was a monthly increase in listings across most major cities and that means potentially more options ahead of the typically busy pre-Easter season. 

Perth leads the way, recording the highest monthly rise at 6.3% and a 5.3% yearly increase, with listings reaching 16,080. 

Sydney saw a monthly rise of 4.3%, with listings reaching 34,686, 5.7% higher than the same time last year. 

Melbourne recorded a slight increase of 1.0% month-on-month, bringing total listings to 40,357, reflecting a 2.3% yearly decline. 

Adelaide recorded a 3.1% monthly increase and a yearly decline of 7.3%.

Hobart saw monthly and yearly gains of 2.4% and 4.2% respectively. 

Canberra posted a strong yearly growth of 11.4%, and a 0.6.% monthly increase in listings. 

Brisbane is down a bit, seeing a decline of 0.8% compared to February and 9.8% yearly decline. 

While auction numbers have eased week on week, as per Corelogic, it should be noted that auctions have picked up significantly on the same time last year (up 21%).

Many buyers will look beyond auctions as well, hoping to snag a purchase privately.

