Household spending rose slightly in February (0.2%), according to seasonally adjusted figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
This follows a 0.5 per cent rise in January and a 0.2% rise in December.
ABS head of business statistics, Robert Ewing says that household spending climbed for the fifth month in a row in February, to be 3.3% higher than a year ago.
"Spending on recreational and cultural activities, purchases of new vehicles and eating out contributed to a 0.3% rise in discretionary spending," Ewing said.
Health (+7.8%) and recreation and culture (+5.1%) made the largest contributions to this rise.
"In contrast, spending on non-discretionary goods and services fell by 0.1 per cent, following a 1.7 per cent rise in January. Households reduced their spending on health, particularly doctor and hospital visits, while increasing their spending on Food."
Services spending was 5.2% higher than February 2024, while goods spending was up 1.7%.
Household spending grew in five of the eight states and territories, the ABS said.
The highest percentage rises were seen in the Northern Territory (+0.5%), New South Wales (+0.4%) and Tasmania (+0.4%), while the Australian Capital Territory (-0.6%) had the largest fall.
