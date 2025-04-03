There’s been a lot of movement in the credit card space this past month, but it hasn’t come through in rate cuts. Most of the changes have been to introductory offers. Some providers have sweetened the deal, but most have gone the other way, cutting back bonus points, shortening balance transfer periods or scrapping cashback offers altogether.
Here are some of the more noteworthy changes we’ve seen:
Annual fee increased: $0 → $199 starting year 2 (Rewards Plus)$0 → $399 starting year 2 (Quantas)
St.George / BoM
Amplify Qantas Platinum
50k → 75k
–
Suncorp
Clear Options Platinum
140k → 100k (Suncorp Rewards)
–
Current standout offers
Despite the scale-back in perks, a few cards are still offering strong value in various categories.
Category
Card(s)
Offer
0% Balance Transfer
ANZ Low Rate – Balance Transfer Offer
0% for 26 months (3% fee)
Introductory Purchase Rate
Citi Rewards – Balance Transfer and Purchases Offer
0% for 15 months
Lowest Purchase Rate
G&C Mutual Low Rate Visa Unity Bank Low Rate Visa
7.49% p.a.
Introductory Bonus Points
Citi Prestige
250,000 Citi Rewards
American Express Platinum Charge Card
200,000 Membership Rewards
Citi Premier
200,000 Citi or Velocity
St.George / BoM / BSA Amplify Signature
180,000 Amplify
Westpac Altitude Black
180,000 Altitude
ANZ Rewards Black
180,000 ANZ Rewards
Qantas Money Qantas Premier Titanium
150,000 Qantas
Bottom line
It's clear that promotional offers have been on the chopping block lately. That said, there are still some solid deals around if you take a closer squiz. So why not take the opportunity to compare your reward card options here at Mozo?
Scorecard: NSW ranks poorly for economic performance and property development
Recent data releases have highlighted the poor performance of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, particularly in the areas of economic growth and property development.
Today, the Institute of Public Affairs – a non-profit public policy think tank – released its second annual State Economic Scorecard, which ranks the performance of Australian states on key indicators.
The report exposed New South Wales (NSW) as Australia’s worst overall performing state. The scorecard shows NSW had the weakest retail trade record over the past year, coupled with the highest rental costs.
Here’s a breakdown of the other states’ economic performance:
Queensland stands as the nation's top-performing state, boasting the lowest state debt and the most favourable energy prices.
Tasmania climbed to second place, leading in per capita economic growth, wage increases, productivity gains, and the lowest rental costs in the country.
Western Australia dropped from first to third. While it still holds the lowest tax burden, strongest job growth, and best retail trade conditions, weaker economic growth, wages, productivity, and rising rents pose challenges.
South Australia slipped from second place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, largely due to having the worst energy price outcomes in the country.
Victoria remains the nation's second-worst performing state, burdened by the highest taxes and state debt, plus sluggish economic and job growth.
Property development is another tough issue facing NSW residents. The latest dwelling approvals data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that there were just 313 new apartment approvals in the Premier State in February. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded a rise in apartment approvals with 2,294 new apartments approved in the same month. You can see a state-by-state comparison in the chart below.
However, late last month the NSW government announced it would deliver 112,000 homes over the next five years, admitting that, “without these changes, New South Wales risks becoming a state without a future because it’s simply too expensive to put a roof over your head.”
Mortgage repayments on a $500k variable rate loan were only reduced by around $81/month, according to the Westpac/Melbourne Institute index. But, as can be seen in the chart below, consumer sentiment jumped to a three-year high in March.
“The flow on effect from the uptick in sentiment should translate into increased selling activity,” CoreLogic executive, research director, Asia-Pacific Tim Lawless said.
What’s ahead?
CoreLogic research suggests the outlook for interest rates remains positive, with the cash rate “likely” to come down further this year, albeit gradually. If core inflation remains below the top of the RBA’s target band (2-3%) – a second rate cut is “highly probable”.
Economists at the Big Four banks are forecasting between one and three more cuts in 2025, while financial markets have two more rate cuts priced in this year.
“If you're a borrower holding out for another rate cut, maybe it's time to ask yourself why you're waiting for the RBA to cut your rate for you, when there's ample opportunity to give yourself a bigger rate cut by shopping around," Mozo money & finance expert Rachel Wastell said.