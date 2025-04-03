Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 3

Offers shifting but rates staying put in credit card market

Brad Buzzard

There’s been a lot of movement in the credit card space this past month, but it hasn’t come through in rate cuts. Most of the changes have been to introductory offers. Some providers have sweetened the deal, but most have gone the other way, cutting back bonus points, shortening balance transfer periods or scrapping cashback offers altogether.

Here are some of the more noteworthy changes we’ve seen:

Credit card bonus offers changes

Provider
 Card
 Bonus points
 Other changes
ANZ
 Rewards Black
 180k → 110k + 50k after 1 year
 Cashback reduced: $150 → $100
Citi
 Premier
 200k → 110k (Velocity)
Westpac
 Altitude Platinum
 150k → 130k + 50k after 1 year
Qantas Money
 Premier Platinum
 Second-year bonus: 30k → 40k 
 0% Balance transfer reduced: 12 → 6 months
CommBank
 Smart Awards 
 100k → 80k (Awards Option) 60k → 50k (Qantas Points)
HSBC
 Premier World Mastercard
Annual fee increased: $0 → $199 starting year 2 (Rewards Plus)$0 → $399 starting year 2 (Quantas)
St.George / BoM
 Amplify Qantas Platinum
 50k → 75k
Suncorp
 Clear Options Platinum
 140k → 100k (Suncorp Rewards)

Current standout offers

Despite the scale-back in perks, a few cards are still offering strong value in various categories.

Category
 Card(s)
 Offer
0% Balance Transfer
 ANZ Low Rate – Balance Transfer Offer
 0% for 26 months (3% fee)
Introductory Purchase Rate
 Citi Rewards – Balance Transfer and Purchases Offer
 0% for 15 months
Lowest Purchase Rate
 G&C Mutual Low Rate Visa
Unity Bank Low Rate Visa
 7.49% p.a.
Introductory Bonus Points
 Citi Prestige
 250,000 Citi Rewards
American Express Platinum Charge Card
 200,000 Membership Rewards
Citi Premier
 200,000 Citi or Velocity
St.George / BoM / BSA Amplify Signature
 180,000 Amplify
Westpac Altitude Black
 180,000 Altitude
ANZ Rewards Black
 180,000 ANZ Rewards
Qantas Money Qantas Premier Titanium
 150,000 Qantas

Bottom line

It's clear that promotional offers have been on the chopping block lately. That said, there are still some solid deals around if you take a closer squiz. So why not take the opportunity to compare your reward card options here at Mozo?

Scorecard: NSW ranks poorly for economic performance and property development

Peter Terlato

Recent data releases have highlighted the poor performance of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, particularly in the areas of economic growth and property development.

Today, the Institute of Public Affairs – a non-profit public policy think tank – released its second annual State Economic Scorecard, which ranks the performance of Australian states on key indicators.

The report exposed New South Wales (NSW) as Australia’s worst overall performing state. The scorecard shows NSW had the weakest retail trade record over the past year, coupled with the highest rental costs.

Here’s a breakdown of the other states’ economic performance:

  • Queensland stands as the nation's top-performing state, boasting the lowest state debt and the most favourable energy prices.
  • Tasmania climbed to second place, leading in per capita economic growth, wage increases, productivity gains, and the lowest rental costs in the country.
  • Western Australia dropped from first to third. While it still holds the lowest tax burden, strongest job growth, and best retail trade conditions, weaker economic growth, wages, productivity, and rising rents pose challenges.
  • South Australia slipped from second place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, largely due to having the worst energy price outcomes in the country.
  • Victoria remains the nation's second-worst performing state, burdened by the highest taxes and state debt, plus sluggish economic and job growth.

Property development is another tough issue facing NSW residents. The latest dwelling approvals data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that there were just 313 new apartment approvals in the Premier State in February. Meanwhile, Victoria recorded a rise in apartment approvals with 2,294 new apartments approved in the same month. You can see a state-by-state comparison in the chart below.

However, late last month the NSW government announced it would deliver 112,000 homes over the next five years, admitting that, “without these changes, New South Wales risks becoming a state without a future because it’s simply too expensive to put a roof over your head.”

If you’re living in NSW and are suffering from steep rental costs or struggling to meet your mortgage repayments, you can use Mozo’s guides and comparison tables to seek out helpful solutions.

Cash rate unchanged this month but housing values have already seen positive gains

Peter Terlato

Australian home values rose in February (0.3%) before increasing again in March (0.4%), according to the latest research from property insights provider CoreLogic.

After cutting the cash rate for the first time in four years in February 2025, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to hold rates at their meeting earlier this week. However, the 25 basis point cut from 4.35% to 4.10% has been enough to deliver two consecutive months of rising property values across the country.

Mortgage repayments on a $500k variable rate loan were only reduced by around $81/month, according to the Westpac/Melbourne Institute index. But, as can be seen in the chart below, consumer sentiment jumped to a three-year high in March.

“The flow on effect from the uptick in sentiment should translate into increased selling activity,” CoreLogic executive, research director, Asia-Pacific Tim Lawless said.

What’s ahead?

CoreLogic research suggests the outlook for interest rates remains positive, with the cash rate “likely” to come down further this year, albeit gradually. If core inflation remains below the top of the RBA’s target band (2-3%) – a second rate cut is “highly probable”.

Economists at the Big Four banks are forecasting between one and three more cuts in 2025, while financial markets have two more rate cuts priced in this year.

“If you're a borrower holding out for another rate cut, maybe it's time to ask yourself why you're waiting for the RBA to cut your rate for you, when there's ample opportunity to give yourself a bigger rate cut by shopping around," Mozo money & finance expert Rachel Wastell said.

