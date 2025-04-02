In the lead-up to the May federal election, both sides of government have been spruiking policies and promises to the Australian public.
One example is the Coalition's intention to work with Australia's prudential regulator, APRA, to lower the mortgage serviceability buffer in an attempt to enhance the borrowing capacity for many Australians.
For first homebuyers, a reduced buffer means banks won’t stress-test loans as harshly, potentially increasing borrowing power and making it easier to enter the market.
For refinancers, it could provide more flexibility, helping those locked out of better deals due to strict lending rules switch lenders and secure lower interest rates.
However, there are risks to consider. Interest rates remain high, and borrowers need to be confident they can manage repayments in the long run. A boost in borrowing power could also drive up property prices, especially in competitive markets.
The Coalition has doubled down on its proposal to let first-home buyers withdraw up to $50,000 from super for a deposit, despite new modelling warning it could drive up property prices by 7.4% to 10.3%, or around $92,500 in capital cities.
Commissioned by the Super Members Council and led by housing economist Professor Chris Leishman, the new study suggests the policy could add pressure to already stretched affordability, with higher mortgage repayments and smaller retirement balances the likely result.
