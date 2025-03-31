Mozo Live: RBA cash rate decision this week, federal election called for May

Home buyers hurt by rigid lenders mortgage insurance rulesJP Pelosi
One of Australia’s financial journalism legends, Noel Whittaker says that instead of trading "scary numbers", political parties would do far better to focus on a problem that’s hurting first-home buyers right now - mortgage insurance (LMI).
"It’s compulsory if you’ve got less than a 20% deposit. Fair enough. But the real sting? It’s non-transferable," said Whittaker in his most recent newsletter.
"If you’ve paid it once and want to refinance – even with the same property and the same loan amount – you have to pay it again. And it’s not pocket change: that second hit could easily top $20,000.
"Time and time again we’re told to shop around for a better rate. But for borrowers with smaller deposits, the cost of jumping ship to a new lender is a concrete wall. You’re locked in, even if a cheaper deal is waiting next door."
Whittaker argues that there’s a simple fix - laws to make lenders mortgage insurance portable.
"That alone would make first-home ownership more affordable, more flexible, and more competitive – without touching super or the pension system."
The government's Moneysmart site says LMI can increase the cost of switching and outweigh the savings you'll get from a lower interest rate.
Moneysmart advises that if you decide to switch home loans, ask for a refund of some of the LMI from your current loan.
Refinancing includes research beyond LMI of course. Get a better picture of what's on offer at our Refinance Home Loans hub.
