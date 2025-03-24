Live Mozo’s live blog – Week of March 24

Mozo Live: 5 key budget questions, Big 4 personal loan moves, term deposit rate cuts, and refinancing heats up

Budget expectations from Westpac

The Federal Budget is shaping up as an ‘awkward’ one, according to Westpac analysts. 

This is because until recently the timing of the election had been expected to force a hold on the announcement. Now with the Budget on again, there will be tactical considerations about which measures get incorporated, Westpac reports. 

"There is still some tension between fiscal and monetary policy which will constrain the government’s policy options." as per Westpac’s Budget Preview. "The RBA will take the Budget into account, but it is unlikely to shift the bank’s view on the outlook by much."

Westpac estimates that new measures announced will take around $10.7bn off the government’s bottom line over the next four years. These include relief measures following Cyclone Alfred, a 6-month extension of the electricity rebates and a boost to Medicare spending

On top of this, Westpac expects around $5bn in additional measures to be announced, of which $2bn will be in forward estimates. These will include a boost to the Future Made in Australia initiative to enhance Australia’s capacity and supply chain resilience in renewables, batteries and critical minerals. 

Furthermore, the 2024/25 underlying cash deficit is estimated to be a smaller percentage of gross domestic product, compared to the December 2024 estimate. (A budget deficit occurs when government spending exceeds government revenue in a given period, which is why it’s cited in relation to GDP). 

It should be noted that Westpac thinks the budget deficit will widen over the coming three years. 

Westpac also says the Reserve Bank will take the Budget into account, but it is unlikely to shift its outlook by much. Westpac still expects three more rate cuts this year, bringing the cash rate down to 3.35%. 

Be sure to follow our live rate tracker for more.

Ubank drops its bonus savings rates again

From April, Ubank’s High Interest Save Account will drop to 5.10% p.a. bonus interest on savings from $0 up to $100K, the bank has announced.

The next tier up, $100,000 up to $250,000, will now get 4.65% p.a. bonus interest from April 1, down from 4.75% p.a. previously. 

The NAB-owned bank had offered one of the better bonus interest savings rates on the market at 5.50% p.a. ($0 to $100k) but reduced rates by 25 basis points in February before this latest move.

In the Mozo database, the average on bonus savings accounts is currently 4.44% p.a. 

Remember, always check the conditions of bonus savings rates products because each has minimum requirements in order to get the best rate possible.

If you're looking to switch savers, be sure to check out our Savings Accounts hub page

CommBank & Westpac term deposit rate cuts

Term deposit rates are seeing some changes across major banks. Commonwealth Bank (CommBank) has lowered its rates on several term deposit specials. The 10-month special now stands at 4.50% p.a., down by 0.10%, while the 6-month and 12-month term deposits also saw a 0.10% cut, now offering 3.30% p.a. and 4.10% p.a., respectively. 

Westpac and its regional brands (St.George, BankSA, Bank of Melbourne) made a similar move, reducing the rate on their 11-month term deposit special by 0.10%. The new rate stands at 4.50% p.a. for in-branch open or renewals, or 4.60% p.a. for those who opt for online applications. It's important to note that these rates are available exclusively to existing customers, which might limit options for new clients.

These changes reflect the ongoing adjustments in the banking sector, which can impact both new investors and those renewing their deposits.

With a cash rate decision due next week, it’s helpful to stay informed. For the latest info and updates, Mozo’s live blog offers a comprehensive overview of savings and term deposit changes across Australian banks.

5 key questions on the 2025 Australian Budget

As the 2025 Australian Federal Budget is set to be released this week, here are five insightful questions that may provide a clearer picture of how the budget impacts both the economy and your wallet:

  1. What’s the budget deficit or surplus? Expect the budget to show a deficit as the government grapples with economic challenges.
  2. How will revenue be generated? The budget will highlight the key revenue streams – income tax, corporate tax, and GST.
  3. Where will government spending go? Watch for details on allocations for welfare, healthcare, defence, and education.
  4. What steps are being taken to control spending? The government has planned $2.1 billion in savings and budget reprioritisation.
  5. How will the budget tackle cost-of-living pressures? Look for measures that provide relief, including more energy bill rebates, healthcare support, and targeted welfare adjustments.

CommBank and NAB cut personal loan rates today

Two of Australia’s big four banks have made rate cuts to their personal loans in both the fixed and variable categories.

Firstly, CommBank has from today cut its Unsecured Personal Loan rates by 0.25% p.a., offering rates from 7.75% p.a. for fixed loans and from 8.25% p.a. for variable loans.

The new rate range on CommBank's fixed loans is 7.75% p.a. to 19.75% p.a. (comparison rate range 9.15% p.a. to 21.05% p.a).

The new rate range on its variable loans is 8.25% p.a. to 20.25% p.a. (comparison rate range 9.64% p.a. to 21.55% p.a.).

Meanwhile, NAB has cut its Unsecured Personal Loan rates by 1% p.a., offering from 7.49% p.a. minimum rate for both fixed and variable, with no change to the maximum rates. 

The new rate range on NAB's variable loans is 7.49% p.a. to 20.49% p.a. (comparison rate range 8.53% p.a. to 21.38% p.a.)

The new rate range on its fixed loans is 7.49% p.a. to 20.49% p.a. (comparison rate range 8.53% p.a. to 21.38% p.a.).

If you're in the market for a new loan, start comparing on our Personal Loans hub page.

Refinancing picks up as borrowers chase better deals

Good morning and welcome back to Mozo's coverage of everything interest rates! Stay tuned as we dive into this week's news.

The first cut to official interest rates in four years has prompted more home loan borrowers to refinance their mortgages, with the latest figures from digital property exchange platform PEXA showing a notable increase in refinancing activity across Australia.

PEXA, which handles all refinancing deals for Aussie properties, reported an 8.4% rise in refinancing across Australia’s mainland states in February 2024 compared to the same month last year, according to the SMH

While refinancing remains below the record highs seen in 2023, it is still well above pre-pandemic averages.

States' refinancing growth (February '24 vs February '23):

State
Percentage Change
Western Australia (WA)
+29%
Queensland (QLD)
+16%
South Australia (SA)
+14%
New South Wales (NSW)
+4%
Victoria (VIC)
-1%

PEXA chief economist Julie Toth said the increase in refinancing activity reflected how quickly borrowers responded to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision to lower the cash rate to 4.1%. She noted that Australian consumers had become increasingly proactive in seeking out cheaper home loan rates, reacting swiftly to changes in interest rates.

While mortgage competition has eased since its peak in 2023, when banks competed aggressively for borrowers exiting COVID-era fixed-rate loans, analysts see early signs of competition increasing again. Recent pricing moves from major banks, including Westpac and ANZ, suggest lenders are beginning to adjust their rates to attract new customers.

If you're considering refinancing, now could be an opportune time.

If you're considering refinancing, now could be an opportune time.

