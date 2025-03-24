The Federal Budget is shaping up as an ‘awkward’ one, according to Westpac analysts.

This is because until recently the timing of the election had been expected to force a hold on the announcement. Now with the Budget on again, there will be tactical considerations about which measures get incorporated, Westpac reports.

"There is still some tension between fiscal and monetary policy which will constrain the government’s policy options." as per Westpac’s Budget Preview. "The RBA will take the Budget into account, but it is unlikely to shift the bank’s view on the outlook by much."

Westpac estimates that new measures announced will take around $10.7bn off the government’s bottom line over the next four years. These include relief measures following Cyclone Alfred, a 6-month extension of the electricity rebates and a boost to Medicare spending.

On top of this, Westpac expects around $5bn in additional measures to be announced, of which $2bn will be in forward estimates. These will include a boost to the Future Made in Australia initiative to enhance Australia’s capacity and supply chain resilience in renewables, batteries and critical minerals.

Furthermore, the 2024/25 underlying cash deficit is estimated to be a smaller percentage of gross domestic product, compared to the December 2024 estimate. (A budget deficit occurs when government spending exceeds government revenue in a given period, which is why it’s cited in relation to GDP).

It should be noted that Westpac thinks the budget deficit will widen over the coming three years.

Westpac also says the Reserve Bank will take the Budget into account, but it is unlikely to shift its outlook by much. Westpac still expects three more rate cuts this year, bringing the cash rate down to 3.35%.

