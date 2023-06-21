Don’t let energy providers profit from these myths this summer

With the hotter weather, also comes higher energy bills. But rather than just brace yourself for an eye-watering account statement at the end of summer, a smarter way to potentially slash your bill is by being more switching savvy.

One of the biggest reasons many Aussies avoid making the switch is because of misconceptions about the switching process. But by buying into these excuses you could be leaving money on the table and that means more profits for energy providers.

Let’s separate those energy switching facts from fiction.

Myth 1: You have to be home when the switch happens

There’s no need to cut work to switch energy providers. Your providers will do the switch online, so you won’t have to lift a finger.

Myth 2: You’ll lose power in between providers

There shouldn’t be any downtime while you switch. You should be able to work from home completely uninterrupted, and keep your devices powered with no breaks.

Myth 3: You’ll be billed twice

Your new energy provider will switch once things are settled with your current provider, meaning there shouldn’t be overlap in the billing periods.

Myth 4: You’ll have to do a lot of work

We all hate hassle, but switching providers doesn’t have to be a big deal. Here at Mozo, we help do the hard work for you in comparing providers to see if you could find a better energy deal.

Myth 5: All energy providers are the same

Ditch those jaded thoughts, because there’s a big difference between paying top dollar and getting good value. Our energy report showed that on average, medium usage households could save $419 per year for residential electricity and $227 per year for residential gas by comparing providers and switching to a cheaper plan.

See what you could be set to save by switching below. If you’ve got your most recent bill, we can use that, but you can still get an estimate without one.