Term deposit rate roundup: wave of reductionsPeter Terlato
Term deposit rates continue to trend downward this week. While some banks maintain their edge with competitive mid-range terms, most have quietly trimmed rates – particularly on popular 6 to 12-month terms.
Here are some of the key rate movements:
ANZ & Bendigo Bank pull back: ANZ slashed its 8-month rate, dropping from 4.50% to 4.25%. Bendigo Bank mirrored the trend with a sharp 5-month cut from 3.80% to 3.10% – one of the steepest this month.
Beyond Bank shows resilience: While most banks dropped 1-year rates, Beyond Bank held relatively firm, offering 4.05%, down only 10 basis points. Their 2 to 5-year terms fell by the same margin, now at 3.45%.
Firefighters Mutual offers mixed bag: Firefighters Mutual Bank made an unusual move by increasing its 6-month rate to 4.60%, while most others trimmed theirs. That said, it also dropped its 5-month term from 4.35% to 4.05%, showing caution on shorter fixed terms.
AMP & Macquarie scale back: Both AMP Bank and Macquarie pulled back significantly across the board. AMP’s 1-year rate fell to 4.05%, while Macquarie now sits at 3.80%, down from 4.00%.
Gateway Bank stands out among the noise: Gateway offers among the best 1-year performers at 4.50%, barely moving from last month.
What this means for savers
If you're chasing yield, shorter terms under 6 months are softening, and even 1-year rates are inching downward – potentially signalling market expectations for future RBA cuts.
In this environment, savers could look to term deposit laddering – spreading your funds across different maturities – to balance flexibility and higher returns. It allows you to take advantage of rising rates on future maturities while still locking in today’s deals where available.