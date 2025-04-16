Live Mozo’s live blog – Day of April 16

Mozo Live: Westpac Group slashes home loan package rates by at least 1%, more bank term deposits down

Stay on top of the latest in Australian banking. See interest rate changes, get news and product updates, follow market insights and read our expert analysis.
Important disclosures and comparison rate warning*
Westpac office building

Term deposit rate roundup: wave of reductions

Picture of peter-terlato Peter Terlato

Term deposit rates continue to trend downward this week. While some banks maintain their edge with competitive mid-range terms, most have quietly trimmed rates – particularly on popular 6 to 12-month terms.

Here are some of the key rate movements:

ANZ & Bendigo Bank pull back: ANZ slashed its 8-month rate, dropping from 4.50% to 4.25%. Bendigo Bank mirrored the trend with a sharp 5-month cut from 3.80% to 3.10% – one of the steepest this month.

Beyond Bank shows resilience: While most banks dropped 1-year rates, Beyond Bank held relatively firm, offering 4.05%, down only 10 basis points. Their 2 to 5-year terms fell by the same margin, now at 3.45%.

Firefighters Mutual offers mixed bag: Firefighters Mutual Bank made an unusual move by increasing its 6-month rate to 4.60%, while most others trimmed theirs. That said, it also dropped its 5-month term from 4.35% to 4.05%, showing caution on shorter fixed terms.

AMP & Macquarie scale back: Both AMP Bank and Macquarie pulled back significantly across the board. AMP’s 1-year rate fell to 4.05%, while Macquarie now sits at 3.80%, down from 4.00%.

Gateway Bank stands out among the noise: Gateway offers among the best 1-year performers at 4.50%, barely moving from last month.

What this means for savers

If you're chasing yield, shorter terms under 6 months are softening, and even 1-year rates are inching downward – potentially signalling market expectations for future RBA cuts.

In this environment, savers could look to term deposit laddering – spreading your funds across different maturities – to balance flexibility and higher returns. It allows you to take advantage of rising rates on future maturities while still locking in today’s deals where available.

Explore top term deposit rates on Mozo now

See here

Westpac Group cuts home loans by at least 1%

Picture of peter-terlato Peter Terlato

Westpac and its subsidiaries – St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA – have slashed home loan interest rates by at least 1 percentage point across multiple loan types. This is a massive rates shake-up.

The move comes just weeks out from the RBA’s May meeting, where major banks including NAB are tipping a potential 50 basis point rate cut.

These latest lender reductions could mean serious savings for borrowers but not everyone will automatically benefit – they're for new customers. If your rate starts with a 7, you might consider your refinancing options.

Find out more about Westpac’s home loan shake-up

See here

Sign up for rate alerts and news

Subscribe to Newsletter