Birthday freebies and discounts: where can you score free stuff on your birthday in Australia

If you love to be showered by gifts and attention on your birthday, then this is the guide for you. We’ve found dozens of businesses Australia-wide that have birthday discounts and freebies that can save you big, and make your special day that much more fun and… rewarding.

Most offers will involve signing up to be a part of a membership program or receiving a newsletter. A top tip is to plan ahead and make sure you sign up well in advance of your birthday, and be sure to read the offer T&Cs closely as some brands and websites might have pre-birthday purchase requirements, membership costs or other criteria in order to claim. Some will also offer deals not only on your actual birthday but during the entire month.

List of birthday rewards

Here is your list of some of the top birthday offers available (at the time of writing) across Australia.

Please note: There may be instances where the birthday reward offer or redemption process has changed, or there are other conditions we have not captured here, so please be sure to check with the business directly for full T&Cs and details confirming the latest offer.

Food

Business/Retailer

Birthday Offer

How to Redeem

Boost Juice

Free juice or smoothie.

Join the Vibe Club (App or Card). Valid around your birthday.

Baskin-Robbins

Free scoop of ice cream.

Join Club 31.

Chatime

Free bubble tea.

Sign up for Loyal-Tea (requires a purchase in the 90 days prior).

Cold Rock

Free kids' size ice cream with one mix-in, plus a discount on a cake.

Join the Rockstar Rewards program.

Crust Pizza

Free pizza.

Join the Crust Lovers app/loyalty program.

Donut King

Free regular hot or cold drink.

Join the DK Rewards app.

Gelatissimo

Free scoop of gelato.

Join the Club Gelato program.

Hungry Jack's

Free Whopper burger.

Download the Hungry Jack's app and register.

Jamaica Blue

Free slice of cake.

Register with the Jamaica Blue Loyalty app.

Krispy Kreme

Free 4-pack of Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Join the Inner Circle rewards program.

Mad Mex

Free burrito or naked burrito.

Sign up for the Mad Mex Loyalty Club (Mad Members).

Muffin Break

Free muffin.

Download the Muffin Break Rewards app.

Nando's

A $15 voucher or birthday meal.

Download the PERi-Perks app (requires a visit/purchase in the last 6 months).

San Churro

Free churros for one.

Join the el Social program.

Starbucks

One free beverage.

Join the Starbucks Rewards program.



Entertainment / Experiences

Business/Retailer

Offer

How to Redeem

Hoyts Cinemas

Free small popcorn or post-mix drink.

Become a Hoyts Rewards member.

Timezone

$10 or $15 birthday credit.

Requires a Gold or Platinum Powercard membership tier.

Taronga Zoo Sydney / Dubbo

Entry for just $1.

Must visit on your actual birthday and present photo ID with your date of birth.



Beauty

Business/Retailer

Offer

How to Redeem

The Body Shop

$10 to spend.

Join the Love Your Body Club.

L'Occitane

Complimentary gift with any purchase.

Join their loyalty program.

MECCA

A special birthday product/gift.

Join the MECCA Beauty Loop (gift depends on your membership tier/spend).

Priceline

$10 voucher or a free birthday gift.

Join the Sister Club (offer depends on your membership tier).

Sephora

Free birthday gift.

Join the Beauty Pass (gift depends on your membership tier).



Clothing

Business/Retailer

Offer

How to Redeem

Bonds

$10 voucher (usually with a minimum $20 spend).

Join the Bonds & Me Club.

Country Road / Trenery

Voucher of $10 to $100 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).

Join their loyalty programs.

David Jones

$10 birthday reward.

Sign up for David Jones Rewards.

THE ICONIC

Typically a 20% off voucher.

Must have a registered account.

Kathmandu

$10-$50 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).

Join the Out There Rewards program.

Mimco

$15 to $100 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).

Become a MIMCOLLECTIVE member.

Myer

Birthday reward of $10 to $50 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).

Join Myer One.

Pandora

15% off regular-priced jewellery items.

Join the Pandora Club.



Tech and Lifestyle