Birthday freebies and discounts: where can you score free stuff on your birthday in Australia
If you love to be showered by gifts and attention on your birthday, then this is the guide for you. We’ve found dozens of businesses Australia-wide that have birthday discounts and freebies that can save you big, and make your special day that much more fun and… rewarding.
Most offers will involve signing up to be a part of a membership program or receiving a newsletter. A top tip is to plan ahead and make sure you sign up well in advance of your birthday, and be sure to read the offer T&Cs closely as some brands and websites might have pre-birthday purchase requirements, membership costs or other criteria in order to claim. Some will also offer deals not only on your actual birthday but during the entire month.
List of birthday rewards
Here is your list of some of the top birthday offers available (at the time of writing) across Australia.
Please note: There may be instances where the birthday reward offer or redemption process has changed, or there are other conditions we have not captured here, so please be sure to check with the business directly for full T&Cs and details confirming the latest offer.
Food
|
Business/Retailer
|
Birthday Offer
|
How to Redeem
|
Boost Juice
|Free juice or smoothie.
|Join the Vibe Club (App or Card). Valid around your birthday.
|
Baskin-Robbins
|Free scoop of ice cream.
|Join Club 31.
|
Chatime
|Free bubble tea.
|Sign up for Loyal-Tea (requires a purchase in the 90 days prior).
|
Cold Rock
|Free kids' size ice cream with one mix-in, plus a discount on a cake.
|Join the Rockstar Rewards program.
|
Crust Pizza
|Free pizza.
|Join the Crust Lovers app/loyalty program.
|
Donut King
|Free regular hot or cold drink.
|Join the DK Rewards app.
|
Gelatissimo
|Free scoop of gelato.
|Join the Club Gelato program.
|
Hungry Jack's
|Free Whopper burger.
|Download the Hungry Jack's app and register.
|
Jamaica Blue
|Free slice of cake.
|Register with the Jamaica Blue Loyalty app.
|
Krispy Kreme
|Free 4-pack of Original Glazed Doughnuts.
|Join the Inner Circle rewards program.
|
Mad Mex
|Free burrito or naked burrito.
|Sign up for the Mad Mex Loyalty Club (Mad Members).
|
Muffin Break
|Free muffin.
|Download the Muffin Break Rewards app.
|
Nando's
|A $15 voucher or birthday meal.
|Download the PERi-Perks app (requires a visit/purchase in the last 6 months).
|
San Churro
|Free churros for one.
|Join the el Social program.
|
Starbucks
|One free beverage.
|Join the Starbucks Rewards program.
Entertainment / Experiences
|
Business/Retailer
|
Offer
|
How to Redeem
|
Hoyts Cinemas
|Free small popcorn or post-mix drink.
|Become a Hoyts Rewards member.
|
Timezone
|$10 or $15 birthday credit.
|Requires a Gold or Platinum Powercard membership tier.
|
Taronga Zoo Sydney / Dubbo
|Entry for just $1.
|Must visit on your actual birthday and present photo ID with your date of birth.
Beauty
|
Business/Retailer
|
Offer
|
How to Redeem
|
The Body Shop
|$10 to spend.
|Join the Love Your Body Club.
|
L'Occitane
|Complimentary gift with any purchase.
|Join their loyalty program.
|
MECCA
|A special birthday product/gift.
|Join the MECCA Beauty Loop (gift depends on your membership tier/spend).
|
Priceline
|$10 voucher or a free birthday gift.
|Join the Sister Club (offer depends on your membership tier).
|
Sephora
|Free birthday gift.
|Join the Beauty Pass (gift depends on your membership tier).
Clothing
|
Business/Retailer
|
Offer
|
How to Redeem
|
Bonds
|$10 voucher (usually with a minimum $20 spend).
|Join the Bonds & Me Club.
|
Country Road / Trenery
|Voucher of $10 to $100 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
|Join their loyalty programs.
|
David Jones
|$10 birthday reward.
|Sign up for David Jones Rewards.
|
THE ICONIC
|Typically a 20% off voucher.
|Must have a registered account.
|
Kathmandu
|$10-$50 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
|Join the Out There Rewards program.
|
Mimco
|$15 to $100 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
|Become a MIMCOLLECTIVE member.
|
Myer
|Birthday reward of $10 to $50 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
|Join Myer One.
|
Pandora
|15% off regular-priced jewellery items.
|Join the Pandora Club.
Tech and Lifestyle
|
Business/Retailer
|
Offer
|
How to Redeem
|
JB Hi-Fi
|A $10 birthday voucher.
|Join the JB Perks membership program.
|
Dymocks
|A birthday bonus of 500 points (equal to $5 credit).
|Join the Dymocks Booklover Rewards program. (Gold members may receive a higher reward.)
|
Spotlight
|A $10 voucher (often with a minimum spend, e.g., $20).
|Join the Spotlight VIP Club for craft, party, and homewares.
|
Lincraft
|A $10 gift voucher.
|Join the Lincraft VIP Club for craft and sewing supplies.
|
IKEA
|A $10 voucher (often with a minimum spend, e.g., $50).
|Join the IKEA Family rewards program for homewares.
Other rewards programs
A number of banks and financial institutions not only offer rewards credit cards, but some also have customer rewards programs for banking and savings customers that offer exclusive discounts or cashback. Some programs include:
- ING pocket perks
- NAB goodies
- CommBank Yello
- Suncorp Feel Good Rewards
Compare savings accounts
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 10 Oct 2025 and 21 Nov 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 30 Nov 2025.
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
