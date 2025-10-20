Birthday freebies and discounts: where can you score free stuff on your birthday in Australia

Birthday cupcake with vanilla icing and sprinkles

If you love to be showered by gifts and attention on your birthday, then this is the guide for you. We’ve found dozens of businesses Australia-wide that have birthday discounts and freebies that can save you big, and make your special day that much more fun and… rewarding.  

Most offers will involve signing up to be a part of a membership program or receiving a newsletter.  A top tip is to plan ahead and make sure you sign up well in advance of your birthday, and be sure to read the offer T&Cs closely as some brands and websites might have pre-birthday purchase requirements, membership costs or other criteria in order to claim. Some will also offer deals not only on your actual birthday but during the entire month. 

List of birthday rewards  

Here is your list of some of the top birthday offers available (at the time of writing) across Australia. 

Please note: There may be instances where the birthday reward offer or redemption process has changed, or there are other conditions we have not captured here,  so please be sure to check with the business directly for full T&Cs and details confirming the latest offer.  

Food

Business/Retailer
 Birthday Offer
 How to Redeem 
Boost Juice
 Free juice or smoothie.
 Join the Vibe Club (App or Card). Valid around your birthday.
Baskin-Robbins
 Free scoop of ice cream.
 Join Club 31.
Chatime
 Free bubble tea.
 Sign up for Loyal-Tea (requires a purchase in the 90 days prior).
Cold Rock
 Free kids' size ice cream with one mix-in, plus a discount on a cake.
 Join the Rockstar Rewards program.
Crust Pizza
 Free pizza.
 Join the Crust Lovers app/loyalty program.
Donut King
 Free regular hot or cold drink.
 Join the DK Rewards app.
Gelatissimo
 Free scoop of gelato.
 Join the Club Gelato program.
Hungry Jack's
 Free Whopper burger.
 Download the Hungry Jack's app and register.
Jamaica Blue
 Free slice of cake.
 Register with the Jamaica Blue Loyalty app.
Krispy Kreme
 Free 4-pack of Original Glazed Doughnuts.
 Join the Inner Circle rewards program.
Mad Mex
 Free burrito or naked burrito.
 Sign up for the Mad Mex Loyalty Club (Mad Members).
Muffin Break
 Free muffin.
 Download the Muffin Break Rewards app.
Nando's
 A $15 voucher or birthday meal.
 Download the PERi-Perks app (requires a visit/purchase in the last 6 months).
San Churro
 Free churros for one.
 Join the el Social program.
Starbucks
 One free beverage.
 Join the Starbucks Rewards program.

Entertainment / Experiences 

Business/Retailer
 Offer
 How to Redeem 
Hoyts Cinemas
 Free small popcorn or post-mix drink.
 Become a Hoyts Rewards member.
Timezone
 $10 or $15 birthday credit.
 Requires a Gold or Platinum Powercard membership tier.
Taronga Zoo Sydney / Dubbo
 Entry for just $1.
 Must visit on your actual birthday and present photo ID with your date of birth.

Beauty

Business/Retailer
 Offer
 How to Redeem 
The Body Shop
 $10 to spend.
 Join the Love Your Body Club.
L'Occitane
 Complimentary gift with any purchase.
 Join their loyalty program.
MECCA
 A special birthday product/gift.
 Join the MECCA Beauty Loop (gift depends on your membership tier/spend).
Priceline
 $10 voucher or a free birthday gift.
 Join the Sister Club (offer depends on your membership tier).
Sephora
 Free birthday gift.
 Join the Beauty Pass (gift depends on your membership tier).

Clothing

Business/Retailer
 Offer
 How to Redeem 
Bonds
 $10 voucher (usually with a minimum $20 spend).
 Join the Bonds & Me Club.
Country Road / Trenery
 Voucher of $10 to $100 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
 Join their loyalty programs.
David Jones
 $10 birthday reward.
 Sign up for David Jones Rewards.
THE ICONIC
 Typically a 20% off voucher.
 Must have a registered account.
Kathmandu
 $10-$50 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
 Join the Out There Rewards program.
Mimco
 $15 to $100 voucher (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
 Become a MIMCOLLECTIVE member.
Myer
 Birthday reward of $10 to $50 (amount depends on your membership tier/spend).
 Join Myer One.
Pandora
 15% off regular-priced jewellery items.
 Join the Pandora Club.

Tech and Lifestyle

Business/Retailer
 Offer
 How to Redeem 
JB Hi-Fi
 A $10 birthday voucher.
 Join the JB Perks membership program.
Dymocks
 A birthday bonus of 500 points (equal to $5 credit).
 Join the Dymocks Booklover Rewards program. (Gold members may receive a higher reward.)
Spotlight
 A $10 voucher (often with a minimum spend, e.g., $20).
 Join the Spotlight VIP Club for craft, party, and homewares.
Lincraft
 A $10 gift voucher.
 Join the Lincraft VIP Club for craft and sewing supplies.
IKEA
 A $10 voucher (often with a minimum spend, e.g., $50).
 Join the IKEA Family rewards program for homewares.

Other rewards programs 

A number of banks and financial institutions not only offer rewards credit cards, but some also have customer rewards programs for banking and savings customers that offer exclusive discounts or cashback. Some programs include:

  • ING pocket perks
  • NAB goodies
  • CommBank Yello
  • Suncorp Feel Good Rewards

Compare savings accounts

  • Promoted

    Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old

    Maximum rate
    4.75 % p.a.
    (for $5,000 to $100,000)
    Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
    • Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
    • No monthly account fees
  • Promoted

    Boss Saver

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.20 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
    • No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
    • Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
  • Promoted

    High Interest Savings Account

    Maximum rate
    5.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
    Standard rate
    3.45 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $250,001)
    Go to site
    • Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
    • No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
    • Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
  • Promoted

    Savvy Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $100,001)
    Minimum $500 deposited into linked transaction account, and 5 Visa Card transactions from that account
    Standard rate
    0.20 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • No minimum balance required
    • Move money in and out and still earn interest
    • Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
  • Promoted

    Reward Saver Account

    Maximum rate
    4.50 % p.a.
    (for $0 to $1,000,000)
    Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
    Standard rate
    0.00 % p.a.
    (for $0 and over)
    Go to site
    • Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
    • Introductory rate for first 4 months
    • No monthly account fees

