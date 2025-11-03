It’s now 7 weeks til Christmas - here’s our cheatsheet to a debt free holiday season.

We are now weeks away from the busiest and most costly time of the year for many Australians. But the good news is that if you get yourself into gear now, you could pull off a debt-free silly season by making (and sticking) to some solid spending rules.

#1. Build your holiday war chest

You’ve got approx 50 days to get as much money in your holiday war chest as possible. This is the time that you need to get strict with yourself and cut out any non-essential spending. The more money you can siphon into your holiday spending fund the better.

Try the no spending challenge for a week (no takeout, no unplanned purchases, no coffee runs). Automatically transfer the money you saved into your Holiday War Chest.

Double your regular savings goal for the next 9 weeks

Price watch grocery items and buy non-perishable items now

Cash in your rewards. Redeem any credit card points, loyalty program vouchers, or accumulated gift cards to help cover gifts or food expenses.

Need a holiday war chest?