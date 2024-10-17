Key financial milestones by age: Are you on track or not?

By Kylie Moss · · 3 min read
Fact Checked
Faces of people of different ages, races and gender

Financial milestones are not rigid rules, but rather essential guidelines for you to navigate your financial journey. They offer a useful way to gauge your financial progress and outlook relative to your age and situation. So whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s or beyond, here’s a look at the key financial goals to aim for.  

Are you on track, streaks ahead or fallen behind your financial goals ? Let’s find out.

In your 20s: Laying your financial foundation

Your 20s are all about building good money habits and setting the groundwork for future financial success. This is the time to:

  • Become a budgeting pro: Use a budgeting tool or app to track your spending and saving. The more familiar you are with where your money is going and on what, the better chance you’ll have at reversing  bad habits before they derail your goals.   
  • Put savings on autopilot: Make saving a non-negotiable. Every payday, assign a portion of your salary to your savings. Park your money in a high interest savings account and make sure that your super is in a  super fund with low fees and investment options that aim for long term growth. 
  • Build good credit habits: If you have a credit card, make sure that you are paying more than the minimum monthly repayment, ensure buy now pay later purchases are paid within the interest free period, and pay all bills on time.  We have positive credit reporting here in Australia so every little good habit goes towards building up your credit score.  
In your 30s: Growing your wealth

Your 30s is where you start to hit your stride. With career progression and (hopefully) a boost in income, you’ve got more financial muscle to flex:

  • Consider getting onto the property ladder: Whether it’s your first property or an investment, owning real estate is a key milestone in this decade. 
  • Make a habit of Investing : Whether it’s building up your savings balance, salary sacrificing into your superfund or putting a bit of money away regularly into shares or ETFs with a 5-10 year outlook.
  • Plan for kids (if it’s on the cards): Kids come with a price tag. From baby gear to childcare costs, you’ll need to account for all the added expenses. Start a family budget, and make sure you know your parental leave entitlements.
  • Protect yourself and your assets: You’re already likely to have home and car insurance but it’s also important to make sure your family is financially protected should the unexpected happen. Check out life and income protection insurance options through your superannuation fund and compare it with direct life insurance providers. Make sure you’ve set up a will.
In your 40s: Securing the future

By the time you hit your 40s, you’re in the financial big leagues. The focus here is on securing your financial future and setting your family up for long-term stability:

  • Boost your super contributions: Retirement is still a way off, but now’s the time to consider giving your super a serious boost. Use a super calculator to see how much you’ll need to maintain your lifestyle in retirement.
  • Pay off your mortgage (or at least get close): Getting ahead on your home loan repayments could save you a fortune in interest. Consider refinancing to a lower rate to help you accelerate the time it takes to pay off your mortgage,  check out the latest home loan rates.
In Your 50s and beyond: The golden years

Your 50s and 60s are all about preparing for retirement and enjoying the fruits of your financial labour:

  • Review your retirement strategy: By now, you should have a solid retirement plan in place. But it’s always worth checking in to see if your savings are on track. Use a savings calculator to make sure you’re hitting your targets.
  • Downsize (if it suits your lifestyle): If your home feels too big or expensive to maintain, downsizing might be a smart financial move. Selling up and moving somewhere more affordable can also free up equity for retirement.
  • Tick off your bucket list: This is your time to travel, pursue hobbies, and tick off all those life goals. If travel is on the cards, make sure you’re getting the best deals on travel insurance and travel credit cards.
