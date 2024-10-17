Key financial milestones by age: Are you on track or not?
Financial milestones are not rigid rules, but rather essential guidelines for you to navigate your financial journey. They offer a useful way to gauge your financial progress and outlook relative to your age and situation. So whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s or beyond, here’s a look at the key financial goals to aim for.
Are you on track, streaks ahead or fallen behind your financial goals ? Let’s find out.
In your 20s: Laying your financial foundation
Your 20s are all about building good money habits and setting the groundwork for future financial success. This is the time to:
- Become a budgeting pro: Use a budgeting tool or app to track your spending and saving. The more familiar you are with where your money is going and on what, the better chance you’ll have at reversing bad habits before they derail your goals.
- Put savings on autopilot: Make saving a non-negotiable. Every payday, assign a portion of your salary to your savings. Park your money in a high interest savings account and make sure that your super is in a super fund with low fees and investment options that aim for long term growth.
- Build good credit habits: If you have a credit card, make sure that you are paying more than the minimum monthly repayment, ensure buy now pay later purchases are paid within the interest free period, and pay all bills on time. We have positive credit reporting here in Australia so every little good habit goes towards building up your credit score.
In your 30s: Growing your wealth
Your 30s is where you start to hit your stride. With career progression and (hopefully) a boost in income, you’ve got more financial muscle to flex:
- Consider getting onto the property ladder: Whether it’s your first property or an investment, owning real estate is a key milestone in this decade.
- Make a habit of Investing : Whether it’s building up your savings balance, salary sacrificing into your superfund or putting a bit of money away regularly into shares or ETFs with a 5-10 year outlook.
- Plan for kids (if it’s on the cards): Kids come with a price tag. From baby gear to childcare costs, you’ll need to account for all the added expenses. Start a family budget, and make sure you know your parental leave entitlements.
- Protect yourself and your assets: You’re already likely to have home and car insurance but it’s also important to make sure your family is financially protected should the unexpected happen. Check out life and income protection insurance options through your superannuation fund and compare it with direct life insurance providers. Make sure you’ve set up a will.
In your 40s: Securing the future
By the time you hit your 40s, you’re in the financial big leagues. The focus here is on securing your financial future and setting your family up for long-term stability:
- Boost your super contributions: Retirement is still a way off, but now’s the time to consider giving your super a serious boost. Use a super calculator to see how much you’ll need to maintain your lifestyle in retirement.
- Pay off your mortgage (or at least get close): Getting ahead on your home loan repayments could save you a fortune in interest. Consider refinancing to a lower rate to help you accelerate the time it takes to pay off your mortgage, check out the latest home loan rates.
In Your 50s and beyond: The golden years
Your 50s and 60s are all about preparing for retirement and enjoying the fruits of your financial labour:
- Review your retirement strategy: By now, you should have a solid retirement plan in place. But it’s always worth checking in to see if your savings are on track. Use a savings calculator to make sure you’re hitting your targets.
- Downsize (if it suits your lifestyle): If your home feels too big or expensive to maintain, downsizing might be a smart financial move. Selling up and moving somewhere more affordable can also free up equity for retirement.
- Tick off your bucket list: This is your time to travel, pursue hobbies, and tick off all those life goals. If travel is on the cards, make sure you’re getting the best deals on travel insurance and travel credit cards.
Compare high interest savings accounts
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Kick Start Account - Up to 30 years old
- Maximum rate
-
4.75
%
p.a.
(for $5,000 to $100,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rates by depositing $20 a month and making no withdrawals
- Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Teen High Interest Savings in 2025
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $5,000: 4.75% p.a.
Balances from $100,000: 2.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $20 and no withdrawals in the month.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
13-30
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
$100 bonus for new Reward Saver Kick Start Accounts opened between 10 Oct 2025 and 21 Nov 2025. To be eligible for the $100 bonus, members must hold a minimum account balance of $200 at the end of the promotional period on 30 Nov 2025.
-
Promoted
Boss Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Ongoing bonus interest when you meet conditions
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked BCU Access Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
High Interest Savings Account
- Maximum rate
-
5.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Standard rate
-
3.45
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,001)
- Easy set up, online and mobile banking app
- No fees, no minimum balance, no minimum monthly deposit and no minimum term
- Kick start your savings with the 4 month introductory variable rate
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 3.45% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 5.00% p.a.
Balances from $250,001: 2.70% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening, reverting to standard variable rate. Rate shown is for Personal customers and is subject to change. Different rates apply to Business/SMSF customers.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account. Minimum age for applying from a Rabobank Online Savings Account is 18 years.
- Other benefits
-
-
Read reviews and learn more about Rabobank savings accountsGo to site
-
Promoted
Savvy Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $100,001)
- Standard rate
-
0.20
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- No minimum balance required
- Move money in and out and still earn interest
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $100,001: 0.20% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $500 deposited into a linked P&N & Transaction Account, and at least 5 eligible Visa Card transactions made from that linked account.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
Must link to a transaction account
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Promoted
Reward Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $1,000,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.00
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus rate by depositing $50 a month and making no withdrawals
- Introductory rate for first 4 months
- No monthly account fees
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.50% p.a.
Balances from $1,000,000: 0.00% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Intro bonus rate of 4.50% for balances up to $1,000,000 for the first 4 months, reverting to 2.50%. Minimum deposit of $50 and no withdrawals.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
ATM, EFTPOS, Visa Debit, Cheque book, BPay, Branch access, Phone banking, Internet banking, Bank@Post
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Power Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.35
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.35% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum of $100 deposited into account, and no withdrawals made.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Smart Saver Account
- Maximum rate
-
4.30
%
p.a.
(for $0 to $250,000)
- Standard rate
-
0.50
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest each month (T&Cs apply)
- Open up to five accounts
- No monthly fees or minimum balance
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.30% p.a.
Balances from $250,000: 0.50% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Minimum deposit of $100 and no withdrawals in the month, for bonus rate on balances up to $250,000.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Bonus Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Bonus interest for the first four months
- No minimum balance, ongoing fees or withdrawal penalties
- Manage your money easily on the BCU Bank app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening.
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
-
Hi Saver
- Maximum rate
-
4.25
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Standard rate
-
0.05
%
p.a.
(for $0 and over)
- Earn bonus interest for the first four months
- No Minimum balance required
- Transfer or make payments using the mobile app
- Standard rate
-
Balances from $0: 0.05% p.a.
- Maximum rate
-
Balances from $0: 4.25% p.a.
- Maximum rate conditions
-
Bonus rate for the first 4 months from account opening
- Interest paid
-
Monthly
- Account fee per month
-
$0.00
- Access
-
BPay, Branch access, Internet banking
- Kids ages
-
-
- Minimum balance
-
$0.00
- Other restrictions
-
-
- Other benefits
-
-
