Allianz is the global heavyweight with long-standing brand recognition, while Budget Direct is the local challenger known for keeping costs low. 

Both offer typical home and contents insurance policies and are familiar names to many Australians. So if you’re weighing up what you get for your premium and how the policy is put together, the comparison below lays it out. Let’s see how they stack up.

Allianz vs budget direct home insurance: events covered

Allianz and Budget Direct match each other on most of the basics, with cover for fire, theft, storm, glass breakage and $20 million liability. Flood cover is included automatically with Allianz, while Budget Direct offers it as an optional extra. For both, eligibility and premiums reflect the property’s assessed flood risk.

Another difference is on earthquake and funeral cover. Allianz applies an additional $250 excess on earthquake claims, while Budget Direct does not. Budget Direct also includes up to $7,000 for funeral expenses, which Allianz leaves out. While these are minor differences, they do favour Budget Direct in this comparison.

Allianz Home & Contents
 Budget Direct Home & Contents
Fire
 Yes
 Yes
Theft or burglary
 Yes
 Yes
Storm and rainwater
 Yes
 Yes
Flood
 Yes
 Optional add on
Lightning
 Yes
 Yes
Earthquake
 Yes, with an additional $250 excess
 Yes
Storm surge
 No
 No
Accidental damage
 Optional cover
 Optional cover
Accidental breakage of glass
 Yes
 Yes
Death and injury cover
 No
 Up to $7,000 funeral expenses
Motor burnout (fusion)
 Optional cover
 Optional cover
Legal liability cover
 Up to $20,000,000
 Up to $20,000,000

Award-winning home insurance

Budget Direct - Home & Contents Insurance*
  • Buy online and get 30% off your first year if you bundle home and contents (T&Cs apply).
  • Optional flood cover (subject to eligibility criteria)
  • 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards winner for Exceptional Value

  • Low per-item coverage limits for some categories of contents

Budget Direct keeps home and contents insurance affordable while still covering what matters. It scooped up two major Exceptional Value awards in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards including for this combined home and contents insurance policy and for its standalone contents policy - proving you don’t need to spend a fortune to get solid cover.

Fire, theft, and storm damage are included, and you can add optional extras like flood cover, accidental damage and appliance motor burnout.

The one thing to be aware of is that some cover limits are on the lower side. Jewellery, for example, is only covered up to $1,000 per item. If you have high-value items, you’ll need to list them separately. But that’s what makes this policy a great budget option: you get to choose only those extras that you actually need.

You can save up to an additional 30% off your first year’s premium if you buy online and bundle home and contents (T&Cs apply).

Allianz vs Budget Direct: building cover

Both Allianz and Budget Direct will cover the main structure of your home and permanent fixtures up to your sum insured, but the differences show up in the additional benefits. Allianz has slightly more underinsurance cover, no time cap on the same 10% temporary accommodation, and extra cover for plants on top of the landscaping cover that each offers.

At the end of the day, however, these are minor differences, and both insurers offer a level of building cover that would suit most households, provided your sum insured is adequate.  

Allianz Home & Contents
 Budget Direct Home & Contents
Underinsurance safety net
 Optional, up to 30% increase to buildings sum insured
 Optional, up to 25% increase to buildings sum insured
Lock replacement
 Up to $2,000
 Up to $1,000
Temporary accommodation (inc. pets)
 Up to 10% of sum insured
 Up to 10% of sum insured and up to 12 months
Building materials
 No
 Up to $1,000
Demolition cost
 Up to 10% of building sum insured combined with debris removal cost
 Up to 10% of sum insured combined with debris removal cost and emergency storage
Debris removal
 Up to 10% of building sum insured combined with demolition cost
 Up to 10% of sum insured combined with demolition cost and emergency storage
Landscaping
 Retaining walls and paths covered; up to $5,000 for plants
 Yes, garden borders, pathways and paved areas.
Gates and fences
 Yes
 Yes

Allianz vs Budget Direct home insurance: contents cover

Both Allianz and Budget Direct cover the usual household contents like furniture, TVs and everyday electronics. Depending on the item and its value, some things are automatically covered under your total sum insured, while others may need to be listed separately to receive their full value. In either case, you can generally tailor the policy to suit what you own.

Where they start to differ is in a few specific areas that may not matter to everyone but could be important for particular groups.

Here, Allianz comes out slightly ahead, though Budget Direct isn’t far behind. Allianz includes home office equipment under general contents with no upper limit, great if you’ve got lots of high-end gear. Still, Budget Direct’s generous cap should more than cover a standard home setup. A similar calculus applies to tools of trade. Budget Direct also covers cash, plus contents in transit when you’re moving, which Allianz doesn’t.

Here’s a look at how each insurer treats some of these edge cases:

Allianz Home & Contents Insurance
 Budget Direct Home & Contents Insurance
Cash
 Not covered
 Up to $800
Home office equipment
 Considered general contents
 Up to $12,000 total
Tools of trade
 Up to $5,000 total
 Up to $2,000 total
Vehicle spare parts
 Up to $2,000 total
 Up to $500 total
Model planes and drones
 Considered general contents
 Considered general contents
Refrigerated food & medicines
 Up to $1,000 total
 Up to $500 total
Contents in open air
 Up to 20% of your general contents sum insured
 Up to $1,000
Contents in transit to new home
 Not covered
 Up to 20% of your general contents sum insured

Allianz vs Budget Direct: price

Budget Direct holds the edge on value, having picked up two awards for Exceptional Value in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Home Insurance: one for its combined Building and Contents insurance and one for its standalone Contents insurance. When our team compared thousands of quotes across different insurers, its combined building and contents cover often came in cheaper than other brands offering similar levels of protection.

Allianz didn’t receive an award in this category, which suggests it’s not usually the lowest-cost option. Prices can still vary depending on your address, property type and the amount you insure for, so it’s worth checking both before making a decision.

Bottom line

Allianz and Budget Direct both deliver solid home and contents cover, with most of the basics lining up closely. On the cover side, it’s largely a toss-up, with Budget Direct ahead in some areas and Allianz in others. Most differences show up in edge cases, so the better fit depends on your individual needs.

The clearer distinction is price. Budget Direct has been recognised with a Mozo Experts Choice Award for Home Insurance, and it often comes in cheaper than other brands for a similar level of protection. That puts Budget Direct slightly ahead overall, though it’s still worth comparing quotes and checking the product disclosure statement to make sure the policy suits your needs.

