Are your finances ready for Christmas? Take our quiz

There’s now less than 100 days until Christmas. The end of the year is generally the most challenging time financially for people, as on top of the normal everyday expenses of mortgages, bills and groceries, it’s a time when we usually also have added expenses for gift buying, socialising and holidaying.

If you took up our challenge earlier in the year to save $3000 by Christmas, we hope that you’re still set to meet your savings goal.

But if you didn’t, don’t worry.

To help you be more financially prepared for the festive season, we’ve created a quick quiz to help you identify areas where you can save money, time, or both in the lead up to Christmas.

Ready to discover your festive season financial readiness?

Christmas Money & Spending Quiz:

1. Do you have a Christmas budget, or do you "wing it"?

(a) I have a detailed budget;

(b) I have a rough idea;

(c) I don't use a budget.

2. When do you start your Christmas shopping?

(a) Throughout the year;

(b) In November/early December;

(c) The week before Christmas.

3. How do you decide what gifts to buy?

(a) I make a list for each person and track sales;

(b) I browse stores and buy what looks good;

(c) I wait for inspiration to strike.

4. How do you handle Christmas dinner?

(a) I plan the menu and shop well in advance;

(b) I buy what I need a few days before;

(c) I often end up with last-minute grocery runs.

5. Are your Christmas decorations planned or spontaneous?

(a) I use what I have and add a few new things;

(b) I often buy new decorations on a whim;

(c) I always get carried away and buy new things every year.

6. How do you track your Christmas spending?

(a) I use an app or a spreadsheet;

(b) I keep receipts in a pile;

(c) I don't track it.

Quiz Results

Mostly (A) answers: You are a financial Christmas pro! Your planning and preparation are excellent. You save both time and money. Mostly (B) answers: You're on the right track! A little more planning could save you even more money and reduce pre-Christmas stress. Consider creating a more detailed budget and shopping list. Mostly (C) answers: It's time to get a game plan! You are likely spending more time and money than you need to. Start by creating a simple budget and a shopping list. Remember, a little preparation goes a long way.

Extra ways to save

If you scored with B or C answers or you’re just keen on upping your A game, here’s some other ideas for getting some extra cash in your bank account before Christmas.