Are your finances ready for Christmas? Take our quiz
There’s now less than 100 days until Christmas. The end of the year is generally the most challenging time financially for people, as on top of the normal everyday expenses of mortgages, bills and groceries, it’s a time when we usually also have added expenses for gift buying, socialising and holidaying.
If you took up our challenge earlier in the year to save $3000 by Christmas, we hope that you’re still set to meet your savings goal.
But if you didn’t, don’t worry.
To help you be more financially prepared for the festive season, we’ve created a quick quiz to help you identify areas where you can save money, time, or both in the lead up to Christmas.
Ready to discover your festive season financial readiness?
Christmas Money & Spending Quiz:
1. Do you have a Christmas budget, or do you "wing it"?
(a) I have a detailed budget;
(b) I have a rough idea;
(c) I don't use a budget.
2. When do you start your Christmas shopping?
(a) Throughout the year;
(b) In November/early December;
(c) The week before Christmas.
3. How do you decide what gifts to buy?
(a) I make a list for each person and track sales;
(b) I browse stores and buy what looks good;
(c) I wait for inspiration to strike.
4. How do you handle Christmas dinner?
(a) I plan the menu and shop well in advance;
(b) I buy what I need a few days before;
(c) I often end up with last-minute grocery runs.
5. Are your Christmas decorations planned or spontaneous?
(a) I use what I have and add a few new things;
(b) I often buy new decorations on a whim;
(c) I always get carried away and buy new things every year.
6. How do you track your Christmas spending?
(a) I use an app or a spreadsheet;
(b) I keep receipts in a pile;
(c) I don't track it.
Quiz Results
- Mostly (A) answers: You are a financial Christmas pro! Your planning and preparation are excellent. You save both time and money.
- Mostly (B) answers: You're on the right track! A little more planning could save you even more money and reduce pre-Christmas stress. Consider creating a more detailed budget and shopping list.
- Mostly (C) answers: It's time to get a game plan! You are likely spending more time and money than you need to. Start by creating a simple budget and a shopping list. Remember, a little preparation goes a long way.
Extra ways to save
If you scored with B or C answers or you’re just keen on upping your A game, here’s some other ideas for getting some extra cash in your bank account before Christmas.
- Set a savings challenge. Missed out on no-spend September? Challenge yourself to a ‘no-spend weekend’ or give it a go in October or November to get some extra funds locked away in your savings account in time for Christmas.
- Be Black Friday ready. This year, Black Friday to Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest sale of the year with heavy discounts available. Make a list, compare prices before the sales and grab big ticket items or must have gifts.
- Save on groceries. Buy in bulk, only purchase sale items or no-name brands, only buy in-season produce. Also give meal planning a go, it can reduce your food waste as well as save you dollars. See how the Mozo team save on their groceries.
- Turn clutter into cash. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars worth of unused items in your home. Sell your excess stuff on online marketplaces in the lead up to Christmas. Your trash could be someone else’s treasure.
- Conduct a bills blitz. Energy prices are up and so are insurance costs - spend a few hours comparing electricity, car insurance and home insurance offers to see if you can switch to a better deal.
- DIY Gifts. Make Christmas merry and bright with homemade gifts - It’s the thought that counts, right?
