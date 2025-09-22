Choosing the right health insurance can be one of the most important financial decisions you make. Rising healthcare costs, longer public hospital wait times, and the desire for greater choice over your care have more Australians reassessing their cover in 2025.

The challenge? Health insurance can feel complicated. Policies vary widely, benefits aren’t always clear, and not every fund delivers the same level of service when it comes to claims and support. That’s why finding a provider that offers genuine value, clear communication, and real member support has never been more important.

HBF is one such fund. With over 80 years’ experience and a not‑for‑profit approach that puts members first, it’s earned a strong reputation nationwide for service, trust, and value. Australian consumers have declared HBF the people’s champ, with the insurer taking out not one, but two Mozo People’s Choice Awards in 2025.

Unlike industry‑judged awards, these accolades are decided by thousands of real customers sharing their personal experiences about their health insurer. That means the recognition comes directly from the people who matter most – the members themselves.

Claims made easy when it matters most

For many Australians, claiming on health insurance can be a headache – long waits, forms, and uncertainty about what’s covered. HBF is changing that with a fast, transparent process that puts members first. It’s this commitment to a smooth, stress‑free claims experience that saw the fund take out the 2025 Mozo People’s Choice Award for Excellent Claims Experience and for Highly Trusted – Hospital Cover.

More value – up to 12 weeks free cover and a gift card up to $200

HBF offers a wide range of hospital and extras cover options so members can tailor their policy to their health needs and budget. For a limited time, new members can get up to 12 weeks free cover over 26 months, plus a gift card valued up to $200* when joining eligible hospital and extras cover. That’s up to three months of free premiums. Don’t miss out – this offer expires 9 December 2025.