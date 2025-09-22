The award‑winning health insurer giving new members up to 12 weeks free cover, plus up to $200 gift card
Choosing the right health insurance can be one of the most important financial decisions you make. Rising healthcare costs, longer public hospital wait times, and the desire for greater choice over your care have more Australians reassessing their cover in 2025.
The challenge? Health insurance can feel complicated. Policies vary widely, benefits aren’t always clear, and not every fund delivers the same level of service when it comes to claims and support. That’s why finding a provider that offers genuine value, clear communication, and real member support has never been more important.
HBF is one such fund. With over 80 years’ experience and a not‑for‑profit approach that puts members first, it’s earned a strong reputation nationwide for service, trust, and value. Australian consumers have declared HBF the people’s champ, with the insurer taking out not one, but two Mozo People’s Choice Awards in 2025.
Unlike industry‑judged awards, these accolades are decided by thousands of real customers sharing their personal experiences about their health insurer. That means the recognition comes directly from the people who matter most – the members themselves.
Claims made easy when it matters most
For many Australians, claiming on health insurance can be a headache – long waits, forms, and uncertainty about what’s covered. HBF is changing that with a fast, transparent process that puts members first. It’s this commitment to a smooth, stress‑free claims experience that saw the fund take out the 2025 Mozo People’s Choice Award for Excellent Claims Experience and for Highly Trusted – Hospital Cover.
More value – up to 12 weeks free cover and a gift card up to $200
HBF offers a wide range of hospital and extras cover options so members can tailor their policy to their health needs and budget. For a limited time, new members can get up to 12 weeks free cover over 26 months, plus a gift card valued up to $200* when joining eligible hospital and extras cover. That’s up to three months of free premiums. Don’t miss out – this offer expires 9 December 2025.
Member‑benefits and extras
HBF's Extras cover provides support for everyday health services not typically covered by Medicare. These include a wide range of services such as dental (preventative, general, major, and orthodontics), optical, physiotherapy, chiropractic, and podiatry. Depending on the level of cover, it can also extend to services like dietetics, natural therapies, and psychology.
Additionally, HBF's Member Plus network offers significant value, connecting members with partnered providers for reduced out-of-pocket costs. Benefits can include 100% back on preventative dental, no-gap glasses, and annual flu vaccinations, among other advantages across dental, optical, pharmacy, and hospital services.
Key features of HBF Health Insurance
|Feature
|What it means for you
|
Hospital cover options
|From entry‑level Basic Hospital Accident Only to Gold Hospital Elevate, you can select the type of insurance you want based on treatment needs and benefits.
|
Extras cover choices
|Six levels of extras cover, with up to 22 services covered including dental, optical and physio.
|
No-gap providers
|Use HBF Member Plus providers for dental and optical for minimal or no out-of-pocket costs.
|
Waiting period continuity
|When you switch from another fund, HBF will recognise any waiting periods you’ve already served on equivalent cover, so you can start claiming straight away.
|
Member perks and health programs
|Access discounts on gyms, eye care and entertainment. Plus, access health support programs for chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease under eligible hospital cover.
Why now is the time to switch insurers
Health insurance can mean shorter wait times for treatment, more choice over your doctors, and access to services not always covered in the public system. With an 80‑year track record, a not‑for‑profit model, award‑winning claims service, and strong reputation for trust, HBF is making health cover simpler and better value in 2025.
Thinking about switching or taking out cover for the first time? Don’t wait – HBF’s offer of up to 12 weeks free cover and up to $200 gift card ends 9 December 2025*. Join now and enjoy cover from one of the people’s most popular health insurers.
HBF Health Insurance – award-winning cover for 2025
- Up to 12 weeks FREE and up to $200 gift card on eligible hospital & extras*
- Existing waiting periods recognised if you switch from another fund
- Access extensive network of HBF Member Plus providers
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.