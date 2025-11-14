Westpac Flexi First Option vs Greater Bank Great Rate Home Loan

Key points

Westpac’s lowest variable rate is its Flexi First Option Home Loan, with a discounted offer available if you apply online.

Greater Bank is a customer-owned bank and anyone can apply for its home loans – though the property must be located in New South Wales, Queensland or the ACT.

Greater’s rate for borrowers at 80% LVR beats Westpac’s rate at 70% LVR.

When it comes time to compare home loans, many of us will first turn to household names such as CommBank or Westpac. But, you shouldn’t be afraid to look beyond the Big Four when it comes to your mortgage – some big savings can be had if you do.

As far as home loans from major banks go, Westpac’s Flexi First Option Home Loan is one of the more competitive offers available. Its variable rate beats any other Big Four bank, but the catch is you need to apply online to get the lower rate.

At a time when house prices can be insanely expensive, customer-owned banks can offer a good alternative to the majors, and one that stands out in the Mozo database is Greater Bank’s Great Rate Home Loan.

Greater is one of many customer-owned banks in Australia, and its entry-level home loan offers a sharp variable rate and no ongoing fees, making it stand out among all the options listed in our data. An excellent discounted rate is available too if you take out a new loan of $150,000 or more, and have a loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 80% or less.

In this article, we’re going to explore some of the similarities and differences between Westpac’s Flexi First Option Home Loan and Greater Bank’s Discount Great Rate Home Loan if you’re tossing up between the two.