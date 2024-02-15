CBA’s digital brainchild Unloan scoops top home loan award again
If there’s one home loan lender more and more Aussies are hearing about, it’s the new digital lender Unloan, built by CommBank.
And for good reason. Between seriously competitive rates, zero fees , handy features like its loyalty discount, and as little as a speedy 10 min online application process, Unloan has become a force to be reckoned with.
The Mozo expert judges think so too, as Unloan took out a Low Cost Home Loan award for the second year running in the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards^, which is an annual head-to-head comparison of 450+ home loans in Australia, to award the best value ones for Australians.
“Taking out back to back awards for an incredible three years in our low cost home loan category is no mean feat and with the winning combination of low rates, unique features, the scrapping of fees, and big bank backing, Unloan continues to set the bar for what a leading home loan looks like,” said Mozo expert judge, Peter Marshall.
Unloan Variable Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for an impressive third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner-occupiers a super low 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
Unloan Variable Investment Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- 6.04% p.a. variable rate (5.95% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
For investors, Unloan's low variable rate comes in at a competitive 6.04% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate*), with the same increasing loyalty discount rate up to thirty years. There are no application or other upfront fees, and no ongoing fees and investors get the same loan features as owner occupiers, including free extra repayments and redraws. Available for investment loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
More home loans our editors love
Macquarie Basic Variable Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- Rates from 5.89% variable (5.91% comparison rate*)
- No upfront or ongoing fees
- Free extra repayments and redraw facility
With competitive variable interest rates starting at 5.89% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate*), Macquarie’s Basic Home Loan brings with it minimal fees and a range of features like free extra repayments and a free redraw facility. Together with a split account option so you can split your loan between variable and fixed, the Basic Home Loan from Macquarie is available to owner occupiers and investors alike. Minimum 20% deposit required.
loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
- NEW LOW RATE!
- Variable interest rate from 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*) for LVR < 90%
- Mozo Experts Choice Award winner
- No application fees to pay
If you're in the market for a competitive rate on a variable home loan, online lender loans.com.au has come through with the goods. There are no application fees to pay and you only require a 10% deposit to get started. You can borrow between $50,000 to $2,000,000, plus, you’ll have the freedom to make free extra repayments, and redraw them without penalty too. $300 settlement fee applies. (T&Cs apply).
IMB Bank Budget Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- 5.79% p.a. variable rate (5.82% p.a. comparison rate*) for borrowing up to 80% loan to value ratio
- Unrestricted additional repayments
- Up to $4,000 cashback (T&Cs apply)
Enjoy the benefits of a discounted variable home loan from IMB and score up to $4,000 cashback in your pocket once approved (T&Cs apply). You’ll get a Life-of-loan discount off IMB’s standard variable interest rate and the ability to make unrestricted additional repayments to pay your mortgage off sooner. Make free Internet and Mobile Banking redraws (T&Cs apply) and pay no monthly fees on a flexible loan term of up to 30 years. Plus, there’s only a 5% deposit required and the ability to split your home loan. No offset account.
uBank Flex Variable Home Loan
- 5.84% p.a. variable rate (6.08% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments and redraw facility
Whether you’re buying or refinancing, uBank’s Flex Variable Home Loan gives you lots of options. You can get a 100% interest offset across multiple Spend, Bills and Save accounts and make as many additional payments as you want at no extra charge (T&Cs apply). On top of all that, this loan offers the perfect balance of flexibility and security, that you can split your Flex variable home loan with a uBank fixed home loan too. 40 % deposit required. Annual fee to pay.
