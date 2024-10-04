The home loan your mortgage broker doesn’t want you to know about
If you’ve ever sat down with a mortgage broker to discuss home loans, you might think you’re getting access to every great deal out there. But the truth is, not all lenders deal with mortgage brokers and that could leave you missing out on some seriously good deals and savings.
One such lender is Unloan, the CommBank built and backed digital home loan provider. Its award-winning^ Unloan Variable home loan offers a competitive rate, and doesn’t charge fees (no application, banking, change or exit fees), so from day one you are already set up for saving. And in an Australian first, it also rewards you for loyalty by automatically reducing your interest rate by 0.01% every year for up to 30 years.
Of course, this loan may not be for everyone. It isn’t available for construction loans and it doesn’t have an interest-only repayment option or an offset account (though it does come with a redraw), so if you do need those things you might prefer to talk to a broker.
One of the key reasons why people turn to brokers is also the lengthy application and paperwork that usually comes with home loan applications. But because Unloan was built from the ground up using the latest technology, it’s been able to streamline its application process down to just 10 minutes.
And the 100% digital interface means that once you’ve got your loan, you can easily track or adjust it at your convenience, or chat directly with one of their online specialists, all without having to go through a middleman.
So, if you’re on the hunt for a home loan, in addition to reviewing deals on offer from a broker, check out the Unloan home loan below. You may be glad you found it.
Unloan’s award-winning home loan
Unloan - Variable Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Low cost home loan winner - Mozo Experts Choice Awards 2023, 2024 & 2025^
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
Unloan’s Variable Home Loan has taken out a low cost home loan award for an impressive third year running in the Mozo Experts Choice Awards^. Built by CommBank, Unloan offers owner-occupiers a super low 5.74% p.a. variable rate (5.65% p.a. comparison rate*) along with a loyalty discount that shaves 1 basis point off your interest every year for up to 30 years. Loan features include free extra repayments and redraw, and there are no pesky fees to pay. Available for loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
For investors
Unloan Variable Investment Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- 6.04% p.a. variable rate (5.95% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Zero upfront or ongoing fees
For investors, Unloan's low variable rate comes in at a competitive 6.04% p.a. (5.95% p.a. comparison rate*), with the same increasing loyalty discount rate up to thirty years. There are no application or other upfront fees, and no ongoing fees and investors get the same loan features as owner occupiers, including free extra repayments and redraws. Available for investment loans of up to $10M. Minimum 20% deposit.
Digital home loans to also consider
Macquarie Basic Variable Home Loan
- NEW LOW RATE!
- Rates from 5.89% variable (5.91% comparison rate*)
- Free redraw and extra repayments
- Zero application or ongoing fees
With competitive variable interest rates starting at 5.89% p.a. (5.91% p.a. comparison rate*), Macquarie’s Basic Home Loan brings with it minimal fees and a range of features like free extra repayments and a free redraw facility. Together with a split account option so you can split your loan between variable and fixed, the Basic Home Loan from Macquarie is available to owner occupiers and investors alike. Minimum 20% deposit required.
loans.com.au Variable Home Loan 90
- NEW LOW RATE!
- Variable interest rate from 5.79% p.a. (5.83% p.a. comparison rate*) for LVR < 90%
- Optional offset available for additional 0.10%p.a. interest rate loading
- No application fees to pay
If you're in the market for a competitive rate on a variable home loan, online lender loans.com.au has come through with the goods. There are no application fees to pay and you only require a 10% deposit to get started. You can borrow between $50,000 to $2,000,000, plus, you’ll have the freedom to make free extra repayments, and redraw them without penalty too. $300 settlement fee applies. (T&Cs apply).
uBank Flex Variable Home Loan
- 5.84% p.a. variable rate (6.08% p.a. comparison rate*)
- Multiple offset accounts available
- Free extra repayments and redraw facility
Whether you’re buying or refinancing, uBank’s Flex Variable Home Loan gives you lots of options. You can get a 100% interest offset across multiple Spend, Bills and Save accounts and make as many additional payments as you want at no extra charge (T&Cs apply). On top of all that, this loan offers the perfect balance of flexibility and security, that you can split your Flex variable home loan with a uBank fixed home loan too. 40 % deposit required. Annual fee to pay.
* WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. The comparison rate displayed is for a secured loan with monthly principal and interest repayments for $150,000 over 25 years.
** Initial monthly repayment figures are estimates only, based on the advertised rate. You can change the loan amount and term in the input boxes at the top of this table. Rates, fees and charges and therefore the total cost of the loan may vary depending on your loan amount, loan term, and credit history. Actual repayments will depend on your individual circumstances and interest rate changes.
^See information about the Mozo Experts Choice Home Loan Awards
Mozo provides general product information. We don't consider your personal objectives, financial situation or needs and we aren't recommending any specific product to you. You should make your own decision after reading the PDS or offer documentation, or seeking independent advice.
While we pride ourselves on covering a wide range of products, we don't cover every product in the market. If you decide to apply for a product through our website, you will be dealing directly with the provider of that product and not with Mozo.