The home loan your mortgage broker doesn’t want you to know about

If you’ve ever sat down with a mortgage broker to discuss home loans, you might think you’re getting access to every great deal out there. But the truth is, not all lenders deal with mortgage brokers and that could leave you missing out on some seriously good deals and savings.

One such lender is Unloan, the CommBank built and backed digital home loan provider. Its award-winning^ Unloan Variable home loan offers a competitive rate, and doesn’t charge fees (no application, banking, change or exit fees), so from day one you are already set up for saving. And in an Australian first, it also rewards you for loyalty by automatically reducing your interest rate by 0.01% every year for up to 30 years.

Of course, this loan may not be for everyone. It isn’t available for construction loans and it doesn’t have an interest-only repayment option or an offset account (though it does come with a redraw), so if you do need those things you might prefer to talk to a broker.

One of the key reasons why people turn to brokers is also the lengthy application and paperwork that usually comes with home loan applications. But because Unloan was built from the ground up using the latest technology, it’s been able to streamline its application process down to just 10 minutes.

And the 100% digital interface means that once you’ve got your loan, you can easily track or adjust it at your convenience, or chat directly with one of their online specialists, all without having to go through a middleman.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a home loan, in addition to reviewing deals on offer from a broker, check out the Unloan home loan below. You may be glad you found it.