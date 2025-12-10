Don’t get caught out. 5 crucial questions to know the answers to before buying car insurance Last updated Wednesday, 17 December 2025 · 6 min read By Mozo Editorial · 6 min read Fact Checked Advertiser disclosure

Choosing car insurance is about finding the right balance: great value and the confidence that you’re well covered. And the real differences are in the details, like how flexible your excess is, how strong the limits are and whether the extras are actually useful for you. This checklist walks through what to look for in a high-quality policy, drawing inspiration from the 2025 Mozo Experts Choice Awards for Car Insurance. In those awards, our expert data analysts used rigorous criteria to identify policies that go the extra mile. One that certainly does is RACV Car Insurance. Its award winning Complete Care® Car Insurance policy scooped up an Exceptional Quality Award, and we’ll use that award to demonstrate key features to look for when choosing a policy for yourself. So let’s get this show on the road! 1. Does it help you immediately after a crash? It’s stressful enough getting into an accident. Once that initial shock wears off, it becomes clear that the more help you have, the better. The highest quality insurance policies make sure you’re not stranded - literally or figuratively. If you want the highest-quality cover, so that you’re not stuck after an accident, look for some of these features: A hire car after an accident. Basic policies will only provide this service for accidents where you’re not at fault. The best policies will offer this no matter who’s at fault, even if it’s you.

Basic policies will only provide this service for accidents where you’re not at fault. The best policies will offer this no matter who’s at fault, even if it’s you. Emergency transport or accommodation. The best policies cover the basics that matter when you’re stranded, like paying for taxis and a place to stay if you can’t get home. The highest quality policies will offer you a higher coverage amount and distance limits that are reasonable.

The best policies cover the basics that matter when you’re stranded, like paying for taxis and a place to stay if you can’t get home. The highest quality policies will offer you a higher coverage amount and distance limits that are reasonable. Cover for urgent repairs. A feature that lets you arrange urgent repairs straight away so your car is safe to drive. As long as your insurer agrees the repairs were needed and the original damage is covered, you should be reimbursed. What RACV Car Insurance covers: RACV Car Insurance’s award-winning Complete Care® Car Insurance offers up to $800 for emergency repair cover, as long as it’s been agreed to, and up to $1,500 for emergency transport. Plus you’ll get up to $100 per day toward a hire car for as long as you’re without your car, including for accidents where you’re at fault. 2. Do you have control over the repairs? It’s one thing to have your car repaired. It’s another to know the work’s been done properly. Once the claim is in, most drivers just want to feel sure their car will come back safe and looking the way it should. The highest-quality policies give you that confidence. They make it clear who’s doing the repairs and what kind of parts are being used. If you’re looking for cover that keeps your car in top shape, look for features like these: Choice of repairer. Being able to pick your own trusted mechanic or one recommended by the insurer.

Being able to pick your own trusted mechanic or one recommended by the insurer. Genuine manufacturer parts. Repairs that maintain the safety and performance of your car.

Repairs that maintain the safety and performance of your car. Lifetime repair guarantee. Ongoing cover for authorised repairs for as long as you own the car. What RACV Car Insurance covers: With Complete Care® Car Insurance, you can choose your own repairer or use one from RACV Car Insurance’s network, and any authorised work is guaranteed for life as long as you are the owner of the vehicle. You also get automatic cover for reasonable and roadworthy modifications, a vehicle inspection after repairs, and the option to have your car picked up and returned once the work is done.

3. Is it there for you in a worst-case scenario? Perhaps the most dreaded word in insurance is write-off. At this point, you’re fine, but your car is history. That doesn’t mean you should settle for less than what it’s worth. If you care about quality cover, the best policies make sure you’re made whole again in a few key ways. When you’re comparing policies, look for features like these: Agreed value cover. A high-quality policy will offer agreed value, which locks in the amount you’ll get if your car’s written off. That’s better than market value, where there’s a decent chance depreciation will reduce your payout.

A high-quality policy will offer agreed value, which locks in the amount you’ll get if your car’s written off. That’s better than market value, where there’s a decent chance depreciation will reduce your payout. New-for-new replacement. If you’re driving a new car, wouldn’t you want another new one if yours is a write-off? This feature makes sure you get a brand-new replacement of the same model, even if the current price has gone up since you bought yours. A high-quality policy will have a long replacement window and minimal limits on age or distance. What RACV Car Insurance covers: Here’s where RACV Car Insurance shines again. With its Complete Care® Car Insurance policy you can choose agreed or market value. And if your vehicle is up to three years old and RACV Insurance considers it to be a total loss and agrees to pay your claim, it can be replaced new for new for that period (if available), with no limit on how many kilometres you have driven. 4. Does it cover the little things that feel big? It doesn’t have to be a write-off to upend your day. A cracked windscreen can wreck your view and your mood just as quickly. Then there are the stolen keys, or something taken from your car when you least expect it. They might seem minor, but you’ll be glad for a policy that covers them properly. A high quality policy will usually include these helpful tidbits: Excess-free windscreen repair. Your excess doesn’t apply when you’re just fixing or replacing the glass. That’s useful, because sometimes the excess can be higher than the repair cost itself.

Your excess doesn’t apply when you’re just fixing or replacing the glass. That’s useful, because sometimes the excess can be higher than the repair cost itself. Replacement of stolen keys and locks. A high quality policy will set a higher limit for this cover and pay benefits when stolen keys are linked to an incident you have reported to the police. That extra protection matters now that electronic and programmable keys are so expensive to replace.

A high quality policy will set a higher limit for this cover and pay benefits when stolen keys are linked to an incident you have reported to the police. That extra protection matters now that electronic and programmable keys are so expensive to replace. Cover for personal items. Good cover includes things stolen from your car or damaged as part of another insured event. Look for a higher limit, and some policies will even treat baby capsules separately so you’re not dipping into the same limit twice. What RACV Car Insurance covers: RACV’s Complete Care® Car Insurance policy includes all of this, with no excess on glass repairs, up to $1,000 for some personal items and up to $500 per baby capsule if your claim is approved following an insured event. It’s one less thing to worry about when something small goes wrong.

5. Is it flexible for the way people drive today? Cars aren’t used the same way by everyone. A high quality policy recognises that, offering flexibility whether it’s for family trips, daily errands or when a licensed friend occasionally takes the wheel. A high-quality policy keeps up with all of it, without unnecessary limits or extra fees. If you’re looking for flexibility, keep an eye out for things like: Wide excess range. A high quality policy lets you set the excess to suit your budget. Go higher to lower the premium, or keep it low if you’d rather pay less at claim time.

A high quality policy lets you set the excess to suit your budget. Go higher to lower the premium, or keep it low if you’d rather pay less at claim time. Flexible payment options. You should be able to pay monthly or yearly. High quality policies won’t make you pay extra for choosing to pay monthly.

You should be able to pay monthly or yearly. High quality policies won’t make you pay extra for choosing to pay monthly. Cover for modifications. A high quality policy recognises factory options and professionally fitted upgrades. Tell the insurer about them so the full value is covered.

A high quality policy recognises factory options and professionally fitted upgrades. Tell the insurer about them so the full value is covered. Cover for any licensed driver. A high quality policy should cover any licensed driver who has your permission to use the car, as long as they meet the policy conditions. Some insurers apply an extra excess for younger or less experienced drivers, so it’s worth checking the details. What RACV Car Insurance Covers: RACV’s Complete Care® Car Insurance policy offers a generous excess range from $200 to $2,200 in VIC or $100 to $2,000 in NSW, ACT or QLD. It also covers any licensed driver who has your permission to use the car and meets policy conditions of any licensed driver claim*. Plus, there’s no extra cost for monthly payments, and cover for modifications if disclosed in advance. Bottom line Now that you’ve got your checklist, it’s worth remembering that great insurance isn’t just about ticking boxes. It’s about knowing you’re covered when life takes an unexpected turn. That sense of trust and reliability is what sets quality cover apart, and it’s something RACV Car Insurance has built its name on for generations.

