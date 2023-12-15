Four driving offences to watch this festive season, and why your car insurance premiums could suffer

The holidays are a busy time on the roads, and it helps to know which offences can put a dent in your licence and your wallet.

But it’s not just about fines and demerit points. If your insurer catches wind of risky behaviour and accumulating offences, the pain can go beyond a single fine and show up in your car insurance premiums for years.In this guide, we’ll take a look at the implications of common driving offences in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland simply because that’s where most drivers are on the move. With double demerits running over the festive period in one of these states, and year-round under certain conditions in another, the stakes are high.

So why take the risk? Here are the common offences that can set you back thousands if you’re not careful. Let this hit home now, so it doesn’t hit your wallet, or licence, later.

New South Wales common driving offences and penalties

Here’s what drivers in NSW can expect for the listed offences, with double demerits applying to some of the categories between Thursday, 24 December, 2025 and Sunday, 4 January, 2026.

Offence Fine Demerit points Double demerits? Applies to Exceeding the speed limit by 11-20 km/h in a non-school zone

$345

3 (4 for learners and provisional)

Yes

Light vehicles.

Using a mobile phone while driving in a non-school zone

$423

5

Yes

Holding, touching or resting anywhere on body.

Seatbelt violation (Driver and/or passenger 16+ years)

$423 for one passenger. Rates scale differently when more passengers are involved.

3 points for the driver, 3 points per passenger, capped at 6 points

Yes

The penalties listed apply to the driverSeparate penalties apply to the driver for infringements related to children under 16. Passengers 16+ may also incur separate penalties.

Driving with an unsecured load

$562

3

No

Light vehicles and trailers (different penalties apply to heavy vehicles).

Driving with obscured number plate

$562

3

No

Light vehicles and trailers (different penalties apply to heavy vehicles).



Fines can change at any time, so make sure you check out the NSW government’s excellent searchable database covering every fine you can think of.

Victoria common driving offences and penalties

Here’s how Victoria treats similar offences. As you can see, no double demerits apply in Victoria at any time of year, including public holidays.

Offence Fine Demerit points Double demerit points Applies to Exceeding the speed limit by 10 - 24 km/h

$407

3

No

Non-heavy vehicles (different penalties apply to heavy vehicles).

Using a mobile phone while driving

$611

4

No

Holding or touching at any time.

Seatbelt violation (Driver and/or passenger 16+ years)

$407 per person

3 points per person

No

The penalties listed apply to the driverSeparate penalties apply to the driver for infringements related to children under 16. Passengers 16+ may also incur separate penalties.

Driving with an unsecured load

$305 for minor-risk, $814 for substantial risk.

0 for minor or substantial risk

No

Light vehicles and trailers. Penalty is based on the risk (minor, substantial or severe), not the load's weight. Severe risk penalties face court summons with penalties TBD by magistrate.

Improperly displayed number plates

$407

3

No

All vehicles.



Victoria’s penalty schedule for driving offences isn’t quite as comprehensive as that of NSW, but you can find a simple breakdown on their official site here.

Queensland common driving offences and penalties

Now onto Queensland. Here’s what the penalties look like for the offences we’ve been discussing. As you can see, there are no holiday-related double demerits. Double demerits only apply to certain repeat offences if it occurs within one year of a similar offence.

Offence Fine Demerit points Double demerits? Applies to Exceeding the speed limit by 11-20 km/h

$500

3

No

All drivers.

Using a mobile phone while driving

$1,251

4

Yes, but only for repeat offences committed within one year of the original.

All drivers.

Seatbelt violation (Driver and/or passenger 16+ years)

$1,251 per person

4 points per person

Yes, but only for repeat offences committed within one year of the original.

Driver is fined and receives 4 points for themselves and every unrestrained passenger. Passengers 16+ are also fined and receive 4 points.Separate penalties apply to the driver for unrestrained children under 16.

Driving a vehicle with a load weighing more than its allowed limit

$333

3

No

Light vehicles.

Driving with obscured number plates

$341

0

No

All vehicles.



As you can see, QLD has some of the toughest mobile phone and seatbelt penalties in the country, so be careful out there. And check out the QLD government’s fee schedule if you’re unclear about anything as you’re out and about this holiday season.

Why these offences also matter for car insurance

These penalties don’t just affect your licence. Insurers pay close attention to driving history when setting premiums.

Speeding. A sign you take more chances on the road, which can contribute to higher premiums over time.

Viewed as distracted driving and often rated as more concerning than low-range speeding.

Viewed as distracted driving and often rated as more concerning than low-range speeding. Seatbelt offences. Signals poor on-road habits and can raise questions about general driving responsibility.

Signals poor on-road habits and can raise questions about general driving responsibility. Unsecured loads. Treated as a safety breach that could lead to property damage, which insurers pay close attention to.

It’s worth giving your car insurance policy a quick review so you know exactly what you’re covered for. Comparing options doesn’t cost anything and helps you make sure you’re getting a better deal.So be festive, be merry, but most of all, stay safe out there on those roads!